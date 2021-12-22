Just in time for the holidays, Illumination's hit animated franchise is back with a whole new round of A-list animated karaoke in Sing 2. Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of crooning critters take to the stage (and screen) once again, and this time they've got their sights set on an even bigger goal: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But there's a hitch, they're going to need to convince reclusive rock legend Clay Calloway (played by U2's Bono) to be a part of the show.

Back alongside Buster are Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Meena (Tori Kelly) and, Gunter (Nick Kroll), and this time they're joined by new characters voiced by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, and Chelsea Peretti. As for the songs, you can look forward to covers of hits from all over the world, including songs by Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

Whether your kids have been eagerly awaiting the sequel or you're just a big fan of hearing superstars singing super-hit songs, you're probably wondering how to watch Sing 2 right now, and considering how complex and varied film release strategies have become in 2021, we don't blame you! So we've put together a handy, regularly-updated guide to when it's in theaters, if it's on streaming, and everything else you need to know.

When Is Sing 2 Coming Out in Movie Theaters Near Me?

Sing 2 arrives in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2021. Like a lot of films this year, Sing 2 faced a few delays on the way to theaters, originally scheduled for December 25, 2020 before getting bumped to July 2, 2021 and ultimately landing on its current December 22 release date. The film first premiered at AFI Fest on November 14, and earned $1.5 million in early previews over Black Friday weekend, and now, it's finally headed to theaters for all to see. Sing 2 is set to open in 3,900 and tracking for an estimated $40-50 million six-day start at a crowded holiday box office.

If you're looking for showtimes or want to buy your Sing 2 tickets online, head over to the official website where you'll find an easy-to-navigate ticketing page that allows you to filter by location, time, and format; including 3D and RealD 3D options.

Aside from the US, Sing 2 releases in several international territories throughout the holidays, including Brazil and Canada, however a few of the major markets won’t receive the movie until 2022, including South Korea, the UK, and Japan. We’ve put a chart for the folks who have to wait, and you can find a more complete list of Sing 2’s international release dates here.

Country Release Date South Korea January 5, 2022 Poland January 7, 2022 Argentina January 20, 2022 Germany January 20, 2022 Turkey January 21, 2022 Netherlands January 26, 2022 UK January 28, 2022 Ireland January 28, 2022 Japan March 28, 2022

Is Sing 2 Streaming on HBO Max, Disney+, or Netflix?

No, Sing 2 is not available on any streaming services yet. However, when the time comes, you will most likely see it on HBO Max first. Universal Pictures is in the final weeks of a longstanding deal with AT&T Inc that sees Universal's theatrical releases arrive on HBO and HBO Max during the "Pay-1 window" (basically, the first streaming and/or TV debut after the theatrical and home video windows). Which means you can expect to see Sing 2 on the streaming service in about six months.

Is it Available to Rent or Purchase on PVOD?

Alas, also no. But if you want to watch Sing 2 at home, this is probably going to be your first option. Universal has been fairly flexible with their theatrical window throughout 2021 depending on the performance of the film, so we don't have a firm idea of when to expect Sing 2 on Digital or VOD yet, but bookmark this page, because we'll keep it updated when the home video release dates are announced!

Is Sing (2016) Streaming Anywhere?

If you watch the first Sing movie on streaming you've got two options right now: the film is currently available on FX Now and FuboTV. Otherwise, if you want to watch the 2016 hit, you can find it available for rent or purchase through most major Digital providers. And if you're looking to purchase the film online, AMC's On Demand platform has the best deal as of this publishing, with the film available to own for just $5.99.

Which Songs Are on the Sing 2 Soundtrack & Can I Listen to It Online?

If you can't get those hit songs out of your head, we've got good news! The soundtrack is currently available to purchase and stream online. You can find more details here, along with the Soundtrack song list below.

Your Song Saved My Life – U2 (3:31)

Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll (3:09)

Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé (3:21)

Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson (3:37)

Sing 2 Audition Medley – SING 2 Cast (1:47)

Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll (2:36)

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly (3:23)

Suéltate – Sam I, Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco (3:30)

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson (3:39)

Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro (2:57)

A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton (3:26)

Could Have Been Me – Halsey (2:28)

I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams (2:09)

Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll (1:34)

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono (3:01)

Tippy Toes (BONUS TRACK) (feat. DSCOSTU) – Adam Buxton & Fancy Feelings (2:08)

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (BONUS TRACK) (feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly) – Keke Palmer (2:36)

