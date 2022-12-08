Considering our constant connection to the world of cinema through social media, it is almost impossible to completely avoid spoilers. As a concept, spoilers have almost taken over our everyday lives, with us constantly having to dodge and weave any potential blabbermouth leaks, and peer behind the curtain cautiously at any movie news updates. This can be tiring, so finally a movie has come along to change all of that. Well, not quite, although its title would suggest differently. Spoiler Alert, directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), is a movie about love, loss, and everything in between, and namely encourages us through its title to wade into the murky depths the spoiler lifestyle has to offer. Given the film is based on a book that is based on true events, there is no attempt to hide any potential viewers from spoilers... and nor should there be. From those who have read the memoir to those who have simply seen the trailer, the outcome of this romantic tale is clear as day. So, with that in mind and in the safe knowledge that there are no true spoilers ahead, here is exactly how to watch Spoiler Alert this weekend.

What Is Spoiler Alert Based Upon?

The beauty behind a film like Spoiler Alert is that it touches the audience with a tale of blossoming love and its inevitable yet untimely end. The feelings of true love and loss are ones we can all relate to, made even more powerful when we understand that they are of an honest nature. In 2018, and to wide critical and public acclaim, Michael Ausiello released his memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words. Beautifully depicting how his career-driven life was swept off its procedural feet by the man of his dreams, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies crushingly but honestly, describes how Michael's husband, Kit Cowan, is cruelly infected by a rare form of cancer and sadly passes away at just 42. A sincere and candid look into another man's life, this memoir was relatable to all who read it and has created a great fan base for itself. Clearly, this success has come to fruition, with the movie adaptation that is just around the corner being announced when the memoir had barely even touched the shelves of bookstores.

Is Spoiler Alert in Theaters, and When Is It Out?

Given the astounding time between the announcement and the completion of post-production, there has been plenty of time for fans to speculate about the release date of the film. Alas, the announcement was finally made and, as many films choose to do, Focus Features chose a staggered release structure for their film. Eventually hitting theaters worldwide, Spoiler Alert opened in limited release in select cities on December 2nd, 2022.

The film will expand into more theaters on December 9th, 2022, and then, finally, it will release internationally on December 16th, 2022. For those who cannot get themselves to a theater in time to watch it, the film will eventually land on Peacock, much like other Universal productions.

What Is Spoiler Alert About?

The contents of the original memoir were mentioned previously, and it seems that the movie adaptation will be choosing to stay true to that source material. The official plot synopsis reads:

"The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan's relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer."

If possible, a box of tissues may need to be smuggled into the theater as this promises to be quite the tearjerker. As Christmastime rears its head once again, and we indulge ourselves in an abundance of food and presents, this film commits to reminding us what is truly sacred in our lives and, possibly, provides us with a moment to ignore the superficial elements of yuletide and reflect on what we are truly thankful for.

Is There a Trailer for Spoiler Alert?

For those who have not read the memoir but have some initial interest in this film, the trailer could be the deciding factor in whether they will buy a theater ticket. Luckily, for those who fit that description or those that just simply want to watch it, a trailer has been released and here it is:

The trailer does exactly what many imagine it would do, and that is in no way a slight on it. The score, composed by Brian H. Kim (Hello, My Name Is Doris), delicately guides us through the trailer as we already become privy to the love and heartbreak our protagonist will experience. Jim Parsons, who plays Michael Ausiello, is known for his comedic roles and delights in this trailer with a glowingly tragic performance. After this trailer's release, fans understandably cannot wait for this to finally hit the big screen.

Who Is in Spoiler Alert?

With a story so delicate, the casting team will have wanted to do a great job when picking the ensemble to take on this project. The aforementioned Jim Parsons' casting was met with huge applause and set the tone for the rest of the casting announcements. Parsons' on-screen partner Kit Cowan is played by Ben Aldridge (Fleabag), another terrific casting choice. Also appearing in Spoiler Alert are Josh Pais (Joker) who plays Scott, Allegra Heart (Dickinson) who plays Franny, Jeffery Self (You're Killing Me) who plays Nick, and, Hollywood royalty, Sally Field who plays Marilyn. Field's addition to this superb cast acts as the cherry on the cake for what promises to be a fantastically life-affirming movie. Spoiler Alert, as 2022 comes to an end, looks as if it may be the film we are talking about as we enter the new year and, more importantly, a graceful tribute to the man whose death, so cruel and unfortunate, has created a legacy that will live on forever... Kit Cowan.