Where else is there for Russian Doll to go after resolving its time loop story in Season 1? Or maybe that’s the wrong question, maybe the better question is when is there for Russian Doll to go? That’s right, Russian Doll is coming back for a second season, now with more time travel! We have it on good authority that the show’s quality hasn’t decreased at all, with Collider’s review giving the series’ Season 2 an A- and stating that the second season is “far more layered, emotionally satisfying, and engrossing than the pristine nature of the first season.”

Created by Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, and Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll’s first season wowed critics and audiences alike with its intricate and surreal plot and its nuanced exploration of trauma and mental illness. Russian Doll also managed to score multiple Emmy nominations for its first season. Natasha Lyonne isn’t just one of Russian Doll’s creators, she’s also its star. Lyonne’s distinctive voice and sardonic delivery makes Nadia impossible not to empathize with, even when she’s making terrible choices. Lyonne rose to prominence in films including But I’m a Cheerleader, Slums of Beverly Hills, and the American Pie movies and more recently played Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black. Like her Russian Doll character Nadia, Lyonne too is a grandchild of Holocaust survivors. When talking to Variety about the character of Nadia, Lyonne said:

“It was a name and a character who has been following me at attempts and stabs at writing for the better part of a decade”

Nadia’s friend and fellow time traveler Alan is played by Charlie Barnett, who is known for playing Gabe Miranda on You and playing John Diggle Jr. on Arrow. Nadia’s best friend Maxine is played by Greta Lee, who has guest starred in shows including Broad City, The Good Fight, and What we Do in the Shadows. We're looking forward to Lee having a bigger role in Season 2. Nadia’s Godmother Ruth is played by Elizabeth Ashley, who is a Tony winner and has been acting since the 60s with roles in movies including The Carpetbaggers, Dragnet, and Ocean's 8. Nadia's mother is played by Chloë Sevigny who was just seen in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville alongside Elle Fanning. Season 2 sees Emmy-Winner Annie Murphy joining the cast and looking quite a bit different from her Schitt’s Creek character Alexis Rose.

Is there a Trailer for Season 2 of Russian Doll?

A teaser trailer for Season 2 of Russian Doll was released on March 7th.

A full trailer was released on April 7th.

As The Association’s “Time For Livin’” plays in the background, we see Nadia, on the eve of her 40th birthday, once more plunged into chaos as her subway trip throws her back in time, either that or as Nadia initially guesses it’s “some sort of 80s flash mob.” She is assisted by a member of the Guardian Angels Safety Patrol, wearing the group’s distinctive red beret and shirt. Alan seems to be having time (and place) travel troubles of his own. There is a lot going on in the trailer, and we aren’t sure what some of it means yet, but as Nadia says, “inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi.”

What Happened in Season 1 of Russian Doll? Where can I Stream it?

With episodes that clock in at only around half an hour, Russian Doll is extremely bingeable. If you haven’t watched Season 1 of this twisty tragicomic show yet, then what are you waiting for? All eight episodes are streaming on Netflix now.

Season 1 of Russian Doll saw Natasha Lyonne’s character Nadia forced to repeat the night of her 36th birthday over and over. Each reset is preceded by Nadia suffering a violent and horrifying death. Nadia’s attempts to escape the time loop help her learn more about her personal and familial trauma, but do little to free her. Sometimes being aware of your patterns doesn’t stop you from repeating them. When she meets Alan, a man stuck in a time loop of his own, Nadia and Alan cautiously work together to try to escape, worried that they are running out of time as people around them start to disappear. The final episode, “Ariadne,” finds Nadia and Alan finally breaking free from their loops. While comparisons to the classic comedy Groundhog Day were perhaps inevitable, Lyonne told Variety that she thinks much of the show’s concepts and themes are closer to surreal existential works like No Exit, Exterminating Angel, and The Singing Detective.

How to Watch Russian Doll Season 2

Season 2 of Russian Doll will be available on Netflix on 4/20 and should make for another strange and surreal ride. Here's the landing page for the series, so you'll know exactly where to go once it drops. The Netflix series is not currently available to watch on television or on any other streaming services. Netflix does not currently offer free trials, however its contract free model means you can easily subscribe for a month and then cancel your subscription with no penalty or additional fees. They also offer multiple pricing tiers.

Shows like Russian Doll

Mr. Robot - This thoughtful and often surreal drama sees Elliot (Rami Malek), a brilliant young man struggling with mental illness, working with a mysterious group to bring down international banking systems in an attempt to create a better and more just world. Elliot’s best intentions often go awry though as he struggles to follow the orders of the mysterious but familiar “Mr Robot” (Christian Slater). Mr. Robot is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has many similar themes to Russian Doll, with its heroine, Rebecca, struggling with mental illness, generational trauma, and societal expectations much like Nadia does. Of course, while Russian Doll has an excellent soundtrack, it doesn’t have characters bursting into song the way they often do in the musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has comedy, heart, and more than a few surreal musical numbers. The entire series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Brand New Cherry Flavor - If you're drawn to Russian Doll because you like its surreal tone and complicated female protagonist, then you need to check out Brand New Cherry Flavor. Rosa Salazar stars in this odd tale of an up-and-coming director's struggle to keep creative control of her film and the possibly demonic deals she's willing to make to ensure it happens. All 8 episodes of this mind-bending series are currently streaming on Netflix.

