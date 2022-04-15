Apple TV+’s latest library of content seems to be breaking all norms and expectations. Take the upcoming series Roar for instance. The anthology series is probably going to be the most bizarre but powerful show we would have seen in a long time.

The dark comedy series is based on the 2018 eponymous short story collection by Cecelia Ahern. The original book collection consists of 30 short stories, each featuring female characters experiencing strange problems in their lives.

Roar comes from the showrunner duo Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who are previously known for creating the Netflix original series, GLOW. The plot of the series follows eight ordinary women (in the first season) and their respective stories, where each of them goes through inexplicable, extraordinary experiences. But what seems strange actually carries an underlying message towards issues that women face today but are less talked about. The stories span different genres, from magic realism to psychological horror, drama, and more.

The star-studded, female-led, ensemble cast features Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward, and Issa Rae, as the main protagonists of the eight stories. The cast also includes Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk, and others, in supporting roles. Kidman also serves as an executive producer along with Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Cecelia Ahern, and Theresa Park.

From whatever we have learned so far, this is going to be one mind-bending and genre-bending series and something to definitely look out for. So, here’s a handy guide about when and how to watch Roar.

Is Roar Streaming Online?

Being an Apple TV+ original show, Roar is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. Here’s the show’s web link from Apple TV+, which you can bookmark your browser and directly visit the landing page when the series drops on the streaming channel. If you don’t want to use a browser and would rather watch it elsewhere, you can sign up for Apple TV+ and install the streaming app on your smartphones or other devices. The app is available for download on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, and also on gaming consoles, various smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices.

When Did Roar Premiere?

Roar premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does Roar Have?

Roar is releasing its first season with eight, one-hour episodes. Episodes 1, 2, 6,7, and 8 are written by the showrunners, Flahive and Mensch themselves, while Episodes 3,4, and 5 are written by Halley Feiffer, Janine Nabers, and Vera Santamaria respectively.

Can You Watch Roar Without Apple TV+?

Unfortunately, no. Roar is an Apple TV+ original series, which means it will only be available for watching on this streaming service. You can use either the web or mobile app of Apple TV+. The service is available on a subscription basis. When you sign up on the web or mobile app, you can avail of a 7-day free trial. After that, the service will cost you $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can also get free Apple TV+ for a period of three months when you buy an iPhone or any other Apple device. The streaming network is also available on other smart TVs, Fire TV and Roku devices, or even gaming consoles.

Is Roar Airing Weekly?

All eight episodes of Roar's first season have been released together on April 15, 2022.

Watch the Roar Trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer of Roar in March 2022 and let’s just say, it does blow your mind.

The video opens with Nicole Kidman’s character going through a photo album, and suddenly she pops one of them in her mouth. Even before your brain can register what you just saw, you are presented with the next weird thing. Cynthia Erivo’s character wakes up with bite marks all over her body, another woman is treated like a trophy wife, literally, put up on a shelf, a woman who returns her husband to a department store, and so on. But the craziest thing you'll see is a woman who starts dating a duck.

Before you jump to any conclusion, the trailer is just a confusing veneer of what the show is really about. It’s quirky, witty, and darkly funny and promises that Roar is going to show a lot more of what you see in the trailer.

What Is Roar About?

The official synopsis of Roar, as mentioned in the Apple TV+ press release, goes like this:

“Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.”

From the above and what we see in the trailer, it’s clear that Roar is a story of women and how the world perceives them, though the presentation seems very unique. The anthology series is billed as a dark comedy, but there are crossovers of other genres and subgenres in each of the eight stories to narrate the plot. In short, through its whimsical but witty stories, Roar aims to shed light on more significant and poignant issues that women face today. Although these issues are not something people aren’t aware of, Roar will definitely offer a refreshing take on the subjects. But most importantly, what we understand is that the series will also show how women perceive these issues themselves and how they discover their true power.

