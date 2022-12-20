It's hard to believe that it's been over a decade since the Shrek franchise had a new installment. After four films in the main series following the iconic swamp-dwelling ogre who learned there was more to life than living in isolation for years on end, the franchise expanded into spin-off territory with Puss in Boots (2011), which told the story of the titular feline hero in a delightful side adventure. That was in 2011, and now, come by the end of 2022, the cat equivalent of Zorro is set to return to screens all over the world with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

Complete with a cast of returning favorites like Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) and Salma Hayek (Eternals) as well as greatly improved animation thanks to better technology, Puss's latest adventure may prove to be his most dangerous yet, fleeing a crew of vicious bounty hunters to discover the elusive "Last Wish". Since his last feature film, Puss has made a couple of appearances on the small screen like the animated short Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos (2012) and the Netflix television series titled The Adventures of Puss in Boots (2015-2018).

Having appeared on big screens in theaters and smaller ones found in one's own home, some may wonder when, where, and how to watch the long-belated sequel. If you find yourself asking those questions, simply read below to have them answered.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Streaming or in Theaters?

Though Dreamworks has been experimenting with how and where they release their feature films in the past few years, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will keep things straightforward with a wide theatrical release. Like many studios in the past two years, the global pandemic greatly changed how films planned for a theatrical release were distributed, with The Croods: A New Age (2021) and Spirit Untamed (2021) having brief theatrical runs arriving to streaming and video on demand, and Trolls World Tour (2021) and The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021) both being released on Peacock the same day they arrived in theaters.

Given Dreamworks is under the ownership of Universal Pictures, Peacock will most likely be the streaming home of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and though one of the streamer's early marketing praised the service as being free, a release for the film will likely require a premium subscription. The base premium subscription which features the service's entire catalog and live sports and events costs $4.99 USD per month. Another option is the premium+ plan which costs double the standard price at $9.99 USD per month, which removes all ads and allows for downloading select titles.

Puss in Boots rides again exclusively into theaters just in time for the Holiday season on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022.

Watch the Trailers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The first trailer reintroduces Banderas as the voice of Puss in Boots, now sporting a fresh coat of paint so to speak with some incredibly slick and stylish animation. He's still living the life of a brave and daring hero, facing off against a colossal stone giant, only to "die" after a bell falls on him. Turns out, this isn't the first time Puss has died, as this marks the eighth time he's met his demise. That means that Puss only has one life left, and he'll need to use it well for his latest adventure, which also reunites him and the audience with the master thief, Kitty Galore (Salma Hayek).

The second trailer dives slightly deeper into the plot of the overall film, showing that this will be Puss's most personal adventure yet. In fact, he seems to be in the throes of a complete midlife existential crisis after the knowledge that he only has one life left. After getting the news, Puss enters the mundane life of a housecat at a home practically infested with them. There he meets a disguised therapy dog named Perro (Harvey Guillén), but it doesn't take long for trouble to once again come knocking at Puss's door. This kickstarts the quest Puss, Kitty, and Perro decide to embark on, but the second main trailer also reveals some of the foes they'll be up against this time around, including Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her cohorts of the three bears as well as a terrifying White Wolf bounty hunter (Wagner Moura).

Are the Other Films in the Shrek Franchise Available to Stream?

Some, but not all, and if you're hoping that they're all available on Peacock, that currently isn't the case. The original film that started it all, Shrek (2001), and its direct and arguably superior sequel, Shrek 2 (2004), are both available to stream on Peacock.

Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010), are not currently available on any subscription-based streamer, but they are available to rent from most online film rental services.

The first Puss in Boots films is also available to stream on Peacock and the ad-supported Freevee.

Will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Get a Sequel (Or Will We See the Return of Shrek)?

No plans for a direct sequel to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have been made known by Universal Pictures just yet, but if recent reports and rumors are to be believed, there's a good chance that we'll be seeing a lot more of not just Puss, but also his beloved, curmudgeonly, green best friend.

Though details have been quite slim, Dreamworks has stated that, yes, a fifth film in the mainline Shrek franchise is in the works. Apart from that, we don't know too much. We don't know where Shrek's story will go next, we don't have a confirmation whether stars from the original series will be returning like Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy will be returning, and we don't even really have a full idea as to when it will be coming out (though there have been numerous reports that a 2023 release is being planned). Still, the confirmation that Shrek will in fact return is pretty exciting, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish could very well be a satisfying appetizer for the main course sequel.