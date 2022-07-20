San Diego Comic-Con has become the central hub for fandom. Every July, people from around the world gather to participate in cosplay showcases, comic book signings, and event panels featuring celebrities. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, SDCC has been canceled and moved to virtual space. Thankfully, after three years, SDCC is back in-person.

2022 marks the proper return of Comic-Con and will feature a host of in-person and online panels. Here is a list of all the can’t-miss events, whether you’re there in person or joining in on the fun from home.

RELATED: 'Super Mario': 14 Ft Lego Version of The Mighty Bowser Headed to Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will take place from July 21 - 24, and we will cover all of the news live as it comes. Stay tuned to Collider across all our social media platforms, so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Collider.com

Collider Extras (YouTube)

Collider's Twitter

Collider Video (TikTok)

Collider's Instagram

Collider's Facebook

The Biggest Panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

There is no shortage of panels at San Diego Comic-Con, and we start things off strong with a great lineup on Thursday. Here are just a few of the panels to keep an eye on at this year’s convention.

Thursday, July, 21st

Masters of the Universe: 40 Years

Kevin Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) will interview some of the influential creatives in Master of the Universe’s storied history. The panel will feature talent and creators from each era, including toys, film, TV, and publishing. Keep your eyes peeled for what’s next for the Masters of the Universe franchise.

The Wheel of Time: Origins

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video’s hit series, The Wheel of Time, is receiving an animated short series titled The Wheel of Time: Origins. The fantasy epic takes fans deeper into the world and lore of the series. The creative team behind The Wheel of Time: Origins will have a special presentation for fans and an exclusive video that should excite those in attendance.

Abbott Elementary Class in Session

Image via ABC

Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson and most of the cast and producers will have a LIVE virtual panel to discuss the hit series before its second season. There will be laughs and great conversations during this stellar panel. ABC’s breakout series, Abbot Elementary, will return this fall.

For a full breakdown of Thursday’s events, click here.

Friday, July 22

Marvel Animation

Image via Disney+

Marvel Studios head of animation Brad Winderbaum, and director of visual development Ryan Meinerding, discuss all things animated with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more.

Bob's Burgers

The Emmy Award-winning series Bob’s Burgers returns to SDCC fresh off their first film, The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Creator Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and director/producer Bernard Derriman will reveal the news for the upcoming 13th season. The cast will also showcase never-before-seen footage, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Stranger Things Books

Even though we recently left Hawkins with the conclusion of Stranger Things 4, prepare to return to the upside down with this excellent panel. Authors Adam Christopher (Stranger Things: Darkness on the Edge of Town), Suyi Davies (Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line), Jody Houser (Stranger Things: Science Camp), and audiobook narrator Reginald James (Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line) discuss their Stranger Things books and graphic novels based on the hit series.

For a full breakdown of Friday’s events, click here.

Saturday, July 23

Warner Bros. Theatrical

Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Hall H, and Black Adam is the headliner. Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Zachary Levi (Shazam) will be live in Hall H to discuss their upcoming films, Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. might have a couple of surprises up their sleeve, but we’ll have to wait and see.

House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

HBO is taking us back to Westeros! Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel. Set 200 years before the events of the original series, House of the Dragon, tells the story of House Targaryen. George R. R. Martin and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will join a massive panel covering the series. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests will be in Hall H Saturday night to discuss the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last time Marvel was at San Diego Comic-Con, they revealed their massive Phase 4 slate and their push on Disney+. We don’t have much information regarding their panel this year, but there should be a few surprises to get fans excited.

For a full breakdown of Saturday’s events, click here.

Sunday, July 24

Blade Runner 40th Anniversary

It has been 40 years since the release of Ridley Scott’s masterful film, Blade Runner. The movie redefined the science fiction genre and changed how we think about sci-fi. Author Paul M. Sammon (Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner), David L. Snyder (Blade Runner art direction), and Charles De Lauzirika (restoration producer, Blade Runner: The Final Cut) discuss why Blade Runner resonates with us to this very day.

Marvel: Women of Marvel

Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel Comics icons: namely senior editor Lauren Bisom, author Nic Stone (Shuri: A Black Panther Novel), and other marvelous guests. The panel will mainly focus on women in the industry and female-led Marvel titles.

Mayans M.C. and What We Do In The Shadows Exclusive Screening and Q & A

Image via FX

FX is bringing both Mayans M.C. and What We Do In The Shadows to Hall H on Sunday afternoon. The two shows will have early screenings of episodes as well as a LIVE Q & A with fans in attendance. Each panel will surely be a great time and get you excited for their upcoming seasons.

For a full breakdown of Sunday’s events, click here.