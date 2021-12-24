Wondering what new to watch this holiday? Here’s something for you. The beloved men (and women) in blue from Reno are coming back once more to take you on a hilarious trip on the high seas.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon will follow the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department on a new mission. The team is out on a hunt for Q – the one and only entity behind all QAnon conspiracies. In their efforts to track the person down, they get stuck at a QAnon convention and find themselves at sea, literally and metaphorically. They somehow manage to escape the convention but discover that they have landed on an island, which is none other than Jeffrey Epstein’s old island

The upcoming special is bringing back the members from the original cast of the show, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts.

An extension of the original comedy television series Reno 911!, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is a mockumentary-style parody of popular documentary shows/series on law enforcement. It is created by renowned comedy stars like Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver who are also the leading members of the cast, as well as co-executive producers. John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln also serve as executive producers. The upcoming special is directed by Robert Ben Garant.

A holiday watch or not, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon definitely sounds like a lot of fun. So, get cozy on your couch, grab that eggnog and join Reno’s finest on their new mission. We have put together a handy guide on where and how you can watch this comedy special.

Is Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Streaming Online?

Yes, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is an original series by Paramount+ which means it will be streaming on the service. You can sign up for the Paramount+ app on your mobile or smart TV devices and stream the show.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to use an app and prefer watching on the web browser, then you can also bookmark the show’s link on any browser ahead of the premiere. This link will directly take you to the show’s landing page on Paramount+ website.

The best way to watch Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is to get a subscription with Paramount+. The streaming service offers two subscription plans – Essential and Premium. The Essential Plan for $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) comes with ads and includes free access to a host of television shows (both originals and from other networks), movies, live sports, and more. The Premium Plan, for $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) is not ad-free but has limited ads, HDR content, access to 4K videos, download options, and more.

When Is Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon's Premiere?

As per the latest updates, Paramount+ has announced that the premiere of Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon will be happening just in time for Christmas. The all-new comedy special will arrive on the streaming network on Thursday, December 23, 2021, making it perfect for your holiday watchlist.

Do You Need to Watch Previous Seasons of Reno 911! Before Watching Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon?

Not really. For those who are new to this family of the Reno Sheriff's Department, it might be a good idea to watch a few random episodes of the earlier seasons of Reno 911! and just briefly learn about the characters. But it’s not necessary. Although Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is an extension of the team’s hilarious adventures, it is a standalone story. Another way to get acquainted with the comedy series and its characters is to watch the 2007 movie Reno 911! Miami. The movie also features the main cast and a whole new plot, not directly linked to the show.

The original comedy series Reno 911! Initially ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. The show was later revived on Quibi for its seventh season, before the untimely demise of the streaming service. As of 2021, all the six seasons of Reno 911! are streaming on HBO Max and Paramount+. So, if you want to know Reno’s Finest a little better before Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon starts to stream, you can do that on Paramount+ itself and then start watching the upcoming special.

Can You Watch Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is a Paramount+ original series, which means that it will exclusively stream on Paramount+ and you can only watch it on this particular streaming platform. You can choose from the web version or the mobile app version. Either way, all Paramount+ content is available only on a subscription basis. If you want to use the dedicated Paramount+ app, it is currently available for use on your personal computers, smart devices, and gaming consoles.

Watch Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Trailer

Paramount + released a teaser video for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon on November 18, 2021, on its official channel along with a promotional poster. The teaser is quite simple and straightforward featuring Lennon, Nash, Kenney-Silver, Garant, and Yarborough as Lieutenant Jim Dangle, Deputy Raineesha Williams, Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Deputy Travis Junior, and Deputy Sven Jones, respectively. The team makes an announcement that they are coming back one more time and joke about how networks couldn’t cancel them.

A full-length trailer for the special was released on December 9, 2021. It features the team prepping for their mission (by getting tans and waxing). The clip also features some hilarious scenes and reveals that there's a bomb involved. It looks like there's going to be a lot of fun in the new special.

Other Comedy Shows like Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon on Paramount+

If you like Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, then you can also catch a few other well-rated comedy series on Paramount+.

Neighborhood: Created by Jim Reynolds, Neighborhood is a classic sitcom series that follows a white Midwestern family and how they adapt to their new neighborhood in California. Dave Johnson and his family leave their small-town home in Michigan and move to Pasadena, California. He discovers that the new neighborhood is quite different from where they used to live. What he knew to be common and acceptable, like being friendly with neighbors, is not appreciated in this neighborhood. Soon Dave realizes that it is going to be a tough job to fit into the new community and connect with his neighbors, especially the next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, who seems very wary about the Johnsons. Neighborhood features Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan in major roles, among others.

Corporate: If you thought that your tedious 9-5 is crushing your soul and making your life miserable, then this show might make you feel a little better. Corporate is about, well, life in a corporate. It follows two employees in a multinational corporation and shows how miserable their life gets. Matt Engelbertson and Jake Levinson are two junior executives at Hampton DeVille, a large corporation. As the two trainees proceed in their career, they face difficult managers, among other people, and try to overcome the obstacles as is expected in a corporate setting. The comedy series is directed by Pat Bishop and Matt Ingebretson, who also serve as the co-creators of the show along with Jake Weisman. Corporate stars Ingebretson, Weisman, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, Aparna Nancherla, and Lance Reddick in the lead roles.

The Odd Couple: Developed by Matthew Perry, Danny Jacobson, and Joe Keenan, The Odd Couple follows two single men who decide to share a living space. Oscar Madison and Felix Unger have been college friends, and roommates too. While Felix is a neat-freak, neurotic, and fussy, Oscar is his complete opposite – careless, carefree, and easy-going. After decades, they end up with each other again. Only this time, their marriages have failed and they are miserable. This 2015 series is the seventh production of a 1965 play written by Neil Simon. Previously, The Odd Couple has been adapted for a 1968 movie, 1970 original TV series, a morning cartoon, a reboot of the original series in 1982, a television movie, and a 1998 sequel of the 1968 movie. The Odd Couple stars Matthew Perry, Thomas Lennon, Lindsay Sloane, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Wendell Pierce in leading roles.

