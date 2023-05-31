After a grueling five-year-long wait, Marvel fans everywhere will finally be able to return to the animated multiverse with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The upcoming sequel's predecessor requires no explanation, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only ensnared audiences and critics alike but also caught a prestigious Oscar win with a Best Animated Feature award. With "New York's one and only Spider-Man," Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), now becoming a household name, fans of the first film eagerly awaited the day they could see young Miles swing into the Spider-Verse again.

Thankfully, the wait is almost finally over, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will return to screens soon. This time Miles will not only be reunited with Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) but he'll also be introduced to an entire multiversal society of Spider-people created and led by a particularly pessimistic variant of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Though some of the other variants in this secretive organization view Miles as a nuisance more than anything else, they'll have to learn to put those apprehensions aside if they hope to save the multiverse from an all-new terrifying threat. As the release date for the sequel to one of the most celebrated Spider-Man films ever made crawls closer and closer, here is precisely where and how you can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when it premieres this Summer.

Miles, Gwen, Peter, and several dozen other Spider-people will be swinging into action when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres on Friday, June 2nd, 2023. This almost undoubtedly gives Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash a run for their money as the biggest superhero movie event of the Summer.

Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Theaters?

Not only was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse the subject of rave reviews, but it also pulled in some gargantuan levels of cash at the international box office, with a final tally that quadrupled the film's ninety-million dollar budget. With incredible success like that, it's only natural that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would also be taking advantage of a theatrical release. That is the case, as the upcoming film will be exclusively available in theaters when it premieres on June 2nd, 2023.

When Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Be on Streaming?

The Spider-Man franchise is in a pretty interesting place regarding streaming. The various films of Sony's franchise have typically been scattered across multiple services. That said, following a historic deal between Sony and Disney, the many stories of Peter Parker and beyond are now available on Disney+. This includes the original Sam Raimi trilogy, the first Amazing Spider-Man film, and, starting mid-May, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom. Notably absent from the Disney-streaming platform so far are The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius, and most significant of all, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Some of the films are not currently available on the service because Sony has pre-existing partnerships with Starz, as that's where most of the absent films are available to stream. That is except for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is instead only streaming on Fubo TV and FX Now.

If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes to Disney+ before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's theatrical run concludes, that would make the House of Mouse's service a likely contender for a streaming release. However, Sony has also historically partnered with Netflix for streaming releases. Up until recently, that's where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was available to stream, and Sony still brings their other big releases to the service, like Bullet Train and The Woman King.

When Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will likely be coming to DVD and Blu-ray around the same time as the streaming release. With theatrical films, on average, coming to streaming sooner than ever (usually ninety days after theatrical release), we'll likely see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse get a DVD, and Blu-ray release no later than Fall 2023.

Watch the Trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The main trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shows off the return of that glorious industry-changing art style, which once again looks like it came straight out of a comic book. We see Miles still figuring out his work-life balance, having to attend school meetings with his parents while dealing with wacky new enemies like The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Thankfully, Miles gets some R&R when Spider-Gwen unexpectedly visits him. After taking some time to catch up, Gwen reveals to Miles that she has joined a society that consists of Spider-People from all walks of the multiverse, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and so many more.

Realizing he could meet even more people like him, Miles quickly takes Gwen up on her offer to see this society for himself. Though he does get to see his old mentor in Peter B. Parker (now the dad of an adorable baby girl), Miles's membership in the organization is rejected by Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara, who proves to be a fierce and even dangerous rival for Miles in his new adventure. Miguel cites his reasoning for rejecting Miles all boils down to his desire to keep the multiverse at peace, even going as far to reference the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as an example of what he hopes to avoid.

Is Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Available to Stream?

Many fans may wish to revisit the film that started it all before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters. Though the original film isn't on Netflix anymore and hasn't yet made the jump to Disney+, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is still available to stream on two separate services: