Spidey is swinging back into theaters, and this time, it's an unprecedented multiversal mashup, 20 years in the making. Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker following the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw his secret identity revealed to the world thanks to the trickery of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. But No Way Home isn't your average superhero sequel, and Peter's blown identity is just the starting point for an epic cross-franchise MCU adventure.

Searching for an easy out that will help solve his sudden fame, Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help and accidentally fumbles a spell that draws villains from across the multiverse into their reality. That includes Spider-Man star Willem Dafoe, returning as the Green Goblin; Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus; Spider-Man 3's Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman; The Amazin Spider-Man's Rhys Ifans as Lizard, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro. And in terms of world-building surprises, that's just what's been confirmed by Marvel!

Naturally, you probably want to see No Way Home as soon as possible before the rest gets spoiled, so we've put together a handy and regularly updated cheatsheet to when it's in theaters, if it's streaming yet, and everything else you need to know about how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home right now.

When Is Spider-Man: No Way Home in Theaters Near Me?

Yes! He may be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but you can catch him in theater all around the globe right now. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in theaters nationwide on December 17, 2021, and is expected to have a thunderous opening weekend at the box office, both domestically and worldwide.

No Way Home is also in theaters in most major international territories. It was released in several territories, including the U.K., Germany, France, and South Korea on December 15, followed by Brazil, Chile, Portugal, and India, among others, on December 16, and the U.S., Canada, Spain, Iceland, and several other territories on December 17.

However, there are still some outliers, and you can see a list of the upcoming international release dates below:

Release Date Location December 23 Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Thailand January 7 Japan January 8 Philippines January 13 Slovakia January 14 Norway

If you're looking to buy No Way Home tickets or check out your showtime options in theaters near you, head over to the official Spider-Man: No Way Home website, which has a helpful interphase that allows you to filter through your local theaters according to preferences, including 2D, 3D, Dolby, IMAX and more.

As always, please be safe when going to theaters, and with the Omicron variant causing COVID case spikes internationally, be sure to double-check the latest safety guidelines in your area, as well as your local theater's current policies, before you book your tickets.

Is No Way Home Streaming on Disney+?

No, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not streaming on Disney+ or any other streaming service right now. In keeping with Sony's 2021 release strategy, and with the most recent MCU movies, No Way Home will first be released in theaters only for an exclusive theatrical window.

Of course, the film will eventually arrive on streaming in a few months, after its theatrical and home video windows, but you still won't see it on Disney+ for quite some time. No Way Home will stream on Starz first, thanks to an existing Pay 1 window deal with Sony. Netflix will take over those rights in 2022, but as a 2021 release, No Way Home is one of the last theatrical Sony releases that falls under the Starz first-pay deal.

So, will No Way Home ever be on Disney+ with the rest of the MCU movies? Yes, but it could be a couple of years before that happens. Since Sony (not Disney) actually owns the rights to Spider-Man, the library of Spidey films has thus far been unavailable on Disney+. However, in April 2021, Disney and Sony signed another major deal, this time focused on licensing Sony's 2022-2026 movies for the Post-Pay 1 window. Basically, that means that starting in 2022, Sony movies will first go to Netflix following their theatrical and home video windows, then they will arrive on Disney+.

However, that deal also included the library rights to the Spider-Man movies, which means eventually, those will be available to watch on Disney+ as well.

Is No Way Home Available to Rent or Purchase on PVOD?

No, not yet. As mentioned above, Sony is one of the few studios that has remained fully committed to the theatrical exclusive window throughout 2021. However, when Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes available to watch at home, this will likely be your first option, so keep an eye on this space because we'll update with more details when we have them!

Where Are All the Spider-Man Movies Streaming Right Now?

With the return of fan-favorite villains and the expansion of the MCU's multi-verse to include Sony's previous Spider-Man franchises, you're probably going to want to visit some of the old Spider-Man movies. Fortunately, most of the Spider-Man movies are streaming online right now, with the exception of The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The short version is that if you want to watch the Raimi trilogy, you're going to need Peacock Premium; if you want to watch Tom Holland's MCU appearances, you're going to need Disney+; and if you want to watch the rest, you're either going to have to rent or purchase them or have access to an FX or Fubo login.

To make things easy, here are direct links to all the Spider-Man movies you can watch on streaming right now.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Available to watch on VOD via Rent or Purchase.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Available to watch on VOD via Rent or Purchase.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Available to watch on VOD via Rent or Purchase.

Stay tuned for more updates on Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming release date, blu-ray details, and more as we have them.

