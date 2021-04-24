Promising Young Woman has been generating buzz since it debuted at Sundance back in January 2020, and it hasn't cooled down a bit. The searing revenge dramedy from debut feature filmmaker Emerald Fennell stars Carey Mulligan in the performance of her career so far, as a young woman who's dedicated her entire life to the pursuit of her unusual quest for justice after her best friend was sexually assaulted. It's a challenging, complicated take on rape culture, survivor's guilt, and the oft-revolting rape-revenge genre. And it's sparked up all kinds of controversy and fierce debates since its first premiere.

It's also kicking up a hell of an Awards season ruckus, taking home BAFTAS, Critics Choice Awards, and Spirit Awards, among others. It's also got five Oscar nominations on its belt - Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, and Best Editing for Frédéric Thoraval - so if you want to get caught up with the year's biggest Oscar contenders, or you just want to get caught up on the movie people can't stop talking about, here's a handy guide to where you can what Promising Young Woman right now.

Where to Watch Promising Young Woman On Demand

Promising Young Woman is available to watch On Demand via all the major providers. The film arrived On Demand on January 15 and became available to purchase on Digital on March 2. It is currently available to own for $19.99 or a 48-hour rental period for $5.99, both of which are available in 4K, HD, and SD. Digital purchases come with a selection of bonus features, including a director's commentary with Fennell (scroll down to the Blu-ray and DVD section of this article for the full bonus features listing).

Here's a handy linked list to several On Demand services where you can watch Promising Young Woman right now!

You can also rent the film at Alamo On Demand for $6.99, which gives you a 7-day window to activate a 48-hour rental, and comes with Alamo's unique pre-show - always a delightful signature experience of seeing a movie at a Drafthouse theater.

Is Promising Young Woman on Blu-ray and DVD?

A Promising Vision – Writer/Director Emerald Fennell discusses her inspirations for writing this bold, genre-bending film.

– Writer/Director Emerald Fennell discusses her inspirations for writing this bold, genre-bending film. Two-Sided Transformation – A look at why Carey Mulligan was the perfect choice to play "Cassie" and how filmmakers used wardrobe, hair, and makeup to express the balance between light and dark.

– A look at why Carey Mulligan was the perfect choice to play "Cassie" and how filmmakers used wardrobe, hair, and makeup to express the balance between light and dark. Balancing Act – Cast members discuss their unexpected reactions to the careful balance of levity and tragedy in director Emerald Fennell's take on female revenge.

– Cast members discuss their unexpected reactions to the careful balance of levity and tragedy in director Emerald Fennell's take on female revenge. Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Emerald Fennell

Is Promising Young Woman Still in Theaters?

Yes, Promising Young Woman is still playing in select theaters nationwide. Of course, with the pandemic constantly evolving, you'll want to check in with your local safety guidelines before you buy your tickets, but if your local theaters are open and you're able to safely attend, you can find available showtimes in your area on Fandango, Atom Tickets, Flixster, MovieTickets.com, or by going directly through your favorite theater's website.

Is Promising Young Woman Streaming?

Promising Young Woman is not currently available on streaming and given that the film is still in theaters and flying high on awards buzz, it's probably going to be a bit of a wait before it arrives on a streaming service. No streaming details have been announced at the time of publishing. However, Universal Pictures (including Focus Features) signed a 10-year streaming content with HBO back in 2013, so you can probably expect to see it there first when the time comes.

