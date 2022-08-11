While superhero films and shows have become rather ubiquitous over the past several years, most of them are told from the point of view of the hero, not the people around them. Secret Headquarters chooses to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, focusing on a superhero’s son and his discovery of his father’s secret headquarters.

Walker Scobell stars as Charlie Kincaid, a boy whose plan to hold a party while his dad is out of town for work, is derailed when he and his friends stumble into his father’s secret superhero base. Scobell played Ryan Reynolds’ younger self in The Adam Project, and he has also been cast to play Percy Jackson in Disney+’s hotly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Playing the superhero father is Lightning McQueen himself, Owen Wilson. In addition to voicing the lead in Cars, Wilson has lent his laidback charm to everything from Wes Anderson classics like The Royal Tenenbaums and The French Dispatch to family fare like Wonder and Marley And Me to goofy comedies like Zoolander and Wedding Crashers. Jesse Williams also has a role in the film, reportedly as a villain. Williams is an actor and activist who you may recognize from his run as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy.

Secret Headquarters is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. This isn’t Schulman and Joost’s first time working on a superhero project, as they were also the directing team behind 2020’s Project Power. They also worked together on the Catfish documentary and on Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4. In addition to directing Secret Headquarters, Joost and Schulman co-wrote the film, along with Christopher L. Yost and Josh Koenigsberg. The producers for Secret Headquarters are Orlee-Rose Strauss, Chad Oman, and Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer is the producer behind such action classics as Top Gun, Black Hawk Down, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Is Secret Headquarters Coming to Theaters or Streaming?

While there were initially plans for Secret Headquarters to have a theatrical release, this is no longer the case. Instead, Secret Headquarters, like many recent kids and family films, will bypass the theaters and go directly to streaming. You’ll be able to watch Secret Headquarters on Paramount+ beginning August 12, 2022.

Paramount+ offers free one-week trials if you’re not sure it’s a service you want to use long-term. It also offers both month-to-month and annual pricing options, in addition to bundling options for people who would like to get both Paramount+ and Showtime.

Watch the Secret Headquarters Trailer

The trailer for Secret Headquarters was released by Paramount+ on July 14, 2022. The stylish trailer not only gives audiences a good look at all the superhero tech in the film and of course the cool secret base, but it also shows off the relationships that drive the film. In addition to the relationship between Charlie and his father, the connections between Charlie and his friends are also clearly central to the film. Secret Headquarters has been compared to Home Alone with superheroes, but Kevin McCallister was never lucky enough to have friends and family like this. Whether they’re playing baseball, throwing a party, or saving the world, Charlie’s friends have his back.

When Will Secret Headquarters Come Out on DVD or Blu-ray?

A DVD or Blu-ray of the film has not yet been announced. While some streaming services eventually release their movies and shows on DVD, others opt not to. A novelization of the film is available for purchase on Amazon, however, which you can get by following this link.

More Movies Like Secret Headquarters That You Can Watch Now

Spy Kids: Spy Kids, the iconic 2001 film about the children of James Bond-esque spies who eventually become spies themselves, is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys Secret Headquarters. uni and Alexa, discover that their parents, who are played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, are spies and in trouble. Of course, Juni and Alexa rise to the occasion to save their parents, discovering their own strengths in the process. The all-star cast also includes Cheech Marin, Danny Trejo, Alan Cumming, and George Clooney. Spy Kids is streaming now on HBOMax.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D: This story of imaginary superheroes coming to life is a fun tale of friendship, heroism, and the third dimension. Released in 2005 with 3D technology that was popular at the time, Sharkboy and Lavagirl stars Taylor Lautner as Sharkboy and Taylor Dooley as Lavagirl. Max, played by Cayden Boyd, is befriended by two previously imaginary superheroes. Sharkboy and Lavagirl, like Spy Kids, was directed by Robert Rodriguez, and his children Racer Rodriguez and Rebel Rodriguez were also involved in creating the story. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is also streaming on HBO Max.

Sky High: Sky High, a classic Disney teen comedy from 2005, combines the action of superheroes with a classic coming of age story. When the son of legendary heroes, played by Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston, ends up being labeled a sidekick at his prestigious superhero high school, he’ll have to dig deep, rely on his friends, and learn what being a hero is really about. With a gym teacher played by Bruce Campbell, a school nurse played by Cloris Leachman, and a principal played by Lynda Carter, there’s plenty for those past high school age to enjoy in this classic comedy as well. Sky High is streaming on Disney+.

The Incredibles: Pixar’s superhero family masterpiece, The Incredibles tells the story of Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible, two former superheroes who have tried to settle down and have normal lives with their young kids Violet, Dash, and Baby Jack-Jack. Of course, no one can stay out of the superhero game for long, and even though supers are now illegal in their world, it isn’t long before the whole family must come together in the face of a super-sized threat. The Incredibles was directed by Brad Bird and features the voice acting of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Jason Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson. The Incredibles is streaming on Disney+.