There are lots of reasons why people take up aerobics. Some people do it to keep their muscles strong, others do it to reduce their risk of diseases, while some even do it just for the fun of it. But, for tortured housewife Sheila Rubin, aerobics is a way to gain power. Starring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, Physical tells Sheila’s story as a 1980s housewife in San Diego. On the inside, she has a vicious inner voice and deep personal demons while having an unhealthy relationship with her body. On the outside, she puts up a facade of being a happy and supportive housewife. But, it all comes to a turning point when she follows her friend to an aerobics class and feels powerful while doing the exercises. Now, Sheila craves that power and will resort to extreme measures to maintain it. Physical follows Sheila’s journey from a tortured and unhappy woman to a female lifestyle guru while remaining a dutiful wife and supporting her husband’s political campaign.

Physical was first announced in January 2020. The first season of the show aired on Apple TV+ on June 18, 2021. It contained 10 episodes with each episode running for about 30 minutes. On August 4, 2921, Apple TV+ renewed the show for a second season. Physical was created by Annie Weisman. Weisman also serves as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Byrne, Marty Adelstein, Alexandra Cunningham, Sera Gamble, Becky Clements, John McNamara, Liza Johnson, Craig Gillespie, and Stephanie Laing. Laing, Johnson, and Gillespie are also credited as the directors of the show. The show stars Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Geoffrey Arend, Paul Sparks, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Dierdre Friel. Returning for Physical Season 2 are Byrne, Scovel, Friel, Sparks, and Pucci. Joining the series this new season is Murray Bartlett, who you might recognize from his role in the HBO show The White Lotus.

Are you excited to follow Sheila’s journey this new season? Here’s how, where, and when you can watch Physical Season 2.

When Will Physical Season 2 Be Released?

Physical Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Physical Season 2?

Physical Season 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 3, 2022. Don’t have Apple TV+? You can subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. You can also get an annual subscription of $49.99.

Where Can You Stream Physical Season 1?

You can stream all the episodes of Physical Season 1 on Apple TV+.

How Many Episodes Does Physical Season 2 Have?

Physical Season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, just like the first season. Each episode will run for about 30 minutes. Here's the release schedule for the episodes:

Episode 1 - June 3, 2022

Episode 2 - June 10, 2022

Episode 3 - June 17, 2022

Episode 4 - June 24, 2022

Episode 5 - July 1, 2022

Episode 6 - July 8, 2022

Episode 7 - July 15, 2022

Episode 8 - July 22, 2022

Episode 9 - July 29, 2022

Episode 10 - August 5, 2022

What Is Physical Season 2 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Physical season 2 as it reads on Apple TV+:

In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Watch the Physical Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Physical season 2 on May 11, 2022. The trailer shows Sheila Rubin as a renowned aerobics instructor thanks to the success of her “Body By Sheila” video. Sheila wants to capitalize on her newfound fame by expanding into a lifestyle brand. This means she has to go to parties and put up a smile even when she doesn’t want to because she has her “eyes on the prize” and the prize here is getting funding for her projects. Sheila meets Vinnie Green (Murray Bartlett), a fitness guru like her. Vinnie controls his own brand and Sheila, believing she can learn a thing or two from him, gets close to him. But, Sheila starts lusting after Vinnie, causing her marriage to be at risk. There are accusations of betrayal, secrets, and of course, plenty of aerobics in the trailer to prep us for what the new season has in store.

More Shows Like Physical That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more shows with glitter, glamour, and glow like Physical? Here are a few you can check out.

Glow (2017 - 2019): Like Physical, Glow is set in the 80s and follows a group of women who have found power in physical activity. But this time, that activity is wrestling. Glow follows the personal and professional lives of a group of women in the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). The show was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and Marc Maron. Glow was canceled after two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic but you can watch all three seasons on Netflix.

Why Women Kill (2019 - Present): Set in different decades, the anthology dark comedy series tells the story of three women, all living in the same house, and how they deal with infidelity in their marriages. Like Physical, Why Women Kill showcases unhappy housewives who put up a facade to the public while fighting internally. Why Women Kill was created by Marc Cherry and stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Allison Tolman, and Alexandra Daddario. Why Women Kill currently has two seasons with a third season underway. You can watch the series on Paramount+.

Good Girls (2018 - 2021): Good Girls follows three suburban mothers, tired of always playing it safe and never taking risks. They decide to rob a supermarket but get more than they bargained for when their small robbery causes them to clash with a dangerous drug dealer. Like Physical, these women continue to chase the life of crime to maintain power and control of their lives. Now, the women are caught up in secrets, family crises, debts, and money laundering schemes. Good Girls was created by Jenna Bans and stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Matthew Lillard, and Manny Montana. The show was canceled after four seasons but you can watch all seasons on Netflix.

