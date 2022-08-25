Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.

Stallone likely needs no introduction, having starred in such classic films as Rocky, First Blood, and The Expendables. He is also Stakar Ogord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Stallone is one of the producers for Samaritan as well. The film is a co-production of Balboa Productions and MGM. His young costar, Javon “Wanna” Walton, is best known for playing Ashtray in Euphoria. He also plays Stan in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

Samaritan’s director, Julius Avery was the writer and director behind 2014’s Son of a Gun and the director of 2018’s Overlord. Other cast members of Samaritan include Pilou Asbæk, who also was in Overlord and played Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco. Here's how you can watch this exciting new film.

Where and When Is Samaritan Streaming?

Samaritan is a Prime Video original so the only place to watch it, at least initially, will be on Prime Video. The film releases on August 26, 2022, and will not be coming to theaters on release. Prime Video is a subscription service but free trials are available and if you're signing up for the full Amazon Prime package you also get free shipping and other perks beyond just access to Amazon shows and movies. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month and $139 per year while subscribing to just Prime Video alone costs $8.99 per month.

Will Samaritan Be Available on DVD or Blu-ray?

Samaritan does not currently have a DVD or Blu-ray release date. Amazon originals are only rarely released on DVD so it is unclear when or if physical copies of Samaritan will be available to purchase.

Watch the Samaritan Trailer

A trailer for Samaritan was released by Amazon Studios on July 27, 2022. It shows the world of Granite City largely from Sam’s point of view and focuses on his discovery that his neighbor Mr. Smith is likely the presumed-dead superhero Samaritan. His suspicions are then confirmed when Mr. Smith easily shakes off being hit by a car. Sam is bewildered as to why this superhero would seemingly give up on the city and choose to let everyone think he’s dead. Mr. Smith’s comment that “things start to fall apart when you stop caring” clearly applies not just to himself but to the Granite City as well. The city is suffering from rampant violent crime, with citizens and officials seemingly helpless to do anything. Fires, blackouts, and random attacks are ubiquitous in the trailer, though it is not entirely clear what led Granite City to become this way. The trailer also shows off some of the film’s great fight choreography and skillful editing. Despite the grim and gritty tone of the trailer, the movie is only rated PG-13, making this a good option for younger teens who are looking for a darker take on superheroes.

Amazon Studios also released a “first look” for the movie, showing both scenes from the film and also some interviews with the cast and crew. While many of the scenes were also in the trailer, the interview with Sylvester Stallone gives a hint at the movie’s themes and point of view. Stallone comments on how he was drawn to the project because of his fondness for “action films that also have a heart” and notes how it’s a “hero movie that’s a little more grounded in reality.” Stallone points out how the film shows what happens when “people give up on a city.” Javon “Wanna” Walton also speaks, commenting on how amazing it was to work with Stallone, “Rocky himself.”

More Films Like Samaritan That You Can Watch Now

Super: A pitch-black comedy about a regular man who decides to become a superhero, Super stars Rainn Wilson (Dwight from The Office) as Frank. After Frank’s wife leaves him due to her struggles with drug addiction, he becomes convinced that he can save her and with the help of his friend Libby, played by Elliot Page, takes on the persona of Crimson Bolt. The dark and violent film concludes in a painfully bittersweet way. Keep an eye out for stars Nathan Fillion, Kevin Bacon, and Liv Tyler as well. With an R rating, Super is likely far more violent than Samaritan will be, but it shows the darker and sadder side of superhero life well. You can now stream Super on Tubi TV.

Defendor: Another darker take on the superhero genre, Defendor stars Woody Harrelson as a vigilante known as (you guessed it) Defendor. Defendor’s sincerity and good intentions aren’t always appreciated though as his methods tend to be extremely violent and his targets are often poorly chosen, something his psychiatrist (played by Sandra Oh) thinks may be due in part to his intellectual disability caused by fetal alcohol syndrome. With the help of Angel, a sex worker struggling with drug addiction who is played by Kat Dennings, Defendor attempts to take revenge on the people he believes were responsible for his mother’s death. While often billed as a comedy, Defendor is a surprisingly dark and often tragic film. It is currently streaming on Tubi and Crackle.

Watchmen: It’s impossible to talk about dark deconstructions of superheroes without mentioning Watchmen. Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore, Watchmen is the story of a group of superheroes and their all too human flaws and failings. Despite their often good intentions, their power, isolation, and hubris often lead them to do horrible things and as they are the most powerful beings, there is little anyone else can do to stop them. Who watches the watchmen, indeed? Shows like Amazon’s The Boys likely couldn’t have existed without its influence. Zack Snyder’s 2009 version of Watchmen stars Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, and Jeffery Dean Morgan and is streaming on HBO Max.