Remember when Marvel fans worldwide were utterly shocked to learn that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be playing New York's Friendly Neighborhood webhead again in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Well, now we have the second most shocking Spider-Man-related development that has come to fruition - most of the live-action Spidey films are coming to Disney+!

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the most significant example of how massive Marvel and its characters have become in the cinema world, it's a dynasty that wouldn't be possible without the filmmaking contributions of Peter Parker himself. Things all started with Sam Raimi's massively influential original trilogy - the stylistic marvels that saw the journey of a teenager (Tobey Maguire) to become a quippy crimefighter, facing off against various villains such as the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and more.

Though it's a shame that we never got Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4, we did get a consolation prize in director Marc Webb's two Amazing Spider-Man films. Despite an incredible lead performance, the two films still didn't resonate with audiences, and the planned sequels were ultimately canceled after the lukewarm reception of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The short-lived series has quite a few issues, but even the staunchest critics agree that Andrew Garfield was a sensational Peter Parker and an even better Spider-Man.

That's when Spider-Man Sony Pictures made a historical deal with Marvel Studios to reboot Spider-Man for the MCU, having him meet the Avengers on screen for the first time. This also led to an incredible trilogy of films starring Tom Holland, which combined all the elements that made the previous films work. When the three versions of the web-slinger united in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many understandably wanted to revisit the prior adventures. However, that was easier said than done because all the movies were on different services. Thankfully, that will be the case for a while, as by popular demand, all three generations of Spider-Man (and more) will be available to see all on one streaming service for the first time. Read below to learn more about when, where, and how you can watch the Raimi Trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Venom.

When Do the Spider-Man Movies Come to Disney+?

Those eager to see the three incarnations of Spider-Man will not have to wait long. Disney+ has confirmed that Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available to stream on the service in less than twenty-four hours, starting Friday, April 21st, 2023. It's a beautiful surprise for Spidey fans, but if you prefer his fearsome anti-hero rival Venom, Disney+ also has something lined up for you. That's because the first Venom film will also be coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

Are All the Spider-Man Movies Coming to Disney+?

While it's exciting that some of Spidey's greatest hits are joining the near-bottomless amount of Marvel content on Disney+, only some feature films starring Spider-Man will be coming to the service on April 21st or May 12th, at least not yet. The significant omissions included are The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also not included are the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Venom sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the Jared Leto vampire spin-off Morbius.

The reason why these films still need to be a part of the Disney+ lineup is likely because Sony already has pre-existing contracts with other services like Starz, Netflix, and FX. Once those contracts expire, it's more than likely that we'll see those excluded films join the other Spidey films on Disney+.

Where Are the Other Spider-Man Films Streaming?

In case your personal favorite film isn't represented in Disney+, here is where you watch the unincluded films in the Spider-Man series:

Watch the Trailer For Spidey's Disney+ Arrival:

To announce and celebrate the various Spider-Men coming to Disney+, Disney+ released the above trailer to welcome Spider-Man home. The brief thirty-second sizzle reel contains everything you would expect from a trailer about Spider-Man, featuring dastardly villains, dramatic monologues, and plenty of web-slinging. The trailer concludes with the fan-favorite sequence from Spider-Man 2, where Peter takes the elevator with an oblivious civilian.

Other Non-MCU Marvel Films You Can Watch on Disney+

The Amazing Spider-Man - Peter Parker and Gwen

The Spider-Man films finding a new streaming home on Disney+ makes it so almost every element of Marvel's long history in cinema is represented on the service. Of course, this includes the still-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to expand again this Summer with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, if you're looking for other non-MCU superhero films, Disney+ also has quite a generous selection.

The X-Men franchise - The many films centering on the mutant heroes of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is another series that has undoubtedly influenced the current dynasty of superhero films. They are immensely entertaining, with iconic characters to match and offer something unique in the genre as they touch on real-world issues such as systemic prejudice. Every single film in the series is available to watch on Disney+, including the mainline entries of X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Spin-off films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and even the R-rated Logan are also available.

The Deadpool films - Though his raunchy sense of humor isn't exactly in line with Disney's public image, both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are available to stream on the service. Taking place in the X-Men universe while very much being its own thing, the films follow a disfigured yet immortal mutant whose quest for vengeance and love is often interrupted by insane high jinks and self-referential humor. The Merc with the Mouth will make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3.

The Fantastic Four movies - Marvel's first family is set to get the big screen treatment again with Matt Shakman's upcoming reboot, but this is far from the first rodeo of the titular super team. The group also the 1994 Roger Corman picture, the 2005 reboot, its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 remake, and while they're not nearly as beloved as the X-Men or Spider-Man films, they're still essential watches for those looking to experience everything that Marvel's filmography has to offer.

