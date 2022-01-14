It's been over a decade since Wes Craven's fourth Scream movie hit theaters. At the time, many thought that would be the end of the franchise. Then when Craven died in 2015, they thought that would be the end. But as it turns out, Ghostface has other plans.

Prepare yourself for Scream, the newest addition to the series. The fifth movie is billed as a total relaunch even though it's still continuing the franchise's story. The new Scream has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The movie introduces yet another killer wearing the Ghostface mask who's going about murdering teenagers in Woodsboro.

Scream will see Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles as Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and Sidney Prescott from previous movies, along with Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. New cast members joining the franchise include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The first reactions to the movie are already in and they're phenomenal. So to prepare you for the film, we've put together this handy guide that answers every question you might have about how to watch Scream, whether it's coming to streaming, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is Scream (2022) Streaming Online?

There's been no word yet on when the new Scream movie will be arriving on streaming. As it stands, it doesn't look like you'll be able to watch the film from home, at least for the time being.

Considering Scream is being distributed by Paramount, chances are that the movie will eventually be added to Paramount+. In 2021, Paramount movies like A Quiet Place Part II were released online 30-45 days after their theatrical premiere. It's unclear whether this practice will continue in 2022 but it seems possible considering the current COVID-19 situation.

When is Scream (2022) Releasing on Digital and DVD?

Again, there's been no official word on when Scream will have its DVD, VOD, and Digital release. However, DVDs for most movies are usually released about 12-16 weeks after the theatrical premiere. So fans can probably expect to get their hands on them sometime between April and May 2022.

Is Scream (2022) in Movie Theaters?

Yes, indeed! Scream is set to arrive in movie theaters in the US on January 14, 2022. And that's pretty much the only way you'll be able to watch the film right now so head to your local theater if you'd like to watch the movie as soon as it's out.

Production work on Scream was originally set to begin in May 2020 but filming was delayed due to the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. As a consequence, filming didn't start till September of the same year. But despite the delay, the team has managed to pull through and get the movie ready in time for its announced release date.

However, with the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and the highly-infectious Omicron variant, your local theaters may require you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. So be sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines before booking your tickets for the show and take all the necessary precautions so you can have a safe and healthy movie-watching experience.

Where to Watch the Previous Scream Movies?

Ever since Ghostface's first appearance in 1996, the Scream franchise has become one of the most beloved and iconic horror film series of all time. So much so that until the release of 2018's Halloween relaunch, the original Scream was the highest-grossing slasher film in the world.

There have been four Scream movies so far, not counting the new one. And while they're not all great, the series, in general, has been quite positively received.

Now that the franchise is going through a new relaunch, it might be time to catch up on all the previous installments. Apart from the films, there's also been a Scream TV series with three seasons in total. The first two seasons aired on MTV while the final season was released on VH1. The show is currently available for streaming on Netflix and you can use this link to check it out. As for the movies, here's how you can watch each of them:

Scream (1996): Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the original Scream was centered around a series of killings in the town of Woodsboro. When a masked murderer begins killing teenagers one by one, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends try to use what they've learned from horror films to understand their new normal. But before long it becomes clear that the killer's ultimate target is Sidney herself.

Watch it on Peacock

Scream 2 (1997): Set two years after the first movie, Scream 2 is probably more beloved than the original. features most of the surviving members of the original cast but takes the action away from Woodsboro. Sidney is now a student at Windsor College in Ohio, trying to rebuild her life. Obviously, that doesn't last. A copycat Ghostface soon surfaces, putting Sidney at the center of yet another killing spree.

Watch it on Peacock

Scream 3 (2000): This was the first movie in the series not written by Kevin Williamson and arguably the one with the most comedy. In the threequel, set three years after Scream 2, Sidney is now living in self-imposed isolation. However, when a new Ghostface starts to stalk the cast and crew of a slasher movie, Sidney is forced to come out of hiding. By most accounts, Scream 3 is the worst film in the series but it's still worth checking out.

Watch it on Starz

Scream 4 (2011): 11 years after the release of Scream 3, Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson reunited again to create Scream 4, which serves as something of a course correction for the series. Unlike the two previous movies, Scream 4 brings the action back to Woodsboro. Though it's the lowest-grossing film in the series and received mixed reviews, Scream 4 is a step up from its predecessor. In the story, Sidney returns to her hometown for the 15th anniversary of the original killings, only to find a new Ghostface waiting for her.

Watch it on Showtime

