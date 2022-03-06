Are you excited about Shining Vale? This highly anticipated show features an impressive cast. It follows a dysfunctional family who moves from their comfortable but not so happy city life to a small town in the country. No one except Pat (Courtney Cox) notices anything wrong with the house at first. However, despite Pat's issues, the evil spirit trying to possess her is definitely not just a symptom of her escalating depression. The show touches on mental health issues, relationship breakdown, religion, and small-town politics. It’s engaging, funny, and also a little frightening!

Related:‘Shining Vale’ Sneak Peek Features Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear Finding Their New Home

Image via Starz

Shining Vale is set to debut on 6 March 2022, dropping the first two episodes at once. The show features an all-star cast including Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilynn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, and some newer but equally talented faces such as Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.

Where Can You Watch Shining Vale?

Shining Vale is available exclusively on STARZ. However, depending on your location, other streaming services have picked up the show locally in areas where STARZ is not yet available.

Can You Watch Shining Vale Without STARZ?

Currently, Shining Vale is only available to stream on STARZ. However, local providers have picked up the show where STARZ is unavailable.

Who Are the Creators of Shining Vale?

Shining Vale is created and written by Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. The series is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate, in association with Kapital Entertainment (Aaron Kaplan), Other Shoe Productions (Jeff Astrof), and Merman (Sharon Horgan and Celia Mountford).

Related:'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox Is a Writer Struggling With Real Demons in First Images of Starz Horror-Comedy Series

Shining Vale Episode Guide

Image via Starz

The show will feature eight 30-minute episodes in its first season. While the creators are keeping the details of all the episodes under wraps for now, the episode titles and release dates are available and we have some plot information. Whether or not the show gets picked up for a second season will depend on how well it's received by viewers, and whether it strikes the right mix of humor and horror.

Episode 1: Welcome To Casa De Phelps

Release date: 6 March 2022

Terry and Pat Phelps move from the family house in the city to the country in a last-ditch attempt to save their fragile marriage. But, unbeknownst to them, it turns out the house they move into has a scary past. One that's not quite yet finished with the house.

Episode 2: She Comes at Night

Release date: 6 March 2022

Pat discovers a clue that may help her identify the 1950s housewife she keeps seeing in her home while Terry confronts his own demons.

Episode 3: The Yellow Wallpaper

Release date: 13 March 2022

Episode 4: So Much Blood

Release date: 20 March 2022

Episode 5: The Squirrel Knew

Release date: 27 March 2022

Episode 6: Whispering Hope

Release date: 3 April 2022

Episode 7: Impertinent Questions

Release date: 10 April 2022

Episode 8: We Are Phelps

Release date: 17 April 2022

Related:Watch Courteney Cox Rank Gale's 'Scream' Hairstyles

What Can You Expect from Shining Vale?

Image via Starz

The show takes dark comedy to a whole new level and has been described as a homage to a classic horror film with a side of family comedy. The series centers on the Phelps family: Pat (Courtney Cox) and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), and their two teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake. While they may seem like a happy family to outsiders, their move to the country stems from a torrid affair Pat had with a local handyman who came to fix the kitchen sink while Terry was at work. Unfulfilled and unmotivated, Pat was once a successful erotic "female empowerment" novelist. However, she's never released a follow-up book. She's unhappy in her marriage, which has serious intimacy issues. She doesn't have a good relationship with her children, and she’s on the brink of severe depression.

When the family sells up, using all their savings to buy a cheap but ‌seriously creepy mansion in the countryside to save their marriage, things take a turn for the worst. But, as you might expect, there's usually a good reason when things are cheap, and in Shining Vale's case, the Phelps' new home was the scene for terrible past atrocities.

Related:Watch: Courteney Cox Recreates Iconic 'Friends' Routine With Ed Sheeran

No one but Pat seems to notice the issues with the new house at first, and given her mental state, she's convinced she's either possessed or seeing things. She doesn't get much moral support from her family, particularly her husband, who is far from over the fact his wife cheated on him.

However, it doesn’t take too long for the family to discover why they managed to get the house at such a bargain price. After all, the scene of a triple murder-suicide is usually a turn-off for most people when it comes to buying a property! With all that family drama and a demonic presence in the form of a 1950's housewife (played perfectly by Mira Sorvino), this show should have plenty of crazy fun and a few scares to please viewers!

Related:'SCREAM': Gale Weathers Explains Origin of the Woodsboro Murders in New Featurette

Watch the Shining Vale Trailer

To discover more about this upcoming series, check out the trailer. It offers a sneak peek at what to expect from the first season of this horror-comedy.

More Shows like Shining Vale You Can Watch Now

Image via Starz

iZombie

iZombie aired between 2015 and 2019. The show follows the story of Liv (Rose McIver), who was once at the top of her game as a medical resident. However, she transfers to the morgue after a zombie outbreak at a party she attended to help solve crimes.

The series doesn't take itself too seriously and is based on the comic series adapted by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, creators of the popular series Veronica Mars. All five seasons of iZombie are currently available to stream on Netflix.

What We Do in the Shadows

This comedy-horror series created by Jemaine Clement, a New Zealand actor and comedian, follows four vampire roommates living on Staten Island. It explores centuries-old vampires interacting with other supernatural beings while working out how to function in today’s world. The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch. You can stream it now on Hulu.

Scream: The TV Series

Scream: The TV Series is based on the slasher Scream film series. The first two seasons focused on a string of murders in the fictional town of Lakewood. The story follows local teenage girl Emma Duval (Willa Fitzgerald), who is somehow mysteriously tied to the town's dark past. However, when the season was renewed for a third season, it came with a new cast and setting, and was eventually the show's final season. The show is now on Netflix.

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy television show created by Victor Fresco. It focuses on the lives of Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), a happily married couple and local real estate team. However, their lives take a dark turn when Sheila dies and returns as a zombie. While the family looks for a cure for her 'condition,' they have to deal with the fact that their once-loving wife and mother now craves human flesh. All three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

The Best Horror TV Shows of the 21st Century, So Far Spoilers: it's been a good time for horror TV.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Kelly Quinn (4 Articles Published) I'm Kelly Quinn and I write for Collider. I work as a freelance writer and editor and love writing about a wide variety of topics. I also run a blog about the realities of living as an expat with three small humans at myexpatfam.com. More From Kelly Quinn