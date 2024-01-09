What would you do to win a million dollars? It’s a question that opens the floodgates for all manner of surprising responses. Now, if your answer is surviving thirty days of being hunted by amateur killers for a TV show on the dark web, firstly, that's concerning. Secondly, it’s odd that your hypothetical scenario is similar to the story of an upcoming comedy thriller film called Self Reliance.

Written, directed, co-produced, and starring Jake Johnson (perhaps best known as Nick Miller on New Girl), Self Reliance is shaping up to be a surprisingly silly and suspenseful film. In it, Johnson plays Tommy Walcott, who decides to compete in a dark web reality TV show to win one million dollars. However, Tommy quickly discovers a loophole in the game – hunters can only attack him when he’s alone. To remain safe 24/7, he must convince his friends and family, plus even total strangers, that the game’s deadly stakes are real, so they will stay with him.

Alongside Johnson, Self Reliance also features talent such as Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, Christopher Lloyd, and many more in its incredible cast. So, if you’re already hooked by the wild premise and need to know if Tommy survives the game, keep reading below to discover when and where you can watch the film.

Self Reliance is set to start streaming on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Self Reliance had its world premiere at the annual SXSW Film Festival back in March 2023. Following this, it received a special one-night limited release in theaters on January 3, 2024.

When Will 'Self Reliance' Be on Streaming?

Self Reliance will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. starting on January 12. You can find a link to the film’s landing page on Hulu below. Self Reliance will join other Hulu original films such as Quiz Lady, Nobody Will Save You, Palm Springs, and the Vacation Friends movies.

For international viewers where Hulu is unavailable, Self Reliance will be available to stream via Disney+. You will find the film under the ‘Star’ content hub, which Disney utilizes to share films and TV shows from companies such as Hulu, FX Networks, and 20th Century Studios.

Will 'Self Reliance' Be on Blu-ray and DVD?

Unfortunately, no news about Self Reliance arriving on DVD or Blu-ray has been announced yet. Since it is a Hulu original movie, Self Reliance will likely not receive a physical release, at least not for a while. Other Hulu original films, that were similarly co-distributed by Neon, such as Palm Springs and Little Monsters, did not ever receive a physical release, so there's a good chance that Self Reliance won't ever be available in a physical format.

Watch the Trailer for 'Self Reliance'

The official trailer for Self Reliance was released by Hulu on December 6, 2023. In it, we jump straight into the strangeness of Tommy’s situation as none other than Andy Samberg invites him into his car for a mysterious meeting. The rules of the game are quickly established, and we learn Tommy’s survival strategy – never be alone.

What follows is our introduction to Maddy (Anna Kendrick), another player in this insane game to win one million dollars. The trailer does a great job of highlighting Tommy and Maddy’s chemistry, while also offering snippets of some hilarious scenes and intense action sequences. All in all, Self Reliance looks like it will be a blast to watch.

The official synopsis for Self Reliance reads:

Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realizes the hunters can only attack him when he's alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real.

Prior to his impressive quadruple-duty role in Self Reliance, Jake Johnson was no stranger to filmmaking both on camera and behind the scenes. Over the last decade, he has starred in, co-written/solely written, and co-produced a few other films that are worth checking out too. You can read about them below.

Digging for Fire (2015)

Digging for Fire follows married couple Tim (Johnson) and Lee (Rosemarie DeWitt), who, while house-sitting, discover a gun and bone buried in the backyard. Divided on whether to further investigate their unusual findings, the couple find themselves splitting up for the weekend to pursue different personal goals. The film also features stars such as Brie Larson, Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, and Orlando Bloom.

Win It All (2017)

Win It All revolves around Eddie Garrett (Johnson), a recovering gambling addict who is currently working as a parking attendant. A local criminal entrusts Eddie to watch over his duffle bag while he serves time in prison, asking him not to open it. However, Eddie gives into temptation and finds a large stash of cash inside, leading him to fall back into old habits. Aislinn Gonzalez, Joe lo Truglio, and Keegan-Michael Key also star.

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Ride the Eagle is about Leif (Johnson), a band percussionist who learns that his estranged hippy mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) has passed away. Honey leaves Leif with an opportunity to inherit her cabin in Yosemite National Park, but this comes with a catch. He must complete a list of tasks left by her in a pre-recorded video to try rekindling their broken relationship. Other cast members include talents such as J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

