The time is now. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is imminent. Over three years after the release of the theatrical cut of Warner Bros.’ live-action Justice League movie, director Zack Snyder’s version of the film is finally seeing the light of day thanks a deal struck with HBO Max to finish visual effects, and even to shoot a brand new scene. The four-hour epic is both similar to and completely different from the version of the film that hit theaters in 2017, which was completed without Snyder’s involvement.

And folks are no doubt wondering how to watch the Snyder Cut now that it’s been released. What time does it debut on HBO Max, and how can people outside the U.S. watch it? We’re here to help.

What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Get Released?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18th at exactly 3:01am ET/12:01am PT.

Is ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Only on Streaming or Will It Hit Theaters?

The entire reason that Zack Snyder was able to complete his version of Justice League is largely because HBO Max exists. Warner Bros. produced and released the theatrical cut of Justice League, but suddenly they need content and subscribers for their new streaming service HBO Max, so that’s why Zack Snyder’s Justice League is streaming exclusively on that service.

But will The Snyder Cut get a theatrical release? Snyder hopes so, and that’s one of the reasons the film’s aspect ratio is in an IMAX format – because he intends for it to be seen on a large IMAX screen. But as of right now, Warner Bros. has not announced plans to send Zack Snyder’s Justice League to theaters just yet. So for now, it’s only streaming.

How Do You Watch ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Outside the U.S.?

Since HBO Max is currently only available in the United States, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is also being released outside the U.S. on the same day as its American debut – March 18th – a variety of ways. With the exception of China, France, and Japan where release dates are TBD, the four-hour film will be available worldwide via one of the following distribution options: PVOD, PEST, EST, SVOD, TVOD, HBO linear, and on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories), or via a local TV provider.

Will ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Leave HBO Max?

Unlike other new Warner Bros. movies, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is an HBO Max original and thus does not have an expiration date on the streaming service. For 2021, Warner Bros. is releasing its new films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, but those films are only available to stream for 30 days, after which they leave the streaming service and follow a standard home video rollout following the end of their theatrical run. So you only have 30 days to watch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max before it’s gone, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League will live on HBO Max forever, and will be available to watch at any time.

