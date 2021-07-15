Space Jam: A New Legacy sees the return of the Looney Tunes as they team up with NBA superstar LeBron James. This film is inspired by the 1996 cult classic, Space Jam which saw the Tunes with another NBA legend, Michael Jordan.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer. Alongside LeBron James, the film also features other NBA and WNBA stars such as Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) Nneka Ogwumike (L.A. Sparks), and Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury). Both movie and basketball fans have wanted a sequel to the original film for decades, and the wait is finally over! With the film set to release soon, we’re going to break down exactly how you can watch Space Jam: A New Legacy.

What Time Will Space Jam: A New Legacy Be on HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available to stream on HBO Max at 3 am ET on Friday, July 16th.

Is Space Jam 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, the film is going to be available on HBO Max for ad-free subscribers. Like the rest of the Warner Bros. movie slate, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available at no additional charge to HBO Max subscribers. With that being said, it is only available in the United States and again, only for the ad-free package, which costs $14.99 per month.

You can watch the film on your mobile device through the HBO Max app or on your Smart TV through Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and FireTV. Almost anything that has a screen can play Space Jam: A New Legacy.

When Will Space Jam 2 Leave HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

Like the films before it, A New Legacy will be leaving HBO Max after 30 days on the platform. This gives fans a month to watch the movie as many times as they’d like without any additional cost. This widow will mean that people who’d rather stream will have ample time to do so before the movie is a theater exclusive. It’s almost inverting the typical streaming strategy.

Typically a film would release exclusively in theaters and then make its way to streaming and video on demand a few months later. With the new HBO Max arrangement, subscribers can stream the film on the same day it hits cinemas. With the caveat that it will leave the platform after a month’s time and then eventually return to HBO Max about six months later as part of HBO’s Pay 1 output window with Warner Bros.

Is Space Jam 2 in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

If you’re not in the US or just prefer the theatrical experience, you can watch Space Jam 2 in the theaters the same day it’s available on HBO Max, July 16th, 2021. As more films roll out, those movies will be competing for screens. With Marvel’s Black Widow occupying most IMAX screens, Space Jam fans will have to settle for the standard or 3D showings.

A New Legacy will feature dynamic set pieces and mix live-action, 2D, and 3D animation. Meaning it will look fantastic on the screen. The film will be in theaters longer than 30 days, so if you missed it on HBO Max, you should still be able to see it on the big screen.

Do You Have to Watch Space Jam 1 to Understand Space Jam 2?

No, you don’t have to watch Space Jam in order to understand A New Legacy. The film is telling an original story and won’t need any prior knowledge to be enjoyed. However, having a basic understanding of the Looney Tunes will definitely help.

A New Legacy isn’t just a cool title, but it also suggests that this film is for a new generation of fans. The film features current basketball stars as well as Looney Tune veterans: Jeff Bergman (Bugs Bunny), Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck), and Bob Bergen (Porky Pig). On top of that, it also stars Zendaya as Lola Bunny.

The film will not only feature the Looney Tunes but various shows and movies from the entire Warner Bros. library. The Flintstones, Batman, The Matrix, and Game of Thrones are all featured in the trailer, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Is the Original Space Jam Streaming on HBO Max?

Yes, you can watch the first Space Jam movie on HBO Max right now.

