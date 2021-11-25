Ready to head back to Raccoon City? Here's everything you need to know.

For the first time since 2016, Resident Evil is back in theaters, but this time, it's a whole new franchise. Don't expect to see Milla Jovovich's Alice in this one, because Resident Evil: Raccoon City is going back to the roots and starting anew, with a franchise reboot that promises a game-faithful exploration of the wild world of mutating monsters.

47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night filmmaker Johannes Roberts directs the new adaptation, which sees fan-favorite characters like Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) reinvented anew on-screen.

If you're a fan of the games, no doubt you're going to want to get to Easter egg hunting ASAP, so we've put together an easy guide to where you can watch Resident Evil: Raccoon City (and the rest of the Resident Evil movies) right now.

When Is Resident Evil: Raccoon City in Theaters?

Resident Evil: Raccoon City arrived in theaters on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the U.S., debuting in 2,803 theaters nationwide.

If you're looking for showtimes and ticketing options near you, head over to the official movie website, which has a helpful interphase set up that allows you to find all the available screenings in your area, along with ticket vendor options.

RELATED: 7 Best Zombie Video Games, Ranked From Worst to Best

Is the New Resident Evil Movie Streaming?

Image via Sony Pictures

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is not currently available to watch on streaming, but bookmark this page, because we'll update this space with streaming details when they're announced.

Sony has shirked this year's trend of mixing theatrical windows with streaming and/or PVOD home video debuts. Unlike competitor studios that Warner Bros., Disney, and Paramount, Sony has been strikingly firm in their commitment to exclusive in-theaters-only windows for their theatrical debuts. Most recently, that includes Resident Evil and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

However, we do have some info on where you can expect to see Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on streaming when the time comes. Since Sony doesn't have an in-house streaming service, they've struck up some major distribution deals over the years. Most recently, that lead to a double-whammy of big streaming commitment with Netflix and Disney+ (Yes, that means the Spider-Man movies will finally be available to watch alongside the rest of the MCU movies on streaming soon).

But right now, Sony is in the final months of a 2017-2021 first-pay TV deal with Starz, so when the new Resident Evil movie eventually moves to streaming, you'll find it there first.

Is It Available to Rent or Purchase on PVOD?

Image via Sony Pictures

Not yet. For the time being, if you want to watch Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, you're going to have to see it in theaters. It is not available to rent or buy on PVOD, Blu-ray, or DVD.

Sony has been explicitly firm in maintaining them as much as possible. Sony Motion Picture Group President Josh Greenstein spoke candidly about their strategy at this year's CinemaCon, calling the effects of day-and-date streaming releases "devastating," and promising that Sony's movies “will be seen exclusive first in our movie theaters.”

The studio has not established any specific policy regarding the length of its theatrical windows in the pandemic era, however, so we don't know exactly when to expect Welcome to Raccoon City online, but we can look at their other 2021 releases to get an idea of their current windows. The short version is that has been working with a 6-8 week window before their movies arrive on Digital and VOD, and about 10 weeks before their Blu-ray and DVD release.

If you prefer the long version, we've got three major Sony releases to look at in 2021 that already have established release dates, from theaters to Digital to home video. First is Peter Rabbit 2, which arrived in U.S. theaters on June 11, followed by Digital on July 27, and physical on August 24. Don't Breathe 2 arrived in theaters on August 13 before heading to Digital on October 10 and 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD on October 26. Finally, there's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released exclusively in theaters on October 8, and arrives on Digital on November 23, followed by 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on December 14.

Where Are the Other Resident Evil Movies Streaming?

Image via Sony

Maybe you're not up for heading to the theater right now, maybe your Welcome to Raccoon City screening has you in the mood to revisit the previous movies, or maybe you just miss Milla Jovovich's endlessly ass-kicking Alice. Either way, you can find all six of the previous live-action Resident Evil movies streaming online right now.

The catch? They're all scattered across various streaming providers, so we've put together an easy-peasy clickable list of where you can watch them right now.

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

What About the Animated Resident Evil Adaptations?

There are three animated Resident Evil movies, Degeneration (2008), Damnation (2012), and Vendetta (2017) - and one animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021). None of the three movies are currently available on any streaming services, though they are available to rent or purchase from most major Digital vendors.

The series Infite Darkness is a Netflix original, which means, yep! It's streaming on Netflix right now.

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Director Reveals Why He Adapts Two Games in One Movie “I was given the keys to the kingdom.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email