More than a year since its announcement, the much-awaited horror film, Screamboat, is set to land on the big screen this spring. Directed, produced, and co-written by Steven LaMorte, the slasher horror film is a re-imagination of the 1928 animated short, Steamboat Willie, by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which marked the public debut of Mickey Mouse and Minnie. And now, 97 years later, the fan-favorite cartoon mouse is a murderous antagonist in the upcoming horror adaptation, which will likely alter your perception of the cute Disney character forever. Screamboat follows a group of New Yorkers on a ferry who get attacked by a monstrous killer mouse, turning their relaxing commute into a nightmare. As LaMorte describes it, the film follows "the story of a late-night ferry ride in New York City where commuters and deckhands and all the usual passengers are attacked by a murderous and mischievous mouse who is mean, tiny, and loves getting up to no good."

Screamboat features Tyler Posey and Kailey Hyman in key roles with Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, and Jesse Posey in various roles and comedians Brian Quinn and Joe DeRosa appearing in cameos. David Howard Thornton, an actor best known for portraying Art the Clown in the Terrifier films, portrays the killer Mickey, in a complete reinvention of the century-old character. Commenting on Thornton’s characterization, as seen in the film’s first-look poster, LaMorte says,

Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing — he’s hilarious and murderously entertaining. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Willie and experience the chaos we’ve created.

Additionally, the filmmaker also promises “a 100 percent in-camera practical creature,” featuring real, hands-on effects, puppets, and elaborate costumes to generate the monster mouse, in a true homage to traditional animation techniques. Before the deadly mouse arrives to slash its way through the theaters this spring, check out how, when, and where you can watch Screamboat.

When is ‘Screamboat’ Releasing in the Theaters?

Image via Iconic Events Releasing

Distributed by Iconic Events Releasing, Screamboat was initially set to release in January 2025, but the premiere has been pushed to spring, per the latest updates. Steamboat Willie will now terrorize the big screen when the film premieres on April 2, 2025.

However, in the upcoming days, ahead of its theatrical premiere, Screamboat will also be shown at several pre-screening events and various horror conventions. So, stay tuned for more updates and the latest news on the Screamboat release date.

Find Showtimes for ‘Screamboat’