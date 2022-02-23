Season 5 of the hit crime drama Snowfall is hitting the small screen on February 23, where Franklin Saint's journey into the world of crack cocaine distribution will continue. Created by Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, and the late great John Singleton, Snowfall has seen some tremendous success in its nearly five-year run, with both critics and general audiences praising the show's authentic depiction of 1980s Los Angeles as well as the gripping performance from Damson Idris as Saint himself. In case you're prepping to take a nose dive into the neon-laced City of Angels, here's everything you need to know before watching Season 5.

What Is Snowfall About?

Image via FX

In case you're completely unaware of the series, Snowfall made its debut in 2017 and primarily follows Franklin Saint, a young man trying to make ends meet in the tumultuous landscape of south-central Los Angeles. Saint ultimately finds himself headfirst in LA's drug underworld, slowly climbing the ranks of this illegal industry and learning more and more about the dangers such a career choice entails. Other characters that play a significant role in the series include grumpy CIA agent Teddy McDonald and disgraced luchador Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, who also find themselves deeply involved within the criminal enterprise.

Obviously, that's only a "tip of the iceberg" summary for a show whose characters dramatically evolve and change over the course of several seasons, but it should be enough to give newcomers a sense of how the series starts.

Is Season 5 of Snowfall Available to Stream?

Image via FX

Yes, it is, but there's a minor catch. Snowfall is an FX production, so the earliest way to watch the show would be when it airs on cable. Perhaps this is due to the creators wanting to immerse their audience as much as possible by having them watch it as if it were the 80s, but most likely this is just due to FX not making an exclusive jump into the world of streaming.

However, those who prefer to stream don't have to wait long. New episodes of Snowfall will be available on Hulu the day after they air on cable. It's also worth noting that no additional Hulu extensions are needed and only a basic membership is required to watch the series.

When Will New Episodes of Snowfall Premiere?

Image via FX

The first two episodes of Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, February 23 at 10 PM Pacific Time on FX. After that, new episodes will be released every Wednesday at the same time until the season finale on April 20. As mentioned, those watching the show through Hulu will have to wait for the following Thursday to start streaming the show.

Are the First Four Seasons of Snowfall on Hulu?

Image via FX

Yes, they are! Seasons 1 through 4 are available right now on Hulu and can be watched with the cheapest available subscription plan (as long as you don't mind sitting through some ads). Whether you are a newcomer to the series or just want to refresh your memory before the new season starts, Hulu has all your bases covered.

Will There Be a Snowfall Season 6?

Image via FX

At this time, Snowfall has neither been renewed nor canceled by FX. That being said, given that the show has been able to carry a consistent increase in ratings within its five-year run, the prospect of a sudden cancellation would be pretty unlikely. A timeframe for when a renewal decision will happen is also obviously up in the air, but last season the series received a renewal announcement right around Season 4's halfway point, so fans could very well get a new season announcement sooner rather than later.

Are Other FX Shows Available on Hulu?

Image via FX

They certainly are. Almost FX's entire catalog is available to stream on the service, most likely being due to their content being a bit too dark and mature for their relatively new parent company, Disney. While the big service associated with the House of Mouse is, of course, Disney+, Disney also absorbed 20th Century's majority stake in Hulu, making it a perfect place to dump their more adult-oriented content (though it's still a bit weird to think that the notoriously family-friendly company is still funding a show about cocaine).

The variety of shows available from FX alone is something to behold. Some classic content from the award-winning network includes the mind-bending horror anthology American Horror Story, the cult classic buddy comedy Wilfred, and of course, the reprehensible high jinks from the gang of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is still going strong over 150 episodes later. FX has even produced some original content that can be found exclusively on Hulu, including the dystopian sci-fi Y: The Last Man, as well as the Taika Waititi-produced coming-of-age comedy Reservation Dogs.

FX Shows Similar to Snowfall

Image Via FX

There's a number of shows from FX available on Hulu that could be of interest to Snowfall fans due to their thematic and stylistic similarities. These include:

Fargo (2014-2022): A slightly more comedic and satirical look into the world of crime, Fargo ingeniously expands on the world of the original Oscar-winning film, telling a new dry-humored crime caper every season, each with a star-studded cast.

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014): Another gripping crime drama with a slight noir twist, following the titular gang of bikers as they thrive in the illegal arms business. In a way, it's the anti-Snowfall given that the bikers aren't fans of drugs, but Charlie Hunnam's protagonist is similar to Saint in the sense that he tries to balance his daily life with his illegal yet lucrative profession.

Mayans M.C. (2018-2022): If you've finished Sons of Anarchy and are looking for more, Mayans M.C. might be of interest to you. Picking up after the events of the original show's conclusion, Mayans M.C. tells the tale of a new biker gang as they set out to rule the California-Mexico border.

Mr. Inbetween (2018-2021): Scott Ryan delivers an immaculate performance as a father trying to make a living in Australia. A simple enough concept that is turned on its head by Ryan's character also being a professional hitman.

The Shield (2002-2008): The show that began FX's rise to fame, The Shield shifts the focus of crime to the opposite side of the law, focusing in on the life and times of a corrupt LAPD Captain. It's still fondly as a revolutionary series that holds up today given its themes are still culturally relevant to this very day.

Watch the Trailer for Snowfall Season 5

In case you just can't wait and desperately need to scratch the itch for more Snowfall, feel free to give the Season 5 trailer above a gander to get a small taste of what's in store for Franklin and friends.

