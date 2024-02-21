Get ready to witness the past year’s exceptional achievements in both film and television. The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is to honor outstanding performances across 15 acting categories, showcasing the talent and dedication of the industry’s brightest stars. This year’s ceremony also pays tribute to the shining career and humanitarian endeavors of the legendary Barbra Streisand, who will be bestowed with the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award.

Spearheaded by SAG-AFTRA, an organization that serves as the voice for approximately 160,000 entertainment and media professionals, including actors, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and more, the SAG Awards stand as a testament to the collective talent and impact of the entertainment industry. The SAG Awards represent a democratic process, with over 122,000 members from SAG-AFTRA casting their votes, making it the largest voting body on the awards circuit.

Without further ado, here’s when and where you can watch the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

When and Where Can You Watch the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs live on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The two-hour event will be available for live-streaming on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT) from the iconic Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Will the 2024 SAG Awards Be Available to Stream?

Absolutely! The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

For those not on Netflix yet, the streaming platform currently offers three subscription tiers: Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. The Standard with ads plan goes for $6.99 per month, the Standard plan at $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan is priced at $22.99 per month.

Watch on Netflix

Starting in 2024, the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be available for global streaming on Netflix, marking a multi-year collaboration between Netflix and the SAG Awards. Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajariacomments on this partnership.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

Who Are the Nominees of the 2024 SAG Awards?

Check out the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro"

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in "American Fiction"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in "Maestro"

Margot Robbie as Barbie in "Barbie"

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison in "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter in "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro as William Hale in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks as Sofia in "The Color Purple"

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari in "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in "Nyad"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in "The Holdovers"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Matt Bomer as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller in "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in "Fargo"

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers in "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in "A Small Light"

Ali Wong as Amy Lau in "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: