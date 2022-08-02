Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.

Stories that were previously left out of teen shows and television, in general, have been given the spotlight with this show. The series follows a group of indigenous teenagers growing up on a reservation and coming to terms with their past, their future, and their own identity. Since Season 1 has gained a devoted fan base and become a critical darling, anticipation for Season 2 has only multiplied. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.

Where Is Reservation Dogs Streaming?

Reservation Dogs is streaming on Hulu and you can binge the first season there now. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Reservation Dogs without a Hulu subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month.

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis of the show:

Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.

When Will Season 2 of Reservation Dogs Premiere?

Season 2 of Reservation Dogs will premiere the first two episodes on August 3, 2022.

How Many Episodes of Reservation Dogs Season 2 Will There Be?

Unlike Season 1, which only had eight episodes, Season 2 of Reservation Dogs will have 10 episodes airing every Wednesday until September 28, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2?

The trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2 was released on July 6, 2022, and promises as much laughter as it does tears. The first season may have ended on a low note with Elora ghosting Bear, but their journeys have only begun. Elora and her one-time rival Jackie begin to experience the loneliness as well as the dangers of long road trips and see that the west isn’t all it's cracked up to be. Meanwhile, Bear gets a new job and must continue to deal with the absence of his father and its various effects. On top of all that, Willie Jack is trying to break a “white wizard curse.” Thankfully, the trailer seems to promise an emotional reunion with Elora and the gang as well as some unforgettable guest stars like Megan Mullaly, Bobby Lee, and Marc Maron. It’s clear that while the show is evolving, it hasn’t lost the tone and spirit that made the first season so great.

What Happened Last Season on Reservation Dogs?

Reservation Dogs Season 1 introduced us to the Rez Dogs, Elora Danan, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese as they dealt with loss and the trials of coming of age. When we first meet them, they are trying to raise money to leave their small reservation community and escape to California while also mourning the death of their friend Daniel who died the previous year. When their rival gang, the NDN Mafia drives by and shoots paintballs at them, Bear faints and hallucinates an Indigenous spirit who gives him life advice, leaving him to question his place in the community. Throughout the series, the group tries to get in touch with their roots by talking to older members of the community and even trying to learn indigenous-style fighting from Elora’s uncle, Brownie.

In the penultimate episode of the series, we finally realize how Daniel died. In a series of flashbacks from Elora, we realize that Daniel, after having shown signs of unhappiness for a long time, committed suicide, and has led many in the group to not only feel grief but guilt for his death. By the end, the Rez Dogs seem all set to go to California when a tornado forces them to shelter in the church basement along with the NDN Mafia. There, Bear receives another vision and realizes his fight with the NDN Mafia isn’t over, and he can’t leave. This creates a divide between Bear and Elora as she feels he is being immature. The series ends with Elora leaving for California, presumably running from her own problems.

Who Are the Creators of Reservation Dogs?

The creators of Reservation Dogs are Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. Harjo is famous for his work focusing on the indigenous community in Oklahoma. From the narrative drama, Four Sheets to the Wind, about a young man’s journey outside the reservation after his father’s untimely suicide, to his documentary, This May Be the Last Time, which explored his grandfather’s disappearance, his films have shed a light on his own beloved community. Meanwhile, Waititi is the Academy Award-winning director behind indie darlings like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and box office hits like Thor: Love and Thunder. Along with Reservation Dogs, Waititi is producing a number of other shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Our Flag Means Death.

