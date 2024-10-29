Since its inception in 2018, Sony's Spider-Man Universe (the SSU, for short) has been an interesting addition to the copious shared-universe franchises spawned off the back of the unfathomable success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the SSU, Sony has given dedicated solo films to characters from the expansive roster of the Spider-Man comics in an attempt to build their own universe of interconnected Marvel stories, with underwhelming results in the eyes of many fans. The latest release in the SSU is the threequel, Venom: The Last Dance, which just hit theaters this past weekend, debuting to $51 million at the domestic box office.

With only five films currently released so far, the SSU is one of the smaller franchises of its kind. This is likely attributed to Sony entering the game later than most, with their first release being 10 years after the MCU launched with Iron Man. Another hurdle in the SSU's path is that it merely consists of Spider-Man villains, as Spidey and his rogues' gallery are the only Marvel characters to which Sony has the rights. With that being said, here's a look at the films of the SSU in order of release and in chronological order of events.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Films in Order of Release

Venom - October 5, 2018

- October 5, 2018 Venom: Let There Be Carnage - October 1, 2021

- October 1, 2021 Morbius - April 1, 2022

- April 1, 2022 Madame Web - February 14, 2024

- February 14, 2024 Venom: The Last Dance - October 25, 2024

- October 25, 2024 Kraven the Hunter - December 13, 2024

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Films in Chronological Order

'Madame Web'

Set in 2003, Madame Web is the first movie in the timeline of the SSU, and the only entry to date to take place before the 2010s, borrowing various flashbacks. The story follows Manhattan-based paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who suddenly unlocks clairvoyant abilities that aid her in protecting three young girls (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor) from a lethal threat in the form of a wealthy supervillain, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Directed by Marvel television veteran S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web showed some promise in its solid cast, but the film regrettably suffers greatly from a messy and incoherent screenplay and its mishandling of the Spider-Man characters and lore. The inclusion of Emma Roberts and Adam Scott as Mary and Ben Parker is also quite contrived, with the two serving as little more than a means to connect the film to Spider-Man lore. Madame Web had some real potential in concept, but the execution is sorely lacking and fails to live up to the source material.

'Venom'

Jumping ahead to the year 2018, we have Venom, the SSU's debut film. Acting as an origin story for the iconic Spider-Man adversary, Venom follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a disgraced reporter chasing a tip that ends with Eddie bonding with an alien symbiote. The two are initially at odds as they learn to work together as one to save the world from members of both of their species.

Venom was a big financial success for Sony, grossing over $800 million at the worldwide box office. In response to this, Sony quickly got to work on a sequel, making Venom the only SSU to date that received a sequel, let alone two. On the critical end, the first Venom film had a sizable split between critics and audiences, with critics largely disliking the film and noting its wasted potential, while a large portion of general audience members embraced the film, resulting in an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up less than a year after the events of the first Venom film, in the year 2019. The sequel introduced the character of Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a notorious serial killer awaiting his execution when he is bonded with an evil symbiote by the name of Carnage. Together, the two wreak havoc as they embark on a warpath to save Kasady's partner, Frances (Naomie Harris), and cause trouble for Eddie Brock.

The second film in the Venom trilogy was yet another financial success, grossing over $500 million worldwide in 2021 when the effects of COVID were still being felt everywhere and theaters were operating at limited capacity. The sequel offered up a stronger villain than its predecessor in the deliciously gonzo Cletus/Carnage, played marvelously by an unhinged Woody Harrelson. The excellent dynamic between Eddie and Venom is retained and even improved upon in Let There Be Carnage, making for an enjoyably goofy popcorn adventure. Let There Be Carnage's improvement upon its predecessor was also reflected in both the critics and audience scores, particularly in the 57% critics' score, a sizable improvement on the first film's 30% approval rating, if not quite reaching fresh status.

'Venom: The Last Dance'

The latest SSU film comes directly after its predecessor in the canonical timeline, in the year 2019, meaning the entire Venom trilogy takes place in only one year. Venom: The Last Dance sees Eddie and his symbiotic partner on the run after being framed for the murder of Detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham). Along the way, the pair are pursued by forces both human and alien alike, and the partners are forced to make some life-changing decisions to save the world from a threat unlike anything they've faced before.

Venom: The Last Dance closes out the trilogy on a bittersweet note, somewhat landing an emotional punch in its conclusion while also not leaving much of an impact elsewhere. The film's messy screenplay pits Eddie and Venom on a road trip that flows awkwardly and often relies on conveniences and lapses in judgment from the protagonists to forward the plot. Critics echoed these sentiments, as The Last Dance scored a low 38% from Tomatometer-approved critics. Audiences, on the other hand, were mostly quite pleased with Venom's final bow, with the film currently sitting at a strong 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the same audience score as the first Venom.

'Morbius'

Michael Morbius' live-action film debut is one that is difficult to pinpoint in the SSU timeline, as the movie offers no conclusive info regarding the placement of events in the series' canon. Morbius' connection to the other Spider-Man movies, both within the MCU and SSU, has long been up for debate after numerous contradictory scenes and false trailer inclusions have stirred up much debate as to the film's place among its peers.

Morbius follows the titular biochemist (Jared Leto) who possesses a rare blood disease, and in search for the cure, Dr. Morbius infects himself with a form of vampirism, unintentionally gifting himself with superhuman abilities akin to those of a bat. Morbius was the subject of much scrutiny from fans and critics alike, both before and after its underwhelming box office debut, as the clunky writing and painfully forced and confusing connections to other Spider-Man characters like Michael Keaton's Vulture from the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

'Kraven the Hunter'

Last in the SSU timeline to date is the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. The official trailer for Kraven the Hunter teases the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as he faces opposition from his ruthless father Nikolai (Russell Crowe) and embarks on a path of vengeance to become the world's greatest and most feared hunter. Kraven's R-rating is a first for the SSU, following in the footsteps of touchstone R-rated comic book hits like Deadpool and Logan, and the film is showing some promise as a gritty action flick that stands apart from the SSU's past efforts.