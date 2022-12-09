With the Christmas season up and running, the time has come for people to buy gifts for all their relatives and significant others. When stores are crowded with customers in search of the perfect present, there is always that slight chance that something could go wrong. In Something From Tiffany's, confusion arises when Gary (Ray Nicholson) picks up the wrong blue box for his girlfriend Rachel (Zoey Deutch). As she opens her gift, Rachel is immediately surprised by the beautiful diamond ring in it and doesn't know how to respond to the possibility of a sudden engagement. When Ethan (Kendrick Sampson) reaches out to reclaim the ring he bought for his girlfriend, he ends up meeting Rachel, and the two click a little too much. Will the gift exchange lead them to reconsider who they are meant to be with? To find out what happens in the holiday film, here is a guide to when and where you can watch it.

Image via Prime Video

Related:'Something From Tiffany's' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Christmas Romantic Comedy

When Is Something From Tiffany's Coming Out?

This is not a drill. The on-screen adaptation of Something From Tiffany's by Melissa Hill is already available to watch. As of December 9, the film landed exclusively on streaming, and it promises to bring back the rom-com feel to the jolly festivities. Deutch, who plays the lead and was one of the producers behind this project, shared the following in an interview with TODAY about the film's overall message:

"Life is full of surprising gifts, and you can't control love. Fate is what it is, and she ends up with the person she was always meant to be with."

Watch the Something From Tiffany's Trailer Here

"I know that love is messy". This is the perfect quote to introduce the mix-up that happens in this holiday story. As Rachel and her boyfriend, Gary tries to solve past issues in their relationship, Ethan and his girlfriend Vanessa (Shay Mitchell) are having a hard time figuring out how to balance their personal goals and their future as a couple. When the Christmas bells begin to ring, both men decide to purchase presents from Tiffany's for their significant others. While one bought a pair of diamond earrings the other found the perfect engagement ring to propose. As they accidentally swap gifts, confusion arises and leads two strangers to connect beyond returning the presents to whom they belong to. Instead, it allows Rachel and Ethan to reevaluate their love life and come to a decision regarding their ideal match.

Where Can You Watch Something From Tiffany's?

Image via Prime Video

Given that this is a Prime Video original film, it is exclusively available on the streaming service's catalog. To access it, you must be subscribed to the platform. If you already own an Amazon Prime membership, you are automatically able to watch content from Prime Video. In case you would like to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you will be granted a 30-day free trial after your account is set up. College students can get up to 6 months of a free trial when they begin their subscription. Once the free trial expires, there is an automatic charge of $12.99 per month for general audiences and $6.49 for students.

Watch on Prime Video

If you are wanting to subscribe to the streaming platform directly, without the Amazon Prime services, then you would have to pay $8.99 per month. Through Prime Video, subscribers get to watch both original and non-original content including award-winning TV shows, films, and sports games. The streaming service also offers the option of paying an extra fee per month in case you would like to subscribe to add-on channels, such as Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, and more. There is also the possibility of purchasing or renting movies/tv show seasons through the platform without having to pay for an add-on channel. Lastly, another perk to consider is that you don't need to subscribe to Paramount + or Discovery + (separate streaming services) through a different website or app. Instead, you can simply include them in your monthly Prime Video bill.

Related:Zoey Deutch Reigns as Rom-Com Queen in First 'Something From Tiffany's' Images

Christmas Rom-Coms To Watch Next

Image via Prime Video

Looking for more romance this holiday season? Here are some recommendations to watch next, if you enjoyed Something From Tiffany's.

Your Christmas or Mine (2022) - Love birds since high school, Hayley (Cora Kirk) and James (Asa Butterfield) decide to surprise one another for Christmas. However, the plan goes south when they end up swapping families instead. This means that Hayley accidentally gets stuck with James' father for the holidays, while James is at Hayley's house for the festivities. As they try to get along with each other's families, their relationship is put to the test. Like Deutch's latest film, Your Christmas or Mine is a Prime Video original, so you don't have to go to another streaming service to watch it.

Hotel for the Holidays (2022) - Set in New York City at a high-end hotel, this feel-good is centered on Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), an ambitious manager and caterer that must keep everything in utmost perfection during the chaotic holiday season. As she carries on with her busy schedule, Georgia sees herself entangled in a love triangle with the hotel's chef and a charming hotel guest/former prince. With so much on her plate, will this manager find true love? If you are Prime Video subscriber eager to unpack Georgia's fate, you can watch Hotel for the Holidays through the streaming platform free from an extra charge. You can find the title through the Amazon Freevee channel in the Prime Video app.

Falling for Christmas (2022) - If you aren't aware of Lindsay Lohan's acting comeback, then you might as well add her latest project to your holiday binge. Netflix's Falling for Christmas follows Sierra Belmont (Lohan), a newly engaged heiress that loses her memory after a skiing accident. Unsure of her identity or even where to go, she must find a place to stay until she can restore her memory. As she finds shelter at a lodge operated by a handsome single father (played by Chord Overstreet), Sierra not only falls for him but also begins to appreciate the simple things in life.