A Real Ninja Hero is born in 'Snake Eyes', a G.I. Joe origin story, and here’s how you can watch the exciting new movie.

Snake Eyes (also known as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins), is a brand new prequel/reboot of the G.I. Joe film franchise. Starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular ninja warrior, Snake Eyes is one of the most highly-anticipated action movies of 2021 and it’s all set for release.

The film features an international, star-studded cast including Andrew Koji (Warrior), Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Iko Uwais (Wu Assassins), Haruka Abe (Ideal), Takehiro Hira (Giri/ Haji), Peter Mensah (300), and Steven Allerick (The Expanse). Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series: Insurgent) has directed the movie with a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse.

Set long before Snake Eyes became a member of the G.I. Joe organization, the movie serves as an origin story for the character. Snake Eyes will explore how our mysterious hero learned his deadly skills and evolved into the fighter we know. Of all the characters in Hasbro’s G.I. Joe franchise, Snake Eyes has always been the most popular so this fresh take on the hero’s origins is something the fans have been waiting a long time for.

Based on everything we know so far about the film, Snake Eyes could prove to be one of 2021’s biggest movies and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, whether it’ll be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is Snake Eyes Streaming Online?

Image via Paramount

At the moment, Snake Eyes will not have a streaming release at the same time as its theatrical release. So far in 2021, other companies have been releasing films simultaneously in theaters and on streaming services. But Paramount Pictures, the movie’s distributor, does not appear to be following that trend.

All the trailers and promotional material for Snake Eyes have said that the film will only be in theaters when it has its premiere. So this is one major movie of the year that you’ll have to venture out of your home to see. For now, anyway.

When Will Snake Eyes Be Streaming on Paramount Plus?

Image via Paramount

Unlike the dual rollout model where movies get a streaming window of about 30 to 60 days from the theatrical release date, Paramount seems to prefer a delayed streaming release. While they haven’t said anything specifically about Snake Eyes, we do know that other major Paramount releases of the year like A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick will arrive on the streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after they premiere in theaters.

Snake Eyes will almost certainly follow this schedule. It’s also likely that the film may eventually be released on Video-On-Demand. As it stands, the only place you’re going to see Snake Eyes on release day is on the big screen.

But if Snake Eyes follows in the footsteps of A Quiet Place Part II, it should be streaming on Paramount+ on Monday, September 6th, which is a full 45 days after it’s release in theaters.

Is Snake Eyes in Movie Theaters?

Image via Paramount

Snake Eyes will be arriving in theaters on July 23, 2021. The theatrical release will include Dolby Cinema and IMAX screenings. Based on the high-octane action teased in the movie’s trailers, it looks like this movie is going to be worth watching in theaters.

The film was originally scheduled for release on March 27, 2020. The COVID-19 situation made that date unviable so it was pushed, first to October 16 and then to October 23, 2020. After theaters closed nationwide, Snake Eyes was dropped from the release schedule altogether. Eventually, it was rescheduled to October 22, 2021, before being brought forward to its present release date. Thankfully, it looks like this one is going to stick.

Now that the number of coronavirus cases is dropping across the country and the vaccine rollout is being expanded, movie lovers finally have the option of catching expansive action films like Snake Eyes at their local theaters. But that said, do check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show. If you’d like to check for tickets online, you can go to the movie’s website using this link.

What Previous G.I. Joe Movies Should You See to Understand Snake Eyes?

Image via Paramount Pictures

As it stands, none of them. Even though Snake Eyes is the third movie in the G. I. Joe film franchise, it isn’t going to be linked to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra or G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

The film will reportedly be a reboot of the franchise, bringing in a new continuity. Henry Golding, the movie’s star, confirmed this information in an interview with NME.

“They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen,” he said. “I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

So no, you don’t need to see the other movies to watch this one. Golding is also set to star in a follow-up movie that's currently in the works, so it does look as if Snake Eyes will be the start of a brand new franchise. But that being said, you could check out the first two films if you’d like a taste of Snake Eyes ahead of the upcoming movie.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which was released in 2009, is available for streaming on Netflix in the US. You can also rent or buy the movie on all major online video-on-demand stores. The movie was directed by Stephen Sommers and featured an ensemble cast including Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Dennis Quaid, Rachel Nichols, Saïd Taghmaoui, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Christopher Eccleston, Sienna Miller, Byung-hun Lee, and Jonathan Pryce. Snake Eyes was played by Ray Park in the movie.

Park also played Snake Eyes in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Most of the main cast members from the first film were in the 2013 sequel as well, alongside new cast members Dwayne Johnson, D. J. Cotrona, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, Elodie Yung, and Bruce Willis. Unfortunately, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is not on Netflix but you can stream the movie on Pluto TV or get it on any of the major online video-on-demand sites.

