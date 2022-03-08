Here's how you can watch the movie based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers.

In the mood for a trip to the Old West? Then you should definitely check out Redeeming Love, a Western romance drama movie directed by D. J. Caruso (Standing Up, I am Number Four). Based on the novel of the same name by Francine Rivers, the movie stars Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga), Tom Lewis (A Discovery of Witches), Eric Dane (Euphoria), and Logan Marshall-Green (The Invitation), among others, and was written by Caruso and Rivers.

Set during the California Gold Rush of 1850, Redeeming Love is the story of Angel (Abigail Cowen), a young woman who falls in love for the first time but struggles to overcome her inner demons and the trauma of her past. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love."

While the movie doesn't have the most favorable reviews, it has proven popular with audiences since its release in January 2022. So without further ado, here's all the latest information on how you can watch Redeeming Love​​​​​.

Where Is Redeeming Love Streaming Online?

Image via Universal Pictures

Redeeming Love is currently available for streaming on Peacock. The movie was first released in theaters on January 21, 2022, and then added to the streaming service 45 days later. The film's digital release was on February 8, 2022. You can use this link to view the full list of sites where the film is available on-demand.

In case you're not keen on watching the movie in your browser, the Peacock app is now available on all major mobile and smartphone platforms. A Premium subscription to Peacock starts at $4.99 per month and $49.99 per year. That gives you access to Peacock's whole library but it does come with ads. If you'd like to watch the same content without ads, you'll have to shell out for Peacock Premium Plus, which costs an additional $5.00 per month and $50.00 if you go with the annual subscription.

Is Redeeming Love in Movie Theaters?

Redeeming Love was released in US theaters on January 21, 2022. While the movie isn't currently available everywhere, there are still a few theaters where you can catch the film. Check out this link for a list of theaters currently screening the movie along with showtimes. The movie was released in theaters by Universal Pictures and stayed in the box office top 10s for four weeks after its premiere.

Is Redeeming Love Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Yes, Redeeming Love has been released on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 8, 2022.

Watch the Redeeming Love Trailer

The trailer for Redeeming Love was released on October 20, 2021. The clip gives a brief overview of the plot, especially focusing on Angel's past.

More Romantic Westerns You Can Watch Now

There have been quite a few great Western Romance movies over the years and if you're looking for something more to watch in the same genre, then here are five of the best options:

Legends of the Fall (1994): Based on the 1979 novella of the same name by Jim Harrison, Legends of the Fall stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas. The movie's story spans decades, beginning in the 1900s and ending in the '60s. It follows the lives of three brothers and their father, all of whom live in the Montana wilderness. Legends of the Fall received mixed reviews when it was released but it did get three Academy Award nominations, winning the one for Best Cinematography. The movie is currently available for streaming on STARZ and on Amazon Prime Video, through the STARZ add-on.

Far And Away (1992): Set in the 1890s, this epic romantic drama follows two Irish immigrants who come to America to make their fortunes. Far and Away stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles and also features Cyril Cusack in his final performance before his death in 1993. The movie is available for buying and renting on most of the major online video stores including Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and more.

Brokeback Mountain (2005): A truly unique take on the genre, Ang Lee's acclaimed 2005 movie explores a complicated romance between two cowboys. The film is an adaptation of the 1997 short story of the same name by Annie Proulx and stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams. Brokeback Mountain has received almost universal acclaim and won three Academy Awards, including the ones for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. You can now stream Brokeback Mountain on Peacock.

The Longest Ride (2015): Starring Britt Robertson, Scott Eastwood, Jack Huston, Oona Chaplin, Melissa Benoist, and Alan Alda, The Longest Ride is an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel, which in itself should make this a must-watch for romance fans. The neo-western follows Luke (Eastwood) and Sophia (Robertson), a young couple whose relationship is on its last legs. But things take a surprising turn when their lives become intertwined with that of an older man named Ira (Alan Alda) who tries to help them get past their hurdles and reignite their lost spark. The Longest Ride is currently available for streaming on TNT.

Oklahoma! (1955): One of the most beloved musicals ever, Oklahoma! is the story of two young women and how they are courted by rival suitors all vying for their attention. The 1955 movie is an adaptation of the musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who in turn based their work on the play Green Grow The Lilacs written by Lynn Riggs. This Academy Award-winning movie stars Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, Rod Steiger, Charlotte Greenwood, Gloria Grahame, Gene Nelson, James Whitmore, and Eddie Albert. Oklahoma! is considered one of the most culturally significant films of all time and is part of the United States National Film Registry.

