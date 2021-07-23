In a world full of people, there is only one Nicolas Cage and he has a new movie called... Pig. The film is about an isolated man whose cherished truffle pig is swiped in a home invasion. The emotional devastation leads him on a quest back into civilization in search of his prized swine. While it may be a revenge film, it’s no vengeance thriller ala John Wick, or I Saw the Devil. It’s a somber, slower Cage rage than audiences are becoming more accustomed to. It’s an evolution of the silence and brooding interlaced between explosive outbursts of emotion and violence in the second half of Mandy—an arthouse revenge horror movie featuring another must-see Nic Cage performance.

Pig marks writer/director Michael Sarnoski’s first full-length feature film after several short films and series. While NEON and A24 share a penchant for collaborating with the latest up-and-coming talent, Pig seems like NEON’s most A24-adjacent film since Revenge (2017). Early reviews are in and NEON films’ Pig is sitting high on the hog at 97 % on Rotten Tomatoes. Strong visual storytelling—Pig reputedly bolsters a silent opening similar to Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will be Blood—and a restrained Nic Cage performance has long been cited as a major strength of the film. It’s finally available for general audiences, so here’s a rundown of where it currently can, and can’t, be found.

Is Pig Playing in Theaters?

Image via Neon

Pig will be in select theaters starting July 16. With NEON films as a distributor, it’s all but guaranteed to be playing at Alamo Drafthouse considering they share a founder. Of course, the goliaths of AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinema are expected to pick up Pig in theaters, depending on the market for it at their venue. Programming crunch, lingering COVID-19 protocols, and the arthouse nature of the film might make its theatrical window a bit unpredictable, so it’s best to see this film while it’s available.

Is Pig Streaming On Any Platforms?

Not yet. Pig won't be available on streaming seemingly until after its run on the silver screen. NEON films often head to one of two streaming services depending on their extremity, Hulu or Shudder, so subscribers should keep a keen eye on the recent arrivals over the next few months.

Can I Watch Pig on VOD?

No, but new movies often make their way to rental services like Vudu or Amazon Prime Video before they make their way to subscription-based streaming services. And because the theatrical release calendar is so crowded with pandemic-delayed films this summer, the distribution window is shorter than ever, so keep an eye out for updates in the near future.

Nicolas Cage Movies Streaming Now

Image via RLJE Pictures

If you don't want to wait for Pig to arrive online to get your cage fix, good news, you've got some great options streaming right now. Semi-recent Nicolas Cage horror fan favorites Color Out of Space and Mandy are currently streaming on Shudder while Willy’s Wonderland is on Hulu.

Watch him suffer the side effects of Lovecraftian terrors alongside Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Elliot Knight (American Gothic), and Tommy Chong in Color Out of Space, or watch his life under invasion by a sadistic cult with Andrea Riseborough (Possessor) in Mandy. Both SpectreVision films feature beautiful scenery, touching stories, and violent encounters.

Willy’s Wonderland is a more comedic horror tale about a janitor hunted by large animatronic monsters in a combo children’s restaurant and arcade. It’s another role defined by physical performance over vocalization but this time it’s blanketed by blood and fun.

For fans of the funnier side of Nic Cage, seek out The History of Swear Words on Netflix, where he hosts a six-episode series all about everyone’s favorite words.

Upcoming Nicolas Cage Movies

With news of Amazon’s adaptation of The Tiger King story scrapped, it looks as though Cage will no longer take on the mullet and mustache of Joe Exotic. Fans will have to look towards his performances in coming films for their Nic fix. He’s set to star as himself—hell yeah—as a covert CIA operative in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) and Kevin Etten (Workaholics), set to be released next year.

He’s also starring in The Retirement Plan, an action-comedy featuring Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), and Ashley Greene (Twilight Saga) next year too.

