Pistol is a British biographical series based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols' guitarist. The rock group was responsible for introducing a punk revolution throughout Britain in the late 1970s. Their song "God Save the Queen" became a symbol of the political and social turmoil in the UK at the time. The series follows the band's formation, including its rise to prominence and notoriety.

Australian actor and screenwriter Craig Pearce created and wrote Pistol. Pearce has worked alongside director Baz Luhrmann on numerous films, co-writing movies including Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, and Romeo + Juliet. Pearce also recently co-wrote the screenplay for Luhrmann's latest movie Elvis, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned high praises.

The show is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, who has directed acclaimed movies such as Trainspotting, Shallow Grave, The Beach, 28 Days Later, and Slumdog Millionaire.

The limited series serves as a dramatization of the group's rise to fame, with the Sex Pistols' mission to reclaim the future away from the British monarchy and "kick this country awake if it kills us."

The series stars Toby Wallace (Steve Jones), Anson Boon (John Lyndon, otherwise known as Johnny Rotten), Christian Lees (Glen Matlock), Louis Partridge (Sid Vicious), and Jacob Slater (Paul Cook). The show also features Games of Thrones star Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the band's manager, and Talulah Riley as fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Based on Danny Boyle's previous work, it's likely to be fast-paced and full of underlying energy and visual flair.

Image via FX

Related:'Pistol': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Watch The Trailer for Pistol

The trailer showcases actual footage from the 1970s, providing a glimpse into the band's notorious status and their preference for chaos over music. It offers glimpses at how the band took London's youth by storm with the introduction of the punk movement.

Image via FX

Pistol is set to premiere on May 31, 2022, on Hulu.

Where Can You Watch Pistol?

Pistol is available exclusively on Hulu. Hulu currently has two different standalone subscription tiers, the ad-supported standard tier is available for $6.99 a month while the No Ad tier will cost you around $12.99 a month. There is also the Hulu + Live TV tier for $69.99 a month which comes with both Disney+ and ESPN+. There's also the Disney Bundle, which much like the Live TV tier includes both Disney+ and ESPN+, the standard tier is $13.99 a month while the ad-free tier is $19.99 a month. In addition, the No Ads+Live TV tier of the bundle will cost you around $75.99 a month.

How Many Episodes Is Pistol?

Image via FX

Typical of many great British shows, the series only features six episodes.

Can You Watch Pistol Anywhere Other Than Hulu?

No, Pistol is available exclusively to stream on Hulu. Though for those living in countries other than the United States, Pistol will be available on Disney+ via the Star category.

Related:5 Musical Biopics That Nailed It (and 5 That Went Astray)

More Shows Like Pistol You Can Watch Next

Image via FX

Vinyl: Vinyl is an American drama television series created by Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Terence Winter, and Rich Cohen. Set in the 1970s, the series stars Bobby Cannavale as record executive Richie Finestra. The show ran for one season, with Scorsese said to be heartbroken with the show's cancellation. The storyline revolves around the New York City music scene, including the shift from the '60s to the '70s from rock, to a new era of punk, hip-hop, and disco. Finestra is desperate to maintain his position in the record industry but finds his passion for music diminishing. The series offers a large ensemble cast, including Olivia Wilde as Finestra's wife, Paul Ben-Victor, P. J. Byrne, Max Casella, Ato Essandoh, James Jagger, and Jack Quaid. Vinyl is available to stream on HBO Max.

Nashville: Nashville is an American series created by Callie Khouri, who lived in Nashville for four years and later won an Academy Award for the movie Thelma & Louise. The music series centers around the lives of aspiring and established singers in the famous country music capital of Nashville. Running for six seasons, the series followed the lives of various fictional country music singers, starring Connie Britton as legendary country music superstar Rayna Jaymes and Hayden Panettiere as the up-and-coming new star Juliette Barnes. In addition, the series featured Clare Bowen, Eric Close, Charles Esten, and Jonathan Jackson. The series premiered in 2012 with almost nine million viewers and is still a firm favorite of country music fans today. Nashville is available to stream on Hulu.

Roadies: Director Cameron Crowe, well-known for writing and directing the semi-autobiographical movie Almost Famous created the television comedy series Roadies. The series focuses on the crew that operates behind the scenes when the fictional Staton-House Band hits the road. It ran for one season and featured a talented lineup of stars, including Luke Wilson, Carla Gugino, Imogen Poots, and Machine Gun Kelly. While the characters didn't have the public scandals of the rock'n'roll band members they supported, there was plenty of romance and revelry to make for entertaining viewing. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to tour the world with a famous band, Roadies could be worth a watch! Roadies is available to stream on Hulu.

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll: Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll is an American comedy series created by Denis Leary, who also stars in the show. The series first aired in 2015 and ran for 20 episodes. It follows Johnny Rock, the lead singer of The Heathens. The band could have potentially made it big in the 80s and 90s, but they broke up after making only one album. Johnny's life is a bit of a mess. But when he finds out about his long-lost daughter Gigi (played by Elizabeth Gillies), whom he never knew existed, he gets the chance to revive the band. The series sees him re-enter a very different music industry than the one he left years ago while navigating fatherhood to an adult daughter. Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll is available to stream on Hulu.

We Are Lady Parts: We Are Lady Parts is a British television series created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor. She also directed a few episodes of the UK cult hit Doctor Who. The series focuses on a British punk rock band made up entirely of Muslim women. The group takes their inspiration from London's diverse collection of cultures. It navigates friendships, cultural differences, and relationships as the band try to carve out their own success in the music industry. The show was nominated for numerous awards, offering six episodes that premiered in 2021. We Are Lady Parts is available to stream on Peacock.

'Pistol' Images Reveal First Look at Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Kelly Quinn (13 Articles Published) I'm Kelly Quinn and I write for Collider. I work as a freelance writer and editor and love writing about a wide variety of topics. I also run a blog about the realities of living as an expat with three small humans at myexpatfam.com. More From Kelly Quinn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe