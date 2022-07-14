Anybody who calls themselves a fan of horror video games has more than likely heard the words Resident Evil. When the first game hit consoles all the way back in 1996, game enthusiasts everywhere picked up almost immediately that this soon-to-be prolific series was the making of something else entirely. A tense, claustrophobic survival experience where the player must use their resources wisely to escape a contained environment that has been overrun with zombies and other monstrous creations. Years later, the series is still going strong to this very day, with the most recent entry, Resident Evil: VIllage, receiving rave reviews and a warm welcome from the dedicated community.

Due to the games' massive popularity, it was only a matter of time until the series' publisher Capcom was approached by Hollywood to produce a live-action adaptation. The first of what would wind up being many films was the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed Resident Evil (2002), which instead of directly adapting any of the games, follows a new hero named Alice (Milla Jovovich) who is tasked to quell an outbreak within an office owned by the Umbrella Corporation (the shadowy corporation that is the "big bad" of the Resident Evil franchise). The film would go on to warrant a whopping five sequels where Alice fights even more monsters and even meets some familiar faces from the games.

The Anderson films weren't critical juggernauts, but they're generally thought of as harmless fun rides that aren't really faithful to the games. After a few animated films that tie into the games, the most recent film reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, tried to more directly adapt the first few games in the series. Unfortunately, the more authentic plot was glossed over by poor reviews and weak box office returns.

Now, a new live-action adaptation is being tried yet again, this time with a television series set in the near future. Again, instead of being a direct adaptation of one of the games, the new show, simply titled Resident Evil (2022), takes place in the year 2036 and follows the family of Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), a prominent villain from the Resident Evil games. Albert Wesker, along with his two daughters Jade (Ella Balinska) and Billie (Adeline Rudolph), now reside in New Raccoon City, which seems to imply that the iconic Raccoon City outbreak that occurred in the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 games did occur here as well. It seems like a futuristic paradise until Umbrella of course releases a new virus that begins to mutate its victims into monsters.

Though the series has become divisive amongst fans for not sticking to the story of the games, it still seems like it will provide plenty of zombie-slaying fun to keep people interested. So to get prepped for the first live-action Resident Evil show, here is exactly how to watch it when it premieres this week.

Is Resident Evil Streaming Online?

Yes, Resident Evil will be making its exclusive streaming home on Netflix, meaning that not only will watching the series require access to a Netflix subscription, but it also means that somebody is gonna have to break the news to Resident Evil 3's Nemesis that he won't be able to watch the show on his favorite network, Starz.

When Does Resident Evil Premiere?

New Raccoon City will be opening its doors to the public on Thursday, July 14, with all eight episodes becoming available to binge right away.

Watch the Resident Evil Trailer

The official trailer for Resident Evil 2022 introduces New Raccoon City, as well as the Wesker family as they live out their new, comfortable lives. As you might expect, however, all is not as it seems, as there are some strange creatures that begin popping up here and there. Not only are your classic zombies present, but there are also more fantastical creatures like a giant spider and a massive caterpillar-like monster. There's even an appearance from the Licker, a recognizable monster from the games that first appeared in Resident Evil 2.

Is it Possible to Watch Resident Evil Without Netflix?

That would be a no. Aspiring viewers of the next Resident Evil adaption will need at least a basic package subscription to Netflix. The cheapest deal would be the standard definition package priced at $9.99 a month. If you'd rather see zombie guts get spilled in a higher definition, you can upgrade to the standard HD package for $15.49 a month or go even higher with the premium ultra HD package for $19.99 a month.

More Monster Shows Like Resident Evil That You Can Watch Now

The Walking Dead (2010 - Present): For those looking for a perfectly traditional and straightforward zombie killing spree, AMC's The Walking Dead is the obvious choice. Even though some purist fans may argue that the show peaked with original creator Frank Darabont's first season, The Walking Dead was still one of the very first stories at the height of the zombie craze of the 2010s to really put a spotlight on the human reaction to the zombie apocalypse instead of the zombies themselves. With an ever-growing cast of characters that constantly feel at risk of falling victim to both zombies and their barely sane fellow survivors, even the most devout critics of the show won't disagree that this was and still is one of the premier zombie experiences on television. The Walking Dead's first ten seasons are available to stream on Netflix, with the eleventh and final season set to conclude later this August on AMC.

Stranger Things (2016 - Present): One of Netflix's biggest shows ever, Stranger Things is clearly heavily inspired by films of the 1980s, particularly ones that belong to the horror genre. What started as a group of Dungeons & Dragons-playing kids meeting a girl with telekinetic powers has now blossomed and evolved into one of the most popular series ever created. That popularity is earned, as Stranger Things is easily one of the easiest shows for new horror fans to get into. Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018): A continuation of Army of Darkness, the final film in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead trilogy, Ash vs Evil Dead is able to expertly balance the horror and comedy elements that made the original movies such classics. As the title implies, Bruce Campbell returns to the titular role of Ash, now an aging perverted bum who's trying to relive the glory days. He gets his wish when he accidentally unleashes the power of the Necronomicon that he vowed to destroy all those years ago. Ash vs Evil Dead is available to stream on Netflix and (Nemesis is about to get very happy) Starz.