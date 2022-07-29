Knock knock, an old friend is back in town. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has now premiered on HBO Max, and the reboot is re-introducing one of television’s most conniving and mysterious villains. The assailant known as A has officially returned, and the anonymous blackmailer is sending a bunch of brand-new cryptic texts to high school students in the highly anticipated series with some mean girl drama and high school dances sprinkled on top.

While Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a monster of its own with new characters and mysteries, it’s important to acknowledge its roots. One of the defining coming-of-age television series of the 2010s was the smash-hit ABC-turned-Freeform series Pretty Little Liars starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario. Based upon the long-running novel series under the same name written by Sara Shepard, the series is set in Rosewood and follows the four high schoolers years after their best friend and popular girl Allison disappears. The four girls drift apart but are forced to reconcile when a mysterious blackmailer named “A” begins texting them and threatening to go public with a dark, scandalous secret that all five girls were involved in before Allison disappeared. The series ran for a total of seven seasons from 2012-2017 and launched the career of all four principal actresses while gaining a devout fan base thanks to the original book source material and its blend of the horror and coming-of-age drama genres. With the upcoming reboot, the series will be leaving behind the sunny, idyllic town of Rosewood and arriving in the new town of Millwood, but it will still be set within the same universe.

Image via Freeform

The HBO Max original series is co-executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. The two previously worked together on the Netflix original coming-of-age horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is based upon the comic book series under the same name and follows the various adventures 16-year-old witch Sabrina Spellman goes on in the town of Greendale. Aguirre-Sacasa is also the mastermind behind The CW teen mystery series Riverdale, and at this point, he’s made it clear that masked serial killers and drama-filled hallways are his bread and butter.

In Original Sin, the new generation of high school girls features Bailee Madison (Just Go With It) as pregnant student Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as amateur filmmaker Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as star athlete Noa Oliver, Zaria as aspiring ballerina Faran Bryant, and Malia Pyles as the introverted and tech-savvy Mouse Honrada. The series will also feature actors Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson, Lea Solanga, Sharon Leal, and Elena Goode. Set in the blue-collar town of Millwood, the girls find themselves answering for the misdeeds of their parents from decades earlier and come under attack by a masked assailant. Through the various teasers and posters for the upcoming series, it’s clear that it’s a major departure from Pretty Little Liars and fully embraces the horror genre with nods to slasher classics such as Halloween and Scream. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Image via HBO Max

Related:'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Review: Finally, a Spinoff That Could Last

When and Where Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Streaming?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max and premiered on Thursday, July 28. To watch, viewers must subscribe to the HBO Max streaming service. The series can also be viewed via the Roku Channel and Hulu with an HBO Max subscription. The series debuted its first three episodes on July 28 and will follow with two episodes released weekly on Thursdays. Season 1 will have a total of ten episodes, and the final three episodes will drop on the streaming service on Thursday, August 18.

Check Out the Horror-Tinged Trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

While the series has been in the works for a while now with many fans hungrily awaiting its arrival, it’s been careful to not give too much away. The first official, full-length trailer finally dropped in early July, and it’s well worth the wait for anyone craving teen drama and blood-curdling screams. In the trailer, we meet Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Faran, and Mouse, five extremely different girls who all live in the dreary town of Millwood. As Imogen struggles with her teen pregnancy and hungrily awaits the upcoming high school dance, the other four girls all aspire for something more whether it be becoming a ballerina or making a fantastic horror movie. But all their hopes and dreams are abruptly put on hold when an anonymous, masked assailant going by the name of A begins stalking them with threatening messages.

Throughout the trailer, this iteration of A lurks in corners and fields wearing baggy clothes and a creepy mask, beckoning back memories of slasher villain icons such as Michael Meyers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason. As the girls hide in dark corners and run for their lives, they uncover that their current situation has to do with something their parents did in 1999 while in high school, which then led to a student’s death. As the trailer suggests, the series will keep alive what many viewers came to love about the ABC series while paving a path toward more horror-oriented avenues.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode List

Episode 1: “Chapter One: Spirit Week”-July 28, 2022

Episode 2: “Chapter Two: Sprit Queen”- July 28, 2022

Episode 3: “Chapter Three: Aftermath” - July 28, 2022

Episode 4: “Chapter Four: The (Fe)Male Gaze”- August 4, 2022

Episode 5: “Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home”- August 4, 2022

Episode 6: “Chapter Six: Scars”- August 11, 2022

Episode 7: “Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls”- August 11, 2022

Episode 8: “Chapter Eight: Bad Blood” - August 18, 2022

Episode 9: “Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried”- August 18, 2022

Episode 10: “Chapter 10: Final Girls”- August 18, 2022

Related:'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: A Is Back

What’s the Plot of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

Image via HBO Max

Check out the tantalizing official synopsis for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released by HBO Max:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Watch More Horror Infused, Coming-of-Age Movies like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Based on the series trailer alone, it’s clear that Aguirre-Sacasa and the various writers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, are drawing inspiration from various horror classics from the 70s and 80s. As A stalks the high school students through school windows and treks through the woods, it’s very similar to the 1978 slasher classic, Halloween. Set in the sleepy town of Haddonfield, Illinois, three teen babysitters are hunted on Halloween night by Michael Meyers, a masked serial killer who’s returned to his hometown to wreak havoc after escaping the state sanitarium. Starring scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis as the final girl Laurie Strode, the HBO Max series even pays homage to the 1978 film by titling its eighth episode “The Night He Came Home,” which Halloween used as its tagline on the movie's iconic poster.

For a dose of teen spirit and mean girls, revisit Carrie, another horror classic from the 70s. Sissy Spacek broke through with her heartbreaking yet terrifying performance as Carrie White in Stephen King’s Carrie, and as she’s relentlessly bullied at school, she soon discovers she possesses strong telekinetic abilities that pose a threat to everyone around her. It all comes to a head at the high school’s prom, where a bucket of pig's blood proves to be a deadly, deadly, mistake. In the upcoming HBO Max series, students are gearing up for spirit week, which ends with a high school dance at the gym where kids can vote for their spirit king and queen. The trailer teases that the mean, popular girl Karen Beasly (Mallory Bechtel) is plotting her revenge on main character Imogen Heap (Bailee Madison) by planting an ominous-looking bucket amongst the rafters, which can only mean one thing. Someone better have a mop ready.

If you want a modern-day, horror coming-of-age classic, try Freaky. The dark comedy slasher film stars Vince Vaughn as serial killer Blissfield Butcher and Kathryn Newton as shy high school senior Millie Kessler, and the pair swap bodies on one very chaotic Friday after the Blissfield Butcher stabs her with an ancient, magical knife. As the two navigate their lives in their new bodies, it makes for hilarious moments as Vaughn plays a terrified high schooler trapped inside the body of an evil killer, and Newton transforms into an ice queen plotting her next kill in wood shop class.