PlayStation's State of Play will be returning on October 27th, focusing on third-party titles that will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There are no details regarding which third-party publishers will attend, but the showcase will be short, at just around 20 minutes. The showcase will feature a new look at previously announced titles as well as some brand new surprises.

The last event from PlayStation was the PlayStation Showcase in September, while the last State of Play was held in July. While the previous two showcases had a heavy presence of first-party titles from PlayStation, this one is more focused on third-party partners, which means that PlayStation exclusive titles will likely remain absent. September's PlayStation Showcase featured many announcements, including a brand new Wolverine game and a trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The announcement about the next State of Play was made official by PlayStation in a blog post, detailing what players can expect. It reads:

This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4. The show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.

Although nothing has been made official in regards to games that'll be announced, games such as Elden Ring, Call Of Duty Vanguard, and Warzone might make an appearance. If you're looking to watch the show, just head to PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the show. PlayStation State of Play will go live at 2:00 p.m PT / 10:00 pm BST on October 27 and is expected to be around 20 minutes in length.

