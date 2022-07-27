When Netflix announced that they were going to do a remake of the classic Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way, most people were skeptical that they could recreate the same magic, drama, and intrigue that made the original so unique. But when Rebelde premiered this past January, the internet couldn’t get enough and the show was promptly renewed for Season 2.

Following the trials and tribulations of the students at the Elite Way School has been extremely entertaining and has also left us with so many questions. Will Sebas ever face any consequences for his actions? Will Jana and Estebán stay together? We’ll have to wait a little while longer for those questions to be answered, but for anyone still wondering when and how they can watch Season 2, you've come to the right place.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Rebelde' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Where Is Rebelde Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Rebelde is streaming on Netflix and you can binge the first season there now. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Rebelde without a Netflix subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Basic, Standard, or Premium Subscription for $9.99, $15.49, or $19.99 respectively.

When Will Rebelde Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 will premiere on July 27, 2022. Every episode in the series will be made available the same day.

How Many Episodes of Rebelde Season 2 Will There Be?

Just like the first season, Rebelde Season 2 will have eight episodes. Unfortunately, no names for the episodes have been revealed yet.

Related:The Best Spanish-Language Movies on Netflix Right Now

Is There a Trailer for Rebelde Season 2?

A new trailer for the series was released on July 13 and promises a host of new characters, secrets, and songs to entertain us. The trailer reveals that the school is still dealing with the after-effects of exposing the members of The Lodge. The students of EWS now have to deal with a much stricter school director who seems intent on breaking up the bands in order to form disciplined and popular solo artists. Not only that, but the parents and powerful figures in Mexico have started to apply much more scrutiny to how the school functions and how the students spend their free time.

Those aren’t the only forces fighting to break up our favorite students. A new character, Okane (played by popular YouTuber Joel Isaac Figueroa), is revealed and seems to be Luka’s new love interest and an expulsion and possible murder may lead to more trouble for these talented classmates.

What Happened In Rebelde Season 1?

A lot happened at the Elite Way School and now is the time for your semester catch-up. Season 1 began at the start of the school year when, in the middle of the night, the freshmen were taken from their room by members of The Lodge, a gang of masked rich students who are angered by the presence of scholarship students. When they force six of the new kids, Jana, Estebán, MJ, Dixon, Luka, and Andi, to perform, one of the Lodge members accidentally starts a fire and leaves the six students caught red-handed and disqualified from auditioning until Luka finds a video exonerating them. They all make it into the MEP (Musical Excellence Program) and Jana, Esteban, MJ, Andi, and Dixon form their own band, Sin Nombre. Later, Sebas admits to Jana that he was behind the hazing but she won’t be able to prove it. It is revealed that he is working with the principal’s assistant, Anita.

Then, Esteban reveals his own secret. The only reason he came to EWS was to find his mother, who happened to be Luka’s old music teacher. Luka uses this to blackmail Esteban and get Sin Nombre disqualified from the Battle of the Bands. When Esteban leaves school and finds his mother, she reveals that Luka and he are brothers. Esteban tells Luka, who subsequently summons a meeting of The Lodge in order for Sin Nombre to catch them. Anita is fired and every student, including Luka and except for Sebas, is expelled, and Sin Nombre is finally able to perform in the Battle of the Bands. The end is bitter-sweet as they invite Luka onstage with them to reveal the truth about The Lodge and Sebas without MJ, who doesn’t want to risk getting expelled. Sin Nombre is renamed Rebelde to roaring applause, but many questions still remain.

More Spanish-Language Shows Like Rebelde That You Can Watch Now

If you want to practice your Spanish or listen to some great Latin music, check out these titles!

Rebelde Way: The most obvious choice for a TV show to watch after Rebelde is its original, Rebelde Way. The story is mostly the same. It centers around a prominent private school in Buenos Aires where tensions rise between the rich legacy students and the scholarship kids. One of the biggest differences is the number of episodes. Even though the show only ran for 2 seasons, there are 318 episodes so you’ll never have to end your binging early. Clear your calendar and watch the show that spurned remakes in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Portugal, Greece, and India!

Elite: Another breakout hit from Netflix, Elite follows the sordid lives of the students of an elite school in Spain. The story begins when three underprivileged students are given scholarships after their school collapses. We then flash forward to see that their school year has ended in murder, but who died and who is the killer? In a lot of ways, the Elite school is very similar to that of Rebelde with its corrupt administration, seedy classmates, and romantic revelations. If you like Rebelde but wish they would focus less on music and more on the criminal underworld surrounding them, then this is the show for you!

Selena: The Series: In the past 20 years, there is only one person in Latin music that has remained extremely popular across continents despite not being a native speaker and that is Selena Quintanilla. Though her life was tragically cut short by a dangerous fan encounter, her music has stood the test of time. Following her life from cradle to grave, Selena: The Series shows her humble beginnings in a family band to worldwide acclaim. With uproarious songs and a cast that includes the likes of Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, and Julio Macias, it is a must-see for any fans of Latin music.