Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.

The sub-genre of found-footage horror is not necessarily new, as we are familiar with other wildly popular films such as The Blair Witch Project and the Paranormal Activity franchise. However, there is a reason why these types of movies continue to be made… because they work! Of course, some horror fans might prefer more stylized films with sweeping cinematic shots, but for others, found-footage movies strip away a layer of separation between the viewer and the protagonist. This can sometimes provide a more visceral exposition of all the thoughts and emotions of the main characters. Skinamarink takes the genre to a new experimental level, in that the characters are not filming themselves, nor do they speak to the camera. It’s not quite found-footage, but it’s not quite a traditional filming style either. This movie was shot digitally on a $15,000 budget, which was mostly crowd-funded.

Skinamarink defies traditional horror movie tropes. It does not rely on gore, jump scares, or villainous dialogue. This “quiet horror” film uses the viewer’s imagination to fill in the gaps of what they don’t show or say out loud. Sometimes, what exists only in imagination can be a lot more terrifying than any other on-screen monster. Are you ready to invite “100 minutes of dread” into your life this Friday the 13th? This article will tell you how you can (legally) watch Skinamarink!

Image via Shudder

Related:'Skinamarink': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

When Does Skinamarink Come Out?

Long-awaited, Skinamarink will have its official North American release on Friday, January 13, 2023. The film will be released in theaters only for a period of time before moving to a streaming platform.

Since its premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival, Skinamarink has often been compared to another “cursed” film, Antrum. Created by David Amito and Michael Laicini in 2019, Antrum is marketed as “the deadliest film ever made.” It claims to be responsible for the deaths of over 60 people, including a deadly theater fire during one of its screenings. While not a found-footage film, similar to Skinamarink, it does fill viewers with a slowly building dread. It almost feels as if the longer you continue to watch, the more the film grows into a physical entity trapped in the room with you.

Skinamarink Showtimes

Image via IFC Midnight

Check your local theaters for tickets and times, as most theaters already have tickets available for sale in anticipation of the release. You can use the links below to help.

What is Skinamrink About?

Image via Shudder

The premise of this movie opens with two young children, Kevin and Kaylee, who wake up in the middle of the night to discover that their father has vanished. Not only is he gone, but all the windows and doors have disappeared too. Ball’s inspiration for creating this movie stems mostly from a YouTube Channel he used to manage called Bitesized Nightmares. On this channel, he would ask people to share some of their worst nightmares in the comments section, and he would film short video recreations to portray those nightmares. He has stated that Skinamarink is based on some of the comment submissions that had the most recurring themes. He has also stated that he drew inspiration from other directors such as Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch, Maya Deren, Chantal Akerman, and Stan Brakhage for their work with experimental filming techniques and styles. Ball was also influenced by the 1974 slasher Black Christmas for its use of long panning shots, stating “I would refer to it when talking to my director of photography, who hadn’t seen the movie: “This is my Black Christmas shot!”

The movie was filmed in Kyle Edward Ball’s actual childhood home in Edmonton, Canada. Ball’s mother had actually saved a lot of toys from his childhood, which was eventually used in the film. The cinematographer, Jamie McRae does an excellent job of captivating (and trapping) viewers in what feels like an intimate childhood nightmare. The jarring compositions and camera angles remind viewers of how distorted the world appeared to them when they were little and bring forth the root of all childhood nightmares: darkness.

Related:There Are No Limits in 'Possession'

When and Where Will It Be Available To Stream?

Skinamarink will first have an exclusive theatrical release via IFC Films, under the IFC Midnight label before moving onto streaming platforms. Distribution rights for the film were also acquired by AMC Networks and following the theatrical run, Skinamarink will be available to stream on Shudder. The timing of the digital release will most likely be based on how well the film fares at the box office, which could be a coin toss, due to the movie’s experimental nature. Either way, don’t let that deter you from checking it out on Shudder if you’re too scared to see it on the big screen. Keep in mind that Skinamarink has been highly recommended by horror movie aficionados to watch this movie in the theater while it’s available for the full immersive experience. The movie currently has an 89% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s likely to change after the North American release. This article will be updated once the official date of the digital streaming release has been confirmed.

This article will be updated once the official date of the digital streaming release has been confirmed.