Apple TV+’s brand-new spy thriller series, Slow Horses features a bunch of MI5 agents. But these are not your standard issue, chic and slick go-getters solving international crimes. This ill-fated bunch consists of agents who are no good to the agency in the field and are sent to the Slough House – a department where rejected MI5 agents end up with boring desk jobs.

Slow Horses follows one such new agent in the department who wants to change his fate. As luck would have it, he gets an opportunity when a menacing video of a hostage turns up on the monitoring screen. Unfortunately, the head of the Slough House dissuades him. He is a cantankerous, old man, who was once an agent, but a mistake cost his career, making him give up on his talent and life. But the new agent is determined to see this through and prove his ability once more. In the process, his coworkers and his boss also get involved as the intelligence agents they were all meant to be.

Based on the highly acclaimed novel of the same name by Mick Herron, Slow Horses is directed by James Hawes and written for the screen by Will Smith (not the Fresh Prince). The spy thriller series features a star-studded cast, led by Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas and includes, but is not limited to Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Antonio Aakeel, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Sam Hazeldine, Chris Reilly, and Joey Ansah, among many others. It also stars Jonathan Pryce in a guest appearance.

Looks like it’s going to be another classic British spy thriller, but of course, set in the modern-day. So, with the series now arriving, find out how you can watch Slow Horses, where to stream it, and more.

Watch the Slow Horses Trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer of Slow Horses in March 2022. The two and half minute clip is packed with dark comedy, some power-packed actions, but nothing cliched of a spy thriller. Overall, the trailer gives you a peek into a spy story that you would have never seen before. There are no fancy gadgets or sharp, witty one-liners. In fact, it’s raw, understated, and perhaps almost real.

The trailer introduces the main characters, played by Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke, with emphasis on Oldman’s role, Jackson Lamb. Lamb seems to be hating everything about himself, his life, and the people on his team. Lowden plays River Cartwright, a new agent who refuses to accept his pathetic new role. Then a threatening situation arises which starts to change the team dynamics, including old man Lamb.

Overall, the trailer is fun and fast-paced, promises a lot of excitement, and hints at how a team of boring paper-pushers will save the nation.

When did Slow Horses Premiere?

Slow Horses premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Is Slow Horses Streaming Online?

Yes, Slow Horse is an Apple TV+ original show, which means it’s going to be streaming on the service.

You can use this link to directly visit the landing page on Apple TV+ and bookmark the show’s webpage on your browser. Alternatively, you can also watch the show without a browser by signing up for Apple TV+ on your smart devices. The streaming service is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. You can also install the app on gaming consoles, various smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices.Related:Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden on ‘Slow Horses,’ Future Series Plans, and Filming a Huge Action Scene at a London Airport

How Many Episodes Does Slow Horses Have?

Slow Horses is presently releasing one season with six episodes, all directed by James Hawes. The first two episodes stream together on the day of the premiere, on April 1. The following episodes will drop one per week, every Friday.

So far, there’s information on only the first three episodes, as follows:

Episode 1: Failure’s Contagious – April 1, 2022

Episode 2: Work Drinks – April 1, 2022

Episode 3: Bad Tradecraft – April 8, 2022

Can You Watch Slow Horses Without Apple TV+?

Since Slow Horses is an Apple TV+ original series, it will be exclusively available on this streaming service. Apple TV+ is available on a subscription basis. You can opt for a 7-day free trial when you sign up on the app (web or mobile). The basic subscription costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, after the free trial period.

What Is Slow Horses About?

The spy thriller series is officially described as:

“This quick-witted spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."

Slow Horses is essentially a story of rising from failures, of underdogs and dark horses, who would rise up from failure to save the day and prove their worth to the world. These are the people who are constantly pushed down by bureaucracy for their mistakes, but they refuse to take it lying down.

When Is the Slow Horses Finale?

The final episode of Slow Horses will be released on April 29, 2022.

Other Spy Series You Can Watch Right Now

There are those who say they don’t make great spy stories anymore. But there’s hope that shows like Slow Horses might change that. The golden age of spies may be gone and yes, modern spycraft is not as exciting and thrilling as it used to be, but here are a few characters and their missions that might interest you still:

The Night Manager: This award-winning British miniseries is based on John le Carre’s eponymous novel. Directed by Susanne Bier, it boasts a star-studded cast featuring Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Coleman, Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, among others. The Night Manager follows a former British soldier, Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) who works as a manager on the night shift of a hotel and is contacted by an intelligence operative to spy on an international arms dealer. To catch a thief, you must become one, or at least pretend to be one, and so does Pine. But that leads him through dangerous circumstances and romantic encounters at the same time.

Killing Eve: One of the most recent and highly popular British spy thriller series, Killing Eve is based on the novel Villanelle by Luke Jennings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as the head writer for the first season, followed by a different head writer for every following season. The show had a great reception, earning many awards and critical acclaim for its story, acting, and incredible use of fashion. The plot follows a bored MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) who is chasing a dangerous Russian assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer). In the cat-and-mouse chase, both women get obsessed with each other, to the point of getting attracted. The show is currently in its fourth and final season.

The Spy: The spy drama series explores the real-life story of prominent Israeli spy Eli Cohen, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. The Netflix original miniseries is based on the book L'espion qui venait d'Israël (English: The Spy Who Came from Israel), by Uri Dan Yeshayahu Ben Porat and directed by Gideon Raff. It tells the shocking exploits of Eli Cohen who infiltrated the Syrian government as a Mossad agent in the 1960s, and how he made his way through the Syrian Ministry of Defense to become the country's Deputy Defense Minister. The series revolves around his mission while he deals with his marriage and personal relationships.

