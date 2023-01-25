From the mind of Rian Johnson (Knives Out) comes Poker Face, a new case-of-the-week television series starring Natasha Lyonne as the resident sleuth. Sure to fill the mystery-shaped hole in anyone's heart, the story follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne) as she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, encountering an assortment of strange people and even stranger mysteries that she can't help but crack.

Inspired by case-of-the-week mystery TV shows like Columbo and The Rockford Files, Poker Face is an old-fashioned episodic series revolving around Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale, a woman with the innate ability to tell when someone is telling the truth. When Charlie's ability gets her into trouble with a shady cowboy, played by Ron Perlman, she has no choice but to go on the run when he sends a hitman, played by Benjamin Bratt, to go after her. She packs up her whole life into a U-Haul carrier and takes her vintage car on a road trip across the United States to escape their clutches. Along the way, she befriends fellow travelers and locals alike and finds herself drawn to solve the crimes occurring in her vicinity.

Here's the official synopsis:

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Since it's not available on a traditional network, You may possibly have some difficulty finding where to stream the new show. Never fear, just read on to find out where to stream the first season of Poker Face.

Image via Peacock

Related:Rian Johnson Explains 'Poker Face's Episodic Storytelling

Where Is Poker Face Streaming Online?

For Rian Johnson's first foray into television, there was an aggressive bidding war between multiple entertainment platforms. Ultimately, it was NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, that came out on top. Poker Face will be the latest addition to the streamer's roster of critical darlings and hits like Bel Air, Dr. Death, and pop-cultural mainstays like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Watch on Peacock

When Will Poker Face Premiere?

Image via Peacock

Poker Face will be premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The first four episodes will be released when it premieres on January 26, 2023, but the following episodes are set to be released weekly from that point onward on Thursdays. The last episode of the season will be released on March 9, 2023. There are 10 episodes in total in the first season.

Watch the Poker Face Trailer

In the series trailer, Lyonne's Charlie interacts with a slimy casino owner played by Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, the first of many stars making an appearance on the show. His character asks Charlie what it's like to be able to know when someone's lying, to which she reacts with an enigmatic grin, hinting that her abilities may be more of a burden than a blessing. She replies that there's nothing mystical about it. Her sixth sense comes naturally to her. As she says this, we see a flash of Chloë Sevigny's mysterious character, Ruby Ruin, and others played by Tim Meadows, Ellen Barkin, and more. It's clear that along the way, the people Charlie will run into are deceptive and guided by their agendas.

After she dodges bullets in the casino hallway, the trailer pivots to Ron Perlman and Benjamin Bratt. In the voiceover, Perlman's menacing cowboy demands that Bratt's hitman find Charlie and bring her back to him. Whether he means dead or alive remains to be seen. With people after her, Charlie goes on the run with her sweet ride, a Plymouth Barracuda, and a U-Haul carrier attached. When a stranger asks her how she can leave her life behind, she replies, "I've got wolves on my fender. I've gotta keep moving."

Who's Starring in Poker Face?

Image via Peacock

Besides Russian Doll's Lyonne starring as human lie detector Charlie Cale, Poker Face boasts a star-studded cast. Countless actors pop in to play the odd, mysterious strangers that Charlie encounters on her adventures out on the road.

Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever) and Colton Ryan (The Girl From Plainville) star in recurring roles, while Adrien Brody and Academy Award nominee Nick Nolte will guest star. You can also expect appearances from Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises), Benjamin Bratt (Coco), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Ron Perlman (Pacific Rim), Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory), Luis Guzman (Wednesday), Chloë Sevigny (Bones and All), Hong Chau (The Whale), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin'), Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs), Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brandon Michael Hall, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Shane Paul McGhie, Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Rowan Blanchard (Snowpiercer), and Ellen Barkin. You know, just to name a few.

Related:Rian Johnson Leaves the Door Open for Additional Seasons of 'Poker Face'

Poker Face Episode Schedule and Creators

Here's the full release schedule for Poker Face Season 1:

Episode 1: "Dead Man's Hand" - January 26, 2023

Episode 2: "The Night Shift" - January 26, 2023

Episode 3: "The Stall" - January 26, 2023

Episode 4: "Rest in Metal" - January 26, 2023

Episode 5: February 2, 2023

Episode 6: February 9, 2023

Episode 7: February 16, 2023

Episode 8: February 23, 2023

Episode 9: March 2, 2023

Episode 10: March 9, 2023

Rian Johnson serves as the creator and one of the executive producers behind this project alongside Natasha Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. The Zuckermans are serving as showrunners, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens as co-executive producers. The writing team for the season includes Rian Johnson, Charlie Peppers (story editor), Alice Ju, Christine Boylan, Wyatt Cain, CS Fischer, Joe Lawson, Natasha Lyonne, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. The first season's directors include Johnson, Lyonne, and Janicza Bravo. Poker Face is produced by T-Street and MRC Television.