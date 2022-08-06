The anticipated release of Prey, the latest installment of the Predator franchise, is finally here. After having been screened at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con a few weeks back, the feature film is now available to watch through streaming. Given that the story takes place in the heart of the Comanche Nation, viewers can choose to watch an alternate version of Prey that features Comanche dubbing. That way the audience has the opportunity to fully immerse themselves when experiencing Naru (Amber Midthunder) and her tribe's survival journey against the technological alien attacking their home.

In an effort to preserve the Comanche Nation's native tongue, a Numic language from within the Uto-Aztecan family, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg (the same mastermind behind 10 Cloverfield Lane) worked side-by-side with producer and member of the Comanche and Blackfeet nations, Jhane Myers. As the film was being developed, Myers would tweak aspects of it to make sure it held true to her cultural heritage. Prey's production also includes a primarily Native American ensemble in its forefront and multiple people from the Native American community were involved behind the scenes.

Given that some of you might be interested in watching Prey in Comanche, here is a brief guide to help you navigate the language selection.

Image via Hulu

Related:'Prey' Review: A Smart, Gripping Action Thriller That Asks Who's Hunting Who

Where Can I Watch Prey in Comanche?

Image via Hulu

The dubbed version of the film is available to watch through Hulu and Disney + on August 5. When you hit play on this title through these streaming platforms, the film will automatically start in English. To alter the audio settings to Comanche through Hulu, click the settings button after the film starts playing and change the language. If you are watching Prey through Disney +, click on the audio icon in the top corner of your screen and simply exchange the English audio for the Comanche dubbing. That simple!

Is Prey Available In Theatres?

Unlike the previous Predator movies and most franchise films of recent times, Prey's worldwide release didn't follow the same pattern as other major productions on the Disney+ platform. Instead of spending a few weeks in theaters before arriving on streaming, Trachtenberg's take on the franchise skipped the big screen after its screening at Comic-Con.

Despite not landing in theaters, the film was made with the intention of giving the audience the same masterful cinematic vision as the previous films did. And while we would have loved to see this story play out in theaters, the decision to have it on streaming as opposed to the big screen was important for the option of watching the film in Comanche. The ensemble cast came back after the English cut was finalized to dub the film in Comanche. Here is what actor Dakota Beavers had to say to Variety about the process of learning and speaking Comanche in Prey:

“I wanted to make sure that the language was spoken as correctly as I could get it. Luckily, one of the Comanche translators is a good buddy of mine, so I could just sit down there with him. And so that was a big importance to me, just to keep that there for the future generation to learn".

Related:'Prey' Director Dan Trachtenberg Reveals How He Wanted to Differ From Previous 'Predator' Movies

Why You Should Choose to Watch Prey in Comanche Instead of English

Image via Hulu

Although it is easier to comprehend the story in English for the majority of audiences, watching Prey in Comanche would enable viewers to honor the language and cultural heritage that is at the core of this narrative. Instead of only partially experiencing the Comanche tribe and setting present in the film, you get to have the chance to immerse yourself within the story and witness the way the film was originally intended to be.

Trachtenberg's original pitch mentioned that the whole dialogue would be in Comanche but unfortunately, the idea was sidelined later on. Yet, having a dubbed version available through streaming is already a worthwhile accomplishment. Unlike so many productions that feature Native American and First Nations characters, this is the first feature film to be completely dubbed in Comanche (and to have Comanche subtitles as well), which is an aspect that deserves the appreciation of fans that grew up watching the Predator franchise.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Myers spoke about the privilege of having a film like this in her native language saying, "The fact it's getting a full Comanche dub is incredible because being a Comanche, there's never been a movie in its entirety in my language. And there's never been a brand-new movie that's been released, like this on Disney+, that you have an option to watch it in Comanche because it's never happened for any Native language."

Here's what Myers told Collider's own Christina Radish when asked about what it was like for her to have this project come her way: