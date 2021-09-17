There are westerns and then there are neo-noir westerns set in a supernatural universe like Prisoners of The Ghostland. The movie explores a hero’s action-packed adventures across the post-apocalyptic wastes of Ghostland, as he sets out on a mission to fight the dark forces controlling the kingdom and rescue a young woman.

Directed by Sion Sono and written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, Prisoners of the Ghostland features NIcolas Cage in the lead role. Cage, of course, is the star of the story and spearheads the movie as Hero, a notorious bank robber who goes off on a dangerous journey to rescue a young woman while seeking redemption for himself. Besides Nicolas Cage, Prisoners of the Ghostland also stars Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Ed Skrein, Bill Moseley, Yuzuka Nakaya, and Tak Sakaguchi, among others.

The neo-noir western thriller comes from RLJE Films, the name behind Nicolas Cage’s previous works like Mandy and Color Out of Space. The movie has been positively reviewed by critics so far. And as Nicolas Cage himself said, it is “The wildest movie I’ve ever made.” And that’s on the promotional poster of the movie. So, it’s definitely something to look forward to.

Going by everything we have seen and learned about the movie so far, Prisoners of the Ghostland appears to be an exciting ride into a world of unknowns. So, here’s a handy guide to answer all your questions about where and how to watch the movie, whether and when it will be available online, and more.

Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released on September 17th.

Will Prisoners of the Ghostland Be Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, no. There has been no announcement so far about whether Prisoners of the Ghostland will be available to stream online or not and it seems unlikely.

That said, depending on how well the movie performs in theaters, it could eventually find a home on one of the popular streaming services. Of course, this is all speculation for now, since there is no official statement on its streaming release. So, if you want to watch Prisoners of the Ghostland when it releases, you’ll have to look at other options.

When Will Prisoners of the Ghostland Arrive on Digital or VOD?

While it might not be available for streaming, Prisoners of the Ghostland is set to arrive on Digital HD and Video-on-Demand channels on September 17, 2021, the same day that it releases in the theaters. So if you’d prefer to watch the film from the comfort of your own home, you can get it on VOD online.

Is Prisoners of the Ghostland in Movie Theaters?

On January 31, 2021, Prisoners of the Ghostland had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The distribution partner, RLJE Films acquired the rights to the film at the film festival and announced its US theatrical release on September 17, 2021.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, theater visits have been affected. Even though things are a little better than before, cases are rising with the onset of the new Delta variant. As a result, your local theaters might be exercising caution with wearing masks and social distancing for seating. So, follow all necessary protocols, take every precaution, and check with your state’s recent safety guidelines before you book the tickets and head to the movies.

Watch Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer

The plot of Prisoners of the Ghostland appears to be that of a classic post-apocalyptic western with some neo-noir action flavor. But looking at the scenes in the trailer, it also looks like there will be some comedic elements in the story as well. Not that it makes this movie an action-comedy but it sure makes it something you could enjoy watching with some company.

What Is Prisoners of the Ghostland About?

The movie, as you would expect in any post-apocalyptic western, is about a man on a mission to right his wrongs. Hero (Nicolas Cage) is a notorious bank robber in prison. He is bailed out by a wealthy man, The Governor (Bill Moseley), and sent out to find The Governor’s missing granddaughter (Sofia Boutella), who is in the supernatural universe called the Ghostland.

The Governor offers Hero his freedom in exchange for finding his granddaughter. Hero has five days and his skills to find the woman, while he fights an evil curse and other sinister forces controlling the dark kingdom. But the clock is ticking because Hero wears a suit packed with bombs which will self-destruct if he fails.

Best Nicolas Cage Movies You Can Watch Right Now

In case you are up for other movies starring Nicolas Cage, then there are quite a few that you can stream or rent online. Exciting, entertaining, and action-packed, here are five of the best Nicolas Cage movies you can watch right now –

National Treasure

One of Cage’s greatest hits of the 2000s, National Treasure features him as Benjamin/Ben Franklin Gates, who is on a search for a rumored treasure that dates back to the creation of the United States and links to the Declaration of Independence. With an ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Harvey Keitel, Diane Kruger, and Sean Bean, this is a movie that will surely fulfill your craving for history, treasure hunt, adventure, and mystery. You might also want to watch the sequel for the complete experience.

Watch it on Disney+

Kick-Ass

How does a single father raise an 11-year-old daughter? Meet Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) and find out for yourself. Based on Mark Millar’s comic book series of the same name and directed by Matthew Vaughn, Kick-Ass is about regular people with no special powers fighting crime. And this very special father-daughter vigilante team is at the heart of it. It’s violent, high-octane, and maybe profane for some audiences but it’s pretty inspiring and exciting. Whether you are a comic book reader or not, you would love how this movie is made.

Watch it on Showtime

Ghost Rider

Demons, bounty hunters, stuntmen, and bikers. What more do you want in fiction to make it wild? Nicolas Cage stars as Johnny Blaze, who sells his soul to save his father and goes on a hellish ride to stop a vengeful demon from destroying the earth. This Marvel comic series adaptation is a fun watch, but probably not for everyone.

Watch it on HBO Max

Face/Off

One of his greatest hits of all times, and a feather in Cage’s acting hat, Face/Off is that one modern classic every movie-lover must watch. Also, watching John Travolta and Nicolas Cage pitted against each other, is just a bonus. FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta) is obsessed with bringing down terrorist Castor Troy (Cage). After Troy is injured in a plane crash, Archer undergoes surgery to take Troy’s face and infiltrate his work and business to bring justice. Meanwhile, Troy wakes up from his coma and takes Archer’s face.

Watch it on Paramount+

Next

If you are in the mood for a good sci-fi thriller, then Next might fit your bill. Based on a 1954 short story by Philip K.Dick, the movie features Nicolas Cage as Cris Johnson, a small-time magician gifted with limited precognition. With his ability to see the immediate future of three minutes, he must escape a group of terrorists and help the FBI fight them. It’s one of Cage’s best works in this genre and the fact that it stars Julianne Moore and Jessica Biel, among others, makes it even more watch-worthy.

Watch it on Amazon

