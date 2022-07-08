Shadows House is one of the hidden gems of the 2021 anime season, a delightfully spooky yet heartwarming ride through the world of the noble Shadows and their Living Dolls that gained a loyal following but not quite as much attention as it really deserved. Now Season 2 is coming down the pike, giving viewers another chance to discover the many mysteries of this new series.

Loosely based on the manga of the same name, Shadows House has aspects of fairy tale, allegory, and Victorian gothic drama in the mix. In the first season, we are introduced to cheerful and kindhearted Emilico, who has just been assigned as a special personal servant known as a Living Doll to the highborn girl Kate. Kate and her fellow nobility are Shadows: people who constantly emit soot from their bodies, and who consequently appear completely black and faceless. Therefore, each relies on their Living Doll in order to interact with the world. Although Kate and Emilico quickly grow to trust and value each other, other Dolls are treated with less kindness, slowly being trained to relinquish their individuality until only the Shadow remains. Emilico, Kate, and their friends begin to grow a spirit of revolution between them, but their power remains limited and the mysteries and dangers of Shadows House loom ever larger.

Shadows House is directed by Kazuki Ōhashi, whose previous directorial work includes five episodes of Persona 5: The Animation, another stylish anime with themes of teenage rebellion. He’s also worked on drama titles Kakegurui and The Lost Village. Scriptwriting is being handled by Toshiya Ôno, who has also handled the script for another manga adaptation, The Promised Neverland. Shadows House also boasts a wide range of vocal talent, featuring Yū Sasahara (Ms. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood)/Dani Chambers (The Ancient Magus' Bride) as Emilico, Akari Kitō (Adachi and Shimamura)/Emi Lo (Higurashi: When They Cry) as Kate, Kōdai Sakai (The Lost Village)/Jordan Dash Cruz (Black Clover) as Emilico’s fellow Doll Shaun and his Shadow partner John, and Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist)/Elizabeth Maxwell (My Hero Academia) as Barbara, the volatile head of the Star Bearers, and her Doll, Barbie. Read on to find out how you can watch the second season.

Watch the Shadows House Season 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Emilico reminiscing about how happy she had been to come to Shadow House in the beginning, before she began to learn how dangerous it truly was. The danger, it seems, is only going to increase following the trials she and her friends overcame in Season 1. A mysterious figure, cloaked in an all-encompassing robe, has come to the mansion; Emilico and friends continue their plans to gather information and hope to avoid the robed individual’s interference; and Kate is apparently under suspicion from the other Shadows, even as some of Emilico’s fellow Dolls sink deeper and deeper into the Shadows’ influence. “Is everyone happy with this?” Emilico wonders - just before disaster strikes.

When and Where Is Shadows House Season 2 Being Released?

Shadows House season 2 will be released on July 8, 2022, on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Both services are currently offering a two-week free trial. After that, Crunchyroll offers streaming subscriptions starting at $7.99/month, while Funimation’s subscriptions start at $5.99/month.

Will Shadows House Season 2 Have a Physical Release?

There is a Blu-ray set for the first season of Shadows House, available for preorder directly from the Crunchyroll store. If Season 2 gets enough attention, it should receive the same treatment and get a Blu-ray release sometime next year.

More Victorian Gothic Drama Series You Can Watch Next

Take Shadows House, add a dash of James Bond and girls’ boarding school stories and shake it up well and you might get something very like Princess Principal. Set in an alternate universe of Victorian England, where the rich and poor are literally separated by a wall, the show stars a group of young students of a royal finishing school for girls who are actually soldiers in a war of spies between the autocratic Kingdom and the disadvantaged Commonwealth. Their goal is to replace the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, with a doppelganger named Ange - the twist is that Charlotte is fully on board with this plan and her close relationship with Ange is the main focus of the tale. Princess Principal leans away from the supernatural and hard into the steampunk aspects of Victorian Age stories, but the strong relationships between the girls and the fast-paced and thrilling spy action make Princess Principal a title that deserves to be on your watch list. Princess Principal is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Butler is pretty well known by now, and if you’ve never seen it, consider this your invitation. It centers on rich young orphan Count Ciel Phantomhive, whose parents were taken from him by violence, and his impeccably skilled and utterly devoted butler, Sebastian. If that setup sounds familiar, you’re not alone - but the similarities to a certain caped crusader end there, as Sebastian is actually a demon bound to Ciel by contract: Sebastian’s service in exchange for Ciel’s soul. The two of them act as a special investigative task force, chasing down cases under the direction of the Queen, but Ciel’s true goal is to avenge the murder of his parents. The show is creepy, stylish, and occasionally gory - perfect for when you want a chill up your spine to counteract the summer heat. Black Butler is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation.

The romance lovers in the audience might enjoy Phantom in the Twilight for its strong-willed protagonist and stable of supernaturally attractive love interests. When Ton Baileu travels from China to England to study, she falls into a dangerous, intriguing shadow world and discovers her own place within it. Together with an urbane teetotaler vampire, laid-back werewolf, protective construct, and helpful poltergeist, Ton learns to harness her power and uses it to aid her friends against Midnight Sun, an organization dedicated to exterminating Umbra like Ton’s friends. Although the single season seems to leave things on a cliffhanger waiting for a second season that, to date, has never come, the characters and world of Phantom in the Twilight are still engaging enough to warrant a watch. Phantom in the Twilight is available on Crunchyroll.