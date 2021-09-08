All the details on where and when to watch grown-ups play with their toys

Adult Swim’s longest-running show, Robot Chicken, is back with its eleventh season. The stop-motion animated series is made up of short sketches – some less than a minute long – and often hit the nerdiest of topics. Created by Seth Green and Matt Senreich, the show makes fun of the toys, cartoons, movies, and TV shows of the 1980s through the present.

The official Season 11 summary:

The Robot Chicken Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken’s satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today’s biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes – Robot Chicken spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!

When Do New Robot Chicken Episodes Air?

Robot Chicken airs on Cartoon Network (which goes by the name Adult Swim after 8pm. This season, Robot Chicken has a unique airing schedule. Previous seasons have premiered on Sunday nights in the 11pm or midnight time slot, with new episodes airing weekly. Season 11 mixes it up a bit by airing Monday through Thursday at midnight beginning September 6 and running through September 23.

The release schedule is as follows:

Season 11, Episode 1 – “May Cause A Whole Lotta Scabs” – Airs September 6, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 2 – “May Cause Light Cannibalism” – Airs September 7, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 3 – “May Cause Immaculate Conception” – Airs September 8, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 4 – “May Cause the Exact Thing You’re Taking This to Avoid” – Airs September 9, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 5 – “May Cause One Year of Orange Poop” – Airs September 13, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 6 – “May Cause Random Wolf Attacks” – Airs September 14, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 7 – “May Cause Lucid Murder Dreams” – Airs September 15, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 8 – “May Cause Numb Butthole” – Airs September 16, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 9 – “May Cause the Need for Speed” – Airs September 20, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 10 – “May Cause Your Dad to Come Back With That Gallon of Milk He Went Out for 10 Years Ago” – Airs September 21, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 11 – “May Cause Episode Title to Cut Off Due to Word Lim” – Airs September 22, midnight ET/PT

Season 11, Episode 12 – (no title information) – Airs September 23, midnight ET/PT

Is Robot Chicken Streaming Anywhere?

Yes! All episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

Additionally, you can stream the show 24/7 on adultswim.com for free, but you don’t get to choose which episodes you watch. If you want to pick which episode you watch, adultswim.com has a handful of episodes you can stream. The most recent episodes you can stream for free, but older episodes require a cable provider login in order to stream.

Has Robot Chicken Been Renewed for Season 12?

It has not yet been announced if Robot Chicken will get a Season 12.

Check out the trailer for Season 11 below:

