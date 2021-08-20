Reliving the past is an alluring prospect that most people would jump at. After all, it’s just human to look to your yesterdays for answers you can’t seem to find in your today. And when your future starts looking bleaker with every passing day, the past can become an addictive place of refuge that you desperately long to escape to. That longing for the past has been explored by a number of sci-fi projects over the years and Reminiscence puts a new twist on the trope that’s as scary as it is fascinating.

Written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence is centered around a scientist and investigator of the mind who uses technology that lets him relive people’s pasts to search for his lost love. Drama, mind-bending technology, and a deeply intriguing premise, Reminiscence has got it all.

The movie also has a stellar cast, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, and Cliff Curtis. Other cast members include Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker. Everything that we know so far about the movie points to it being a must-watch film and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch Reminiscence, how long it’ll be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is Reminiscence Streaming Online?

Yes, Reminiscence will be available for streaming on HBO Max on August 20, 2021, simultaneously with its theatrical release. The movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, who have made it standard practice to release movies simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service in the wake of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So you can definitely watch Reminiscence from the comfort of your own home. Here’s the link to the movie’s landing page on HBO Max so you can bookmark it in preparation for its release.

And in case you’re not very keen on watching such a high-concept sci-fi thriller online in your browser, HBO Max subscribers have the option of streaming it on the app. You can now get the HBO Max app on Roku, Apple TV, and most major mobile and smart TV platforms.

That said though, the movie won’t be available on streaming permanently yet. There is a streaming window in place during which you will be able to watch it online after which it will be removed from the service, for the time being at least.

When Will Reminiscence Leave HBO Max?

Reminiscence will be available on HBO Max for 31 days starting August 20. So that gives you until September 20 to catch the movie online. This has become common practice for Warner Bros. movies in recent times and you can expect the same release strategy with a lot of upcoming films.

On the bright side, if you already have an existing HBO Max subscription, you won’t have to pay anything extra on top of your current package to watch Reminiscence. In case you don’t have HBO Max yet, you can get a one-month subscription for $14.99 in the US that will let you watch the movie without additional costs.

And even after the movie’s streaming window comes to an end, it’s not like it’ll be gone from the service forever. Reminiscence will most probably get a digital and video-on-demand release eventually. However, that’s unlikely to happen until at least a few months after the streaming window closes. So if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, heading to the theaters is your best bet to catch the movie when it releases.

Is Reminiscence in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Reminiscence is coming to theaters. The film had its premiere at BFI IMAX in London on August 11, 2021, and it will arrive in US theaters on August 20. And while the movie may not be as high-profile as other 2021 sci-fi releases like Matrix 4 or Dune, the trailer does promise a film that would be worth catching on the big screen.

In the recent past, the COVID-19 situation had made watching a movie in a theater impossible but that situation has finally gotten better. However, now that cases are surging nationwide, be sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show and make sure you take all the necessary precautions. Stay safe and have fun!

What is Reminiscence about?

Reminiscence is set in a future where cities are flooded by rising waters and war has broken out across the country. It’s a time when there really isn’t much to look forward to and so when a service that allows people to relive the past is introduced, it quickly becomes a popular addiction for those who have the means to afford it.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) runs such a service in what’s left of Miami and happens to meet a mysterious new client called Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). They begin a whirlwind romance that’s cut short when Mae disappears. And when Nick sets out to find her, he begins to uncover secrets from the past that make him question whether he truly knows who Mae really was.

Is Westworld on HBO Max?

Reminiscence’s director Lisa Joy shot to fame for her work on the massively popular HBO sci-fi drama series Westworld and you can stream the show now on HBO Max. Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, the series has received widespread acclaim and multiple awards. And if you’re looking to see more of Lisa Joy’s work, then Westworld is exactly what you need to watch. Plus, Thandiwe Newton, who plays Watts in Reminiscence, is a lead character on the show.

The series is set in a futuristic Wild-West-themed amusement park. Android “hosts” allow the park’s visitors to experience their deepest and darkest fantasies with no limits whatsoever. But when those hosts begin to display sentience, the whole artificial world begins to unravel in increasingly dangerous ways.

Westworld has three seasons out so far and you can watch all of them on HBO Max right now. There’s also a fourth season on the way. Here’s the link to the show’s landing page on HBO Max.

