We may not know when Rick and Morty will hit Adult Swim again, but we do know that the premiere for co-creator Justin Roiland's third season of his sophomore hit series Solar Opposites will be here faster than you can say, Pupa.

When the show first premiered in 2020, the show became an instant hit and captured the hearts of Roiland fans both new and old. The darkly comedic misadventures of Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, Jesse, and the Pupa have made them mainstays in the already packed lexicon of families in adult animation, with their constant struggle to decide if they like being aliens stuck on Earth or not constantly permeating every episode of the show. Plus, it also has one of the best c-plots of all time with the shrunken down humans that young Yumyulack has collected inside his wall.

Not only has Roiland once again proven to be one of the most talented voice actors in the industry right now, but his co-stars of Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Tiffany Haddish all also add a great deal and make an already excellently written comedy series and make it even better. Having fellow veteran Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan aboard as the series co-creator also gives the show quite a significant boost.

Now the acclaimed animated sitcom is set to return very, very soon. So to get yourself as ready as possible for the next season of the beloved comedy series here is exactly how to watch before the next chapter of Solar Opposites premieres.

Image via Hulu

Related:'Solar Opposites' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Watch the Trailer for Solar Opposites Season 3

The main trailer for Solar Opposites season 3 kicks things off with that signature brand of fourth-wall-breaking meta-humor that Justin Roiland is known for, with the Solar Opposites celebrating the show's milestone of three whole seasons. The rest of the trailer is a sizzle reel of all the insane things that the alien family gets up to, but there's one big moment that shows something that a lot of the show's fans probably weren't expecting. The famous wall c-plot seems to finally be crossing over with the main storyline, with the shrunken residents escaping, turning big, and even getting into a fight with Korvo. The trailer also has a theme park based around a certain streaming service that the show may or may not make its home on.

Where are the Previous Seasons of Solar Opposites Streaming?

Image via Hulu

Both seasons 1 and 2 made their home on Hulu, where they're still available to watch right now with any Hulu subscription plan. Each season consists of eight episodes, each one clocking in somewhere in between twenty and thirty minutes, making both of them pretty easy to breeze through rather quickly. Plus, if you're feeling like getting into the holiday spirit a little early, there's also a holiday special listed right below the seasons when browsing on the streaming platform.

When and Where is Solar Opposites Season 3 Streaming?

No, this is not a trick question. Just like the previous episodes of the show, Solar Opposites will be available to stream on Hulu as soon as Wednesday, July 13th. Also, even though most streamers have recently been moving away from releasing every episode of a season all in one day, that's thankfully not the case for Solar Opposites. Fans will be able to watch the whole season right away with all eleven episodes of season 3 premiere on July 13th, which of course means you'll be able to experience Solar Opposites' longest season yet as soon as it hits Hulu.

Is it Possible to Watch Solar Opposites Season 3 Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

Nope, the only way to watch all the Solar Opposites content out there is to have a subscription to Hulu. Two subscription plans to simply get Hulu will do, the first being the cheapest with the standard package with ads at $6.99 per month. If you'd rather not sit through ads (especially for episodes that are less than half an hour each), you can upgrade to the ad-free subscription plan for $12.99 per month, which will also allow you to download and watch Hulu content without an internet connection. Both plans offer a thirty-day free trial, so you can test it out for a month and decide if the service is right for you. However, Season 1 of the series is available to purchase on Prime Video.

There's also another alternative if you don't have Hulu yet but are planning to, but also are a fan of sporting events and Disney. A bundle plan containing Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ is available and similar to the standard Hulu packages, the cheapest option with ads is available for $13.99 per month and without ads for $19.99 a month. That means you'll save about eight dollars a month for two more services, making this an incredible value for three premium services. There's also a cable package available with the three streamers for a bit pricier $69.99 a month, giving you access to live television in addition to the streaming content.

Related:'Solar Opposites' Recap Video and Images Tease Season 3's "Next Level Ship" [Exclusive]

Other Shows Similar to Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty (2013 - Present): This probably seems like a no-brainer, but if you're looking for a similar brand of adult animated humor, Rick and Morty is certainly your best bet. In what can only be described as Back to the Future on acid, the show features the titular characters as an eccentric alcoholic genius who takes his meek teenage grandson across the galaxy and other dimensions. Underneath the crude jokes and violent action set-pieces, Rick and Morty at its core continue to surprise its audiences with intricate lore and a huge heart.

Smiling Friends (2020 - Present): For Adult Swim, it seemed impossible to anyone that a show would ever top the success of Rick and Morty, but Smiling Friends comes pretty darn close. The creation of YouTube animators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, Smiling Friends is a surreal show about two friends who work at a company that the show is named after. Their goal? To put a smile on the faces of those who need it. It might sound like a sweet light-hearted show, but trust us when we say that it gets real weird real fast (but also real hysterical).

Invader ZIM (2001-2006): While not nearly as raunchy as Solar Opposites is, Invader ZIM still centers around an alien coming to Earth and acclimating to the environment. Ostracized by his own people, Zim is sent to Earth with the goal of conquering it for their vast alien empire. Along with his trusty robot companion/fake dog GIR, Zim gets up to all sorts of hair-brained schemes to take over the planet while concealing his identity from Dib, his Earthen classmate, and rival who is the only person who seems to realize that Zim is an alien.