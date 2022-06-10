We will have well-tailored suits and flat caps lined with razors for one last run. The sixth and final season of the popular British period-time drama Peaky Blinders has been released by the BBC. This final season of the BAFTA Award-winning series will continue to follow the story of the Shelby crime family and is available on the BBC along with its streaming platform and is also primed for a release on Netflix as well.

Season 6 will follow on from where the last season ended. The show’s creator Steven Knight has been able to amass a legion of fans for the men of Small Heath and this is due, in no small measure to career-best performances from several actors on the series. Season 5 wrapped up leaving fans on a cliffhanger with Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby putting a gun to his head as he contemplates the failed assassination attempt of the fascist political leader, Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). It would please you to hear that the head of the Shelby family does not squeeze the trigger but is out to make sense of the unanswered questions from the previous season.

The new season majors on Tommy trying to uncover the identity of the "Black Cat", the character responsible for betraying him and foiling his plot to assassinate Mosley. The Shelbys will also have to decide what to do with all the opium they had recently acquired and also find a way to expand the family’s legitimate businesses. The steady hand of Aunt Polly will be sorely missed in this season as actress Helen McCrory, who played the role, tragically passed away during the pandemic and was not part of the production. The struggle for control of the family will continue to play out between Mr. Shelby and the exiled Michael Gray (Finn Cole). There won’t be a return to the show for communist activist Jessie Eden (Charlie Murphy) but Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), Head of Acquisitions of Shelby Company Limited, will return. Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), and Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy), who is married to Michael Gray, will be a part of this final run.

When and Where Is Peaky Blinders Season 6 Available to Stream?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 debuted on BBC One and has been available for streaming on BBC iPlayer since February 27. The show is available for viewers in the UK free and on-demand. You can also catch up on the previous five seasons of the series on the platform as well. The BBC iPlayer is of course only available within the UK. The show began on the BBC before being purchased by Netflix and this final season will be available on the streaming platform for viewers in the US from Friday, June 10, 2022. While waiting for the new season, previous seasons are also available for one to catch up on. A basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99 a month.

Watch the Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer

Given that this would be the last time the show will be on small screens, many fans who are yet to see the show will welcome the opportunity to see this trailer. Scenes of Tommy's battles with hallucinations, where he sees his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) urging him to commit suicide and join her, marked the end of Season 5. The trailer begins with an enraged Tommy Shelby and an eruption of rapid gunfire. A host of the show’s favorite stars get some screen time and then Tommy remarks "We have a very powerful enemy" then adds "This will be the end of it." There is a scene with Mosley at a rally of the fascist Blackshirts. "One last deed to be done," says Tommy "Then we Peaky Blinders rest." Sounds quite vengeful and ominous.

Can You Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Without Netflix?

To put it simply – no. And that is "By order of the Peaky Blinders."

The only way to watch the latest season of the British crime drama at the moment is with a Netflix subscription. As we mentioned above, UK viewers can see the show on BBC iPlayer but one would have to be a resident in the UK for that and possess a valid TV license.

How Many Episodes Will Peaky Blinders Season 6 Have?

Upon its release on Netflix on June 10, Season 6 will have six episodes like all previous seasons. The show’s director, Anthony Bryne did however tell RadioTimes that the finale’s runtime would be longer than usual. He says:

"It’s 81 minutes. We were like, 'F**k the 10 o'clock news.' It’s such a Peaky thing to do for the last hurrah. It’s the 10:22 news for one night only. Episode 6 is a feature-length episode. “It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything that was done before, I would say. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film. It's a kind of dry run for the feature film."

Here are the titles of all six episodes:

Episode 1 - "Black Day"

Episode 2 - "Black Shirt"

Episode 3 - "Gold"

Episode 4 - "Sapphire"

Episode 5 - "The Road to Hell"

Episode 6 - "Lock and Key"

Are There Any Peaky Blinders Spinoffs Planned?

There were originally plans for the show to have a seventh season however those plans have been halted. The show’s creator Steven Knight has revealed that there are plans for a feature film so expect more action from Birmingham. The Peaky Blinders movie is set to begin filming in 2023.

