After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Pat Casey and Josh Miller also return to write the script. The stars of the first film such as Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey also return for the sequel. Some new additions to the film include Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles.

Looking for how to watch the adventures of our beloved video game character? Find out how you can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, what the movie is about, and more.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Movie Theaters?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had its global theatrical release on March 30, 2022, in several international markets such as France and the Netherlands. It was released in the United Kingdom on April 1, 2022, and has now been released in cinemas in the United States on April 8, 2022. It was set to release on March 1, 2022, in Russia but Paramount canceled its Russian release due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Streaming Online?

Not at the moment but Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is slated to come to Paramount+ 45 days after its release in the US. So mark your calendars for May 23, 2022, when the blue speedster is expected to arrive on your laptop, smart TV, and mobile screens.

What Is The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 About?

Here's the official synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2:

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Watch the Official Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer

Paramount Movies released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on December 10, 2021, and released the second and final trailer on March 14, 2022. The 2:35-minute final trailer begins with a scene of Sonic making a sarcastic comment “oh great the winter soldier” while gliding through the snow with Knuckles on his tail and immediately jumps to the scene from the wedding of Tom’s sister-in-law Rachael when he gets a call from Sonic asking him to save Sonic with one of the Rings.

Tom tosses the ring and opens a portal releasing an avalanche on the wedding ground, along with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who makes a suspicious comment, “I just hope we’re not too late.”

Sonic also makes a revelation that Dr. Robotnik is back. We watch Dr. Robotnik explain how he escaped the mushroom universe and how he has discovered the source of ultimate power. He is also accompanied by Knuckles, who shows his toughness and strength when he's called a space porcupine by crushing a man’s arm while telling him who he really is.

Dr. Robotnik then makes his first appearance to the public with his new power source and is shown on the verge of destroying humanity or as he states, “it’s time to say goodbye to humanity.” We are then taken to a scene where Sonic and Tails are in a cave and are attacked by Dr. Robotnik and his army of drones. The trailer closes with a fight scene between Sonic and Knuckles.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. You might recognize him from his role in Parks and Recreation (2010 - 2015) and Space Force (2020 - Present). Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also stars James Marsden (X-Men), Tika Sumpter (Ride Along), Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), and Jim Carrey (The Mask). Additionally, Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails. O'Shaughnessey is also the voice of Tails in the video games.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, who also directed the first movie. Besides the Sonic franchise, Fowler has also directed animated short films such as Gopher Broke (2004) and A Gentleman’s Duel (2006). The film is written by Pat Casey (Transylmania), Josh Miller (Golan the Insatiable), and John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie).

More Movies Like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 You Can Watch Now

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019): Loosely based on the 2016 video game Detective Pikachu, this 2019 mystery film tells the story of Tim, who travels to Ryme city after the death of his father and runs into his father’s Pokémon partner, Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). Only Tim can understand the intelligent talking Pikachu and the two of them team up to work on the case left unfinished by Tim's father. You can buy or rent the movie from pretty much all the major online video stores.

Ratchet & Clank (2016): Ratchet & Clank is a computer-animated science-fiction comedy loosely based on the 2002 video game, Ratchet & Clank. The film follows the story of a mechanic named Ratchet (James Arnold Taylor) and a robot named Clank (David Kaye) who band together to fight a nefarious space captain threatening their galaxy. The film stars James Arnold Taylor, David Kaye, Jim Ward, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson, and Sylvester Stallone. You can watch Ratchet & Clank on Netflix.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016): The Angry Birds Movie is a 2016 animated comedy film based on the popular game series of the same name. The film follows the adventures of Red, who lives on an island with other anthropomorphic birds. Red suspects that the newly arrived crew of pigs are plotting an evil plan, so he bands up with new friends to try and stop them. The Angry Birds Movie stars Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, Josh Gad, Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, and Keegan-Michael Key. You can now stream the movie on fuboTV and FXNow.

