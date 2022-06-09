Following the success of the earlier installations of Queer as Folk, it was only fitting that a remake that captures the more recent dynamics of the LGBTQ+ community was made. A lot has changed in the last two decades and that's exactly what Queer As Folk tries to cover. The franchise first started out in 1999 as a Channel 4 series created by Russell T. Davies about gay people in Manchester. A year later, an American version premiered on Showtime in the US to rave reviews. The American version ran successfully for five seasons between 2000 and 2005 with more than 80 episodes.The new re-imagining of Queer as Folk welcomes back the original series creator Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) as executive producer. Stephen Dunn, whose first film Closet Monster won the Best Canadian Feature Film award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, doubles as director and writer.

With a wave of fresh talent, Queer as Folk is shaping up to be a potential success. Confirmed guest stars include Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets). Joining them will be Ryan O’Connell, known for his semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy Special. Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Nyle DiMarco (This Close), Armand Fields (Work in Progress), and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) will also be guest starring. Others on the project include Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), and Johnny Sibilly (Hacks).

The production for Queer as Folk commenced as far back as 2018, but it took another three years of behind-the-scenes hard work to get it to the point where the streaming service Peacock handed it an eight-episode straight-to-series order. And now that the series is finally here, find out how to watch it with this handy guide.

Where Is the Queer as Folk Reboot Streaming Online?

Arriving just in time for Pride month, Queer as Folk will debut on Peacock on June 9, 2022. The series will be available in the UK on Starzplay from July 1.

Watch the Official Queer as Folk Reboot Trailer

Peacock released the trailer for Queer as Folk on May 18, 2022. The trailer zeros in on the tragedy that befalls a New Orleans gay club called Babylon. Though the nature of this tragic event is unclear, what unfolds gives the impression that it was a likely mass shooting. It sparks solidarity and an intense sense of camaraderie among the community. There are scenes of drag queen shows, complex conversations about identity, and lots of raunchy dancing. The trailer depicts clips of vulnerability while highlighting the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The aftermath of the event (whatever it is) makes the group closer than ever as they attempt to heal and move forward as a community.

What Is the Queer as Folk Reboot About?

The official synopsis for Queer as Folk reads as follows:

"QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy."

Since the notoriously groundbreaking series dropped in 1999, a lot has changed within the LGBTQ+ community and society at large. The Queer As Folk reboot reflects the current realities with a better representation of diversity and the more recent dynamics of the community. The series not only has gay characters, but it also goes further to incorporate trans and non-binary characters, as well as characters with disabilities. The characters are more complicated, with personal struggles that go beyond that one element of their identity.

And Here's Some Movies Like Queer As Folk That You Can Watch Now

Image via The Weinstein Company

Paris is Burning: Featuring legendary drag queens and trans women including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, and Venus Xtravaganz, Paris is Burning offers an intimate look at New York’s ballroom subculture in the 80s. There is extravagant and elaborate ball competition with models on runways representing houses, a truly vibrant world of people living life on their own terms. This documentary film looks at how a community largely ostracized from mainstream society deals with issues such as AIDS, racism, poverty, violence, and homophobia.

Carol: Directed by one of the most notable openly gay directors in Hollywood, Todd Haynes, Carol churns out a riveting tale of forbidden love between the modest Therese (Rooney Mara) and the elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett). While Therese is an aspiring young photographer working in a Manhattan department store, Carol is an older woman trapped in a failing marriage. Both take the risk of leaving their respective lives behind, in hopes of a better life together. They soon realize that things are never that straightforward.

Circus of Books: This documentary film gives a glimpse into an untold chapter in queer history. The story is centered on the life of Karen and Barry Mason, a Jewish couple, and their journey to become one of the biggest distributors of hardcore gay porn in the United States. Beyond providing gay pornography, they became a safe space for L.A's gay community during the 80s.

Brokeback Mountain: At the time of its release in 2005, Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger were commended for their bravery and decision to “go gay”. Set in the early 60s, the movie tells the story of a cowboy and a ranch hand who fall in love but attempt to hide who they are from the world throughout their lives. Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) ends up marrying his longtime sweetheart, Alma (Michelle Williams), and Jack marries a fellow rodeo rider (Anne Hathaway). Despite their marriage to women, both men manage to keep their secret romance going for two decades.

Call Me By Your Name: Set in the 1980s, this coming-of-age story features Timothée Chalamet as Elio Perlman and Armie Hammer as Oliver, exploring their feelings for each other. Elio is a Jewish Italo-French teenage prodigy spending time with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. Oliver is a handsome doctoral student working for Elio’s father, and within the next six weeks, they fall in love. This film merges beautiful scenery with effortless romance to produce a powerful love story.