First released in 2001 by DreamWorks, the original Shrek movie paved the way for a new type of animated film. Shrek, a bad-tempered green ogre, begrudgingly finds himself on a quest to rescue a princess alongside a donkey who won't stop talking. Never before had we seen such an anti-hero take the lead. The Shrek movie franchise has witty dialogue, multidimensional characters, and unexpected surprises, catering to adults and children alike.

The franchise features an epic lineup of stars such as Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, John Lithgow, Julie Andrews, John Cleese, and Antonio Banderas. While we wait to see if the rumors of a fifth installment are true, (Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled for release sometime this year), now is a great time to revisit the existing films and remind yourself how well written these movies are, which stand the test of time.

The best way to watch the Shrek feature films, short films, and television specials is in chronological order to follow the story's timeline and appreciate the character progression. Of course, it's not necessary to watch all the short films and TV specials to understand the storyline of the feature films. Still, it does provide some interesting insights, particularly if you're a fan of Puss in Boots, who has his own spin-off feature film and television show. To help you get started on a Shrek movie marathon, we suggest watching in the following order. If you've never seen a Shrek film, this article will provide you with an overview, but be warned there may be some spoilers!

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

If you really want to start at the beginning, you'll need to tune into The Adventures of Puss in Boots television series. All six seasons are available on Netflix and revolve around the character of Puss in Boots from the Shrek films. The storyline follows Puss in Boots on many adventures as he defends his village of San Lorenzo from invaders. He takes on this responsibility after accidentally breaking the spell that protects the village's magical treasure from the outside world. While defending the town, he also has to find out how to restore the magic to protect it once more.

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

This was Netflix's first-ever attempt at an interactive show in partnership with DreamWorks. Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale allows the audience to choose each outcome. Lead character Puss in Boots falls into a magic book ruled by an evil storyteller. The audience has to help him find his way out of the book to regain his freedom.

Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is an action-comedy film released as a spin-off from the Shrek movie franchise. Like the Shrek films, Antonio Banderas is the voice of Puss in Boots and is joined by new characters, Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek). The story follows Puss, Humpty, and Kitty Softpaws on an action-adventure in search of the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose. In a similar style to the Shrek films, it offers plenty of laughs and entertainment for viewers. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences, scoring a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 84th Academy Awards.

Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos

Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos runs for 13 minutes and follows Puss in Boots on a mission to recover a stolen ruby from a notorious French thief. Puss is accompanied by three young kittens on his quest for the ruby, The Three Diablos, and he must try his best to tame them before they cause more harm than help. Antonio Banderas continues as the voice of Puss in Boots.

Shrek

Shrek, the first film of this hugely popular franchise begins with a green ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers), who is happy in his isolated swamp living a solitary existence. However, an invasion by fairy tale characters banished by evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) upsets his tranquil life. So he makes a deal to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), so Farquaad can make her his wife and Shrek can get his swamp back. But Princess Fiona has a dark secret that threatens to derail Farquaad's plan. This film won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and put DreamWorks well and truly on the map.

Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Party

Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Party is a three-minute short film set during the final scene of the first Shrek movie. The musical film sees all the main characters perform a medley of current pop songs, including Madonna's 'Like A Virgin' and Sir Mix-A-Lot's 'Baby Got Back'. The dance party is a final send-off before Shrek and Fiona leave for their honeymoon.

Shrek 4-D

Shrek 4-D is a 4-D film/ride available at several international theme parks, originally premiering at Universal Studios, Florida. Now also available on DVD, the short sees Shrek and Donkey on another rescue attempt after Lord Farquaad returns from the dead and kidnaps Princess Fiona.

Shrek 2

In Shrek 2, Shrek and Fiona visit the kingdom of Far Far Away where Fiona's parents, King Harold (John Cleese) and Queen Lillian (Julie Andrews) rule. They've heard that Fiona has, at last, married her true love. However, they're unaware her true love happens to be a giant green ogre and what that means for her curse. The movie introduces several new characters, including Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) and Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), who are intent on destroying Shrek and Fiona's happiness. This film is also the first Shrek film featuring Puss in Boots.

Far Far Away Idol

Far Far Away Idol is a five-minute short based on the hugely popular television series American Idol. The storyline revolves around a singing competition that features many of the characters of Shrek 2, with Idol judge Simon Cowell acting as a judge alongside Shrek and Fiona.

Shrek The Third

In the third installment of the Shrek feature film franchise, Shrek (again voiced by Mike Myers) finds himself ruler of the kingdom of Far Far Away, a role that he didn’t covet and certainly doesn't want. If he ever wants to return to his comfortable swamp life, Shrek needs to find a suitable heir to the throne. Discovering Fiona has a younger cousin Artie (Justin Timberlake), Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots head off on a quest to bring him back to rule the kingdom. Although the film had disappointing reviews, it actually outperformed the first Shrek film and is still well worth a watch.

Shrek the Halls

Shrek The Halls is a half-hour television special featuring Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey. The characters put their own unique spin on traditional Christmas celebrations as Shrek attempts to make his first Christmas celebration extra special for his family.

Shrek Forever After

Shrek Forever After is the fourth and final feature film in the Shrek series (to date). It features Shrek as a happily married ogre with children. He’s living a very domestic if a little dull, life. He yearns for the old ogre days, where many feared and despised him. In search of his ogre glory days, he’s persuaded by Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn) to sign a contract that turns his life upside down. Living in an altered reality, where he never met Fiona and ogres are hunted across the land, Shrek must find a way to get back to his everyday life. Although the film received mixed responses from critics, it debuted as the top-growing film at the box office in the U.S. and Canada.

Scared Shrekless

Scared Shrekless is a half-hour Halloween-themed TV special. The special sees Shrek challenge his fairy tale friends, including Donkey and Puss in Boots, to spend a night in Lord Farquaad's haunted castle. Throughout the night, they tell spooky stories to see who is the most scared. It’s a fun watch for Halloween.

Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular

Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular is a five-minute short where Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and other fairy tale characters sing a range of Christmas songs. But, of course, they're not your traditional Christmas songs. Instead, each has a very ogre twist!

Shrek's Yule Log

Shrek's Yule Log is another Christmas feature that runs for 30-minutes and is set in Shrek's swamp home. In the short, the characters are busy getting ready for Christmas. Fiona sets out cookies for Santa. Puss has eaten too many cookies and put on a considerable amount of weight. Shrek prevents Rumpelstiltskin from dousing the fire. It's a great little film to get into the Christmas spirit and shows the transformation Shrek has gone through since the first film when he preferred to spend his time alone.

Thriller Night

Another Halloween special, Thriller Night is a short film parody of Michael Jackson's music video Thriller. Directed by Gary Trousdale, the short features a range of deceased characters from earlier films that appear as zombies and includes a hilarious dance scene with a very reluctant Shrek.

The Pig Who Cried Werewolf

Another Halloween short film, The Pig Who Cried Werewolf, sees The Three Little Pigs in danger when they ignore the early signs of their new neighbor. When the full moon arrives, the Pigs see the Big Bad Wolf for who he really is.

