If you’re a parent and are looking for a fun animated movie to see with your kids, look no further than Ron’s Gone Wrong. This film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith, co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, and written by Smith and Peter Baynham.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Glazer) who receives a malfunctioning robot friend named Ron (Zach Galifianakis). Together, they go on an action-packed and heartfelt journey of friendship and self-discovery.

This exciting new animated film from 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) and Locksmith Animation is set to release in the U.S. so we’re here to answer every question you have about how to watch Ron’s Gone Wrong, whether it will be available to stream, and when it arrives in theaters.

When Will Ron’s Gone Wrong Be Released?

Ron’s Gone Wrong will hit U.S. theaters on October 22, 2021. The movie was originally supposed to be released on November 6, 2020, but was pushed back to February 26, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ron’s Gone Wrong was delayed to April 23, 2021, and finally to its current release date. With no other family films coming out on October 22, this weekend seems like the perfect time to release Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Will Ron’s Gone Wrong Stream Online?

No, Ron’s Gone Wrong will not stream online when it initially releases. The animated feature is one of many Disney movies from this year that will only play in theaters for 45 days.

Now that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to stream Ron’s Gone Wrong after this release window ends. However, you may have to wait a while before you can watch the movie on Disney+ where it will most likely stream.

When Will Ron’s Gone Wrong Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Similar to many exclusively theatrical premieres, Ron’s Gone Wrong will most likely be released on VOD at a later time. While neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios has confirmed when that will be, it is presumably after the film’s 45-day release window ends. So if you want to see Ron’s Gone Wrong as soon as possible, then you’ll have to see it in theaters.

As previously mentioned, Ron’s Gone Wrong will play in theaters despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can log on to the film’s website using this link and look for showtimes and ticket sales. If you do the math, the theatrical window of Ron’s Gone Wrong will end on December 6, 2021, so you have until then to see the movie in theaters. However, you should still take every necessary safety measure before going into a theater. That way, you can enjoy the movie while staying safe during this tumultuous health crisis.

Best Animated Fox Movies to Watch Right Now?

While 20th Century Fox no longer goes by that name, you can still enjoy other animated movies they’ve released over the years. Many of these films come from the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios, but some of them are co-productions with other animation studios and are not all CG animated.

While many of Fox’s animated movies are available to stream or rent online, here are the best ones you can watch now (in no particular order):

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!: As one of the better Dr. Seuss film adaptations to come out in the last few decades, the CG-animated Horton Hears a Who! tells the story of a kind-hearted elephant named Horton (Jim Carrey) who stumbles upon the tiny community of Whoville, led by Mayor Ned McDodd (Steve Carrell), and must protect it from the evil Kangeroo (Carol Burnett), who seeks to prove that the Whos don’t exist. Other big name actors who appear in the film include Will Arnett, Seth Rogen, Dan Fogler, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill, and Amy Poehler. Coincidentally, one of the movie’s executive producers is Chris Meledandri, who later found the animation studio Illumination and produced several other CG-animated Dr. Seuss movies including The Lorax and The Grinch.

Watch it on Disney+

The Simpsons Movie: After eighteen seasons, the classic animated sitcom The Simpsons finally received its feature film. The story revolves around the titular family as they become wanted fugitives after Homer pollutes Springfield’s water supply, which leads the EPA to trap the town in a gigantic glass dome. Series regulars Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Tress MacNeille, Pamela Hayden, Russi Taylor, and Albert Brooks all voiced characters in the film. Meanwhile, the show’s creator, Matt Groening, wrote the screenplay alongside many longtime Simpsons writers including James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Mike Scully, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Mike Reiss, Matt Selman, John Swartzwelder, and Jon Vitti. Even with the rising popularity of CG animation, The Simpsons Movie received praise from both critics and audiences. Not to mention a sequel is possibly in the works.

Watch it on Disney+

The Peanuts Movie: Blue Sky's feature-length adaptation of Charles Schultz’s classic comic strips is not only great in its own right but also one of the best animated movies of 2015. The film is about Charlie Brown as he tries to impress the Little Red-Haired Girl; meanwhile, Snoopy continues his imaginary rivalry with Red Baron. Even though this movie is CG animated just like every other Blue Sky film, it retains the same art style as the cartoons and comics, making it even more faithful to the source material and that much more special.

Watch it on Disney+

Fantastic Mr. Fox: Wes Anderson, whose filmography consists of such hits as The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, took his first step into animation with Fantastic Mr. Fox. This stop-motion animated movie is based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl, best known for writing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and is about a reformed thief named Mr. Fox (George Clooney) whose return to burglary puts him and his family in danger. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson. In short, Fantastic Mr. Fox has all the quirky and offbeat styling of a typical Wes Anderson film yet is still fun for the whole family.

Watch it on Disney+

The Book of Life: Just because Blue Sky Studios was the primary unit for 20th Century Animation, otherwise known as the animation division of 20th Century Studios, doesn’t mean they were the only ones making CG-animated movies for the latter party. Take the Guillermo del Toro-produced The Book of Life, for example. Set against the backdrop of the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, this 2014 film comes from Reel FX Animation Studios and tells the story of Manolo (Diego Luna), an aspiring singer who struggles to impress his bullfighting family while fawning for his one true love María (Zoe Saldana). Other actors who appear in the movie consist of Channing Tatum, Ron Perlman, Christina Applegate, Ice Cube, and Danny Trejo. Many people would eventually compare it to the 2017 Pixar film Coco since both revolve around Día de los Muertos, but they are still great movies that don’t need to be compared simply because they take place on the same holiday.

Watch it on Disney+

