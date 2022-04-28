How do you track down and stop a time-traveling serial killer? That’s the million-dollar question fueling the upcoming Apple TV+ television series, Shining Girls.

Based on The Shining Girls, a 2013 novel by South-African author Lauren Beukes, the series is set in Chicago in the early 1990s, and follows a newspaper archivist named Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss). After surviving a brutal assault from an unidentified assailant, Kirby’s life becomes disorientating as time and reality literally change around her at any moment. She knows that these significant changes are occurring, but no one else seems to notice. As the changes become more drastic, Kirby finds that herself thrown into different locations at the blink of an eye, meeting unfamiliar people, and even continually shifting her own looks.

When Kirby learns that a recent murder could be linked to her assault, she teams up with crime reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover the truth about their connected cases. Together, they hope to uncover the killer’s identity, their plans, and who else could be in danger. The series also stars Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis, Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, and Amy Brenneman as Rachel.

Behind the scenes, Moss, and the novel’s author Beukes, also serve as executive producers on the series, with Silka Luisa acting as showrunner.

Where can I Watch the Trailer for Shining Girls?

“He’s everybody. He’s nobody. He’s all the time.”

After a short teaser in February, Apple TV+ released an official trailer for the series earlier this month, giving us a first look at our main cast of characters, as well as setting up the show’s central investigation.

The trailer is immediately intense and ominous. Multiple murders over multiple decades are all being committed by the same time manipulating preparator. As time and reality come apart around Kirby, we can see the killer watching his next victims. The series shows a lot of promise with an investigation full of twists and turns, and a thrilling race against the clock to stop the killer from striking again.

One investigation that’s already been solved though is when Shining Girls will come out. Keep reading below to find out when and where you can watch it.

When Does Shining Girls Come Out? How Many Episodes is it?

Shining Girls will premiere with its first three episodes together on Friday, April 29th, followed by one new episode airing weekly until its conclusion. This first season of Shining Girls will run for a total of eight episodes. The season finale will air on Friday, June 3rd.

Where Can I Watch Shining Girls? Shining Girls will be streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Here’s a link to the show’s landing page so you can start watching it as soon as it premieres!

If you don’t already have Apple TV+, you can get a seven-day free trial when you sign up online or on the app. Following a free trial, a basic subscription to the streaming service costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. Apple TV+ is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. You can also find the app on gaming consoles and various smart TVs.

More Shows Starring Elisabeth Moss You Can Watch Right Now

Throughout her career, Elisabeth Moss has done lots of work on television, starring in many highly acclaimed series since the late 1990s. If you’re already a fan of her work, or want to see more of it, check out some of the following shows:

The West Wing (1999-2006): Moss had a recurring role on this political drama, appearing in 25 episodes over seven seasons. She plays Zoey Patricia Bartlet, the youngest daughter of President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.

The series ultimately follows President Bartlet during his time in the Oval Office, as well as his relationships with his family and staff. During its run, The West Wing won numerous awards, including 26 Emmys, highlighting its impact on television and popularity at the time. The entire series is currently streaming on HBO Max or can also be bought in online stories such as Apple TV+, Amazon and Google Play (as can the others on this list).

Mad Men (2007-2015): Arguably Moss’s breakout role, and her first lead television role too, she plays Peggy Olson, an up-and-coming employee at the advertising agency Sterling Cooper. Peggy starts her journey at the agency as the secretary of creative director Don Draper (Jon Hamm), and quickly realizes that a working life isn’t as glamorous as she thought it would be.

Set mainly in New York, the series tracks the personal and professional lives of the agency’s employees from 1960 to 1970, and how much their time at the agency has changed them, for better or worse. Morals are a thing of the past at Sterling Cooper. The entire seven-season series is currently streaming on AMC, Fubo TV and IMDB TV.

Top Of The Lake (2013-2017): Moss appeared in the first two seasons of this anthology-like mystery series, playing detective Robin Griffin. A New Zealand native, Robin is now working in Sydney, Australia, when she returns home to visit her sick mother. While visiting, a pregnant 12-year-old girl goes missing, leading Robin to investigate her disappearance. The series also stars David Wenham (Lord of the Rings, 300) and Holly Hunter (The Big Sick, The Incredibles), and is currently streaming in Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017- ongoing): Four seasons in, and with a fifth on the way, Moss plays June Osborne. In this world, following a second civil war, America is now under a new totalitarian government. On top of this, fertility rates have diminished, leading to fertile women known as ‘handmaids’ being enslaved, so they can continue to bear children for the wealthy elite.

June’s daughter was taken from her, given away to be raised in an upper-class family, while her husband has managed to escape to Canada. With the help of other handmaids, June seeks to escape her enslavement and reunite with her family.

This ongoing series is streaming exclusively on Hulu, with its anticipated fifth season currently in production in Toronto.

