The latest 'Evangelion' reboot film, as well as several others, are available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Evangelion has a long history that starts back in the mid-1990s. It has a 26-episode TV show, a movie called End of Evangelion (despite it not being the end of the series), and a set of reboot films called Rebuild of Evangelion, which have the more confusing titles — Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo, and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.

After several years of complicated production and multiple delays, Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time premiered in Japan on March 8. Now, it has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. The other movies, Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo are also currently available on Amazon Prime Video, but finding them on the streaming service can be a little difficult in terms of term-searching the titles.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: Hideaki Anno on Ending ‘Evangelion,’ Using Live-Action Techniques, and Leaving Animation

As for the TV series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the first movie, End of Evangelion, they're available to watch on Netflix. So, if one would want to watch the entire series (as well as getting depression), in order, it would be Neon Genesis Evangelion, End of Evangelion, Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo, and finally Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. Considering that the Rebuild films are reboots, watching the original series and End of Evangelion may not be needed.

The Rebuild of Evangelion films are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While searching for them via title may be a little confusing, you can also find them at the direct links below:

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone: https://amzn.to/3g1Q8n8

Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance: http://amzn.to/2VJkEeT

Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo: https://amzn.to/3ADKD6e

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time: http://amzn.to/37ItjAg

KEEP READING: A Beginner's Guide to 'Neon Genesis Evangelion', Now Streaming on Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dune's Insane Making-Of Book Is So Big It Has Its Own New Score From Hans Zimmer The absolute mad man!

Read Next